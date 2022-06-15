Once upon a time in the mad 60’s a pair of mad lefty (but I repeat myself) socialist sociologists refined a strategy for bringing about the blessed socialist utopia by overloading and bankrupting the welfare system. This, they confidently hoped, would crash the capitalist system and bring about the longed-for socialist utopia. Essentially, they drafted the poor and unprivileged into an army demanding services which the state ultimately could not provide; somehow, this would crash the system and bring about radical social reform. The whole thing sounds rather like the Underpants Gnomes theory of economics or the cartoon showing a pair of white-coated scientists examining a complicated mathematical sequence on a chalkboard with a notation in the middle of it which says, “And here a miracle happens.”
Somehow the miracle would happen! One can be forgiven for suspecting that progressives in our federal government are having a serious go at Cloward-Pivening the entire nation by deliberately overloading and crashing every existing support system, from energy production to transportation networks, law enforcement and the courts. Deliberate plot, or merely the result of towering incompetence at every level in the federal bureaucracy? While sufficiently advanced incompetence is indistinguishable from active malice, I’m coming down more and more on the side of active and deliberate malice in all sectors.
The powers that be in the Biden administration actively want gas to be at $10 a gallon, just like Europe, where in the space of a half an hour drive you can be in another country or two (or three). Sky-rocketing inflation and gas prices at the pump have their own part to play in this farrago of fail. They want the grocery store shelves empty and the economy crushed. They want ordinary citizens to freeze or swelter in the dark (depending on the season), thinking this will force adoption of sustainable energy sources, which are anything but reliable. They want to see our urban centers burn, while local law enforcement stands around with their finger in their ear, for fear of being victimized by headline hunting racial agitators or backstabbed by a district attorney who will let the miscreants out with a pat on the back and a kiss on the cheek almost the minute they were arrested.
The results of our elections are sometimes questionable, our national news media can’t be relied on for a true accounting of events, and it is perfectly obvious that the administration of justice is decidedly biased, when participants at a rowdy protest in the nation’s capital eighteen months ago are still locked up awaiting trial, whole those who were caught red-handed burning, looting and otherwise wrecking property in other cities were let go without much of a penalty. They want to see small independent businesses go bankrupt and have us purely dependent for goods and services on a handful of big corporations – because it is easier to control half a dozen national corporations, than half a million small business. They want Western forests to burn, and California orchards and farm country to wither up for lack of water – not the wineries though, because they are super important to someone like Nancy Pelosi. They prefer that homeless drug addicts make our cities dangerous and feces-paved places. They prefer to welcome a tidal wave of unscreened illegal immigrants. They want to see our profitable industries outsourced to places like China. They want to see our elementary schools teaching students to hate each other based on the color of their skin, with a side order of sexual deviancy. They want higher education to forego teaching the classics of Western literature, or history, or anything else which might clue students into the responsibilities of citizenship, and what an experimental and daring form of government that a democratic republic was as first conceived two hundred years ago. They seem to want, in fact, a kind of modern feudalism, with powerless and obedient serfs, ruled by a handful of nobles connected by marriage and kinship bonds. It’s Cloward-Pivening, all the way down. It’s happening because they want it to happen this way.
They want the collapse, so they can be left, squatting on, and ruling over a pile of ashes. They don’t care, they really don’t care, preferring to rule in Hell than be a citizen in heaven.
For all those bad things to happen, the electorate has to consent. Long term, that is… You can do this BS for an election cycle or two, blaming the “other guy” and denying that your ideas caused the problem in the first place. However, after it is made apparent that you and your ideas are the problem, and the electorate is on to your BS…?
That’s the point where you run into problems with Cloward-Pivening. When you tell someone that you’re taking a few cents out of their wages for the indigent, that’s one thing. Tell them that you’re gonna literally take food out of the mouths of their kids to do it?
They’ve been doing what they have been doing mostly using the margins of people’s attention and well-being. You start really getting their attention and impinging on their well-being? Baby, you’d better have one convincing-ass song-and-dance routine going, because they’re going to be paying close and careful attention to you, and once that happens? Good luck with the Cloward-Piven act.
The one mistake these idiots have made is in getting everyone’s attention. Most people don’t care about politics. It’s a huge mistake to make them care, which is something the oligarchy should have paid attention to with Trump. Trump wasn’t something that happened because of Trump himself; he and his election were a warning shot across the bows of the oligarchy that thinks it doesn’t necessarily have to run this country for the benefit of the tax-paying productive citizenry thereof. Instead of heeding the warning, they doubled-down on the stupid, and here we are with BidenCo. running the show, incompetently.
As that election in Texas just showed, I don’t think they’re going to like having everyone’s attention focused on them. Not. At. All.
a sad recounting of this reality, but these world controllers (see brave new world) want to twist the world into their fantastic conception, this is the proof of the steal, which is bipartisan, the turtle enabled the worst of these creatures, mayorkas austin garland, so as Lenin famously said ‘what is to be done’ he also said ‘the worse the better’ so a grinding war in the steppes would bring the whole system down,
Antifa gets to take over and destroy whole neighborhoods of Seattle, Portland, and DC, straight up murder people in other places like Denver, Austin, etc., but don’t you dare take a walk for five minutes in the Capitol when it’s “closed” or you’ll go to jail for years. (Of course, if you want to go into closed areas to harass GOP Senators before votes on Supreme Court justices, that’s totally ok, no harm done.)
And now they get to intimidate and threaten justices at their homes, and firebomb pregnancy centers and threaten to continue, with zero repercussions, but you can bet that anyone who dares to stand up to them will get the full force of the feds thrown against them.
Yeah, this ain’t gonna last.
A nation rich in money and historical underpinnings can tolerate a lot of foolishness.
Why they assume a continuation of tolerance while removing the margin of safety might be a question for historians.
@Frank,
They have a certain set of expectations based on past experience, which is that they can get away with their BS because nobody is paying attention to them. They think that “as before, so on into the future…”, signally failing to register that they’re now skylining themselves while simultaneously making everyone aware of what they’re doing. It’s like the Soros prosecutors; you could operate in the shadows, doing your thing, eroding the effectiveness of the criminal justice system. The minute you get yourself elected, put in charge, and everyone can see the things you do, and the results? Boom.
All this crap has the minor little issue that they have to eventually take the stupidity mainstream and grab everything. When they do that, they then break it all, draw everyone’s attention, and then the counter-reaction starts. The thing a lot of these idiots never think about is “What happens when we piss everyone off, with this?”
Cloward-Piven is a perfect example: Sure, you can crash the system doing that with welfare. Or, on the other hand, what happens when you instead convince everyone that welfare is a waste of money, and those lazy bastards better get off their asses and start contributing? What happens when you finally reach a point where those nice people who were cheerfully paying taxes say “BS… I’m not paying for someone else to live off the sweat of my brow… F*ck ’em, I’m not gonna do that any more…”
Which is actually the more likely outcome of it all. End of the day, the productive can only be bled for so much, and only be put upon so much, and then you’d better be prepared for the backlash.
In a way, I think that we’re in the process of this happening. Trump was basically those people saying “Enough. No more.”, and I think that we’re only seeing the beginnings of the repudiation of the idiot class and its efforts. For one damn thing, there isn’t enough “fat” left out there for them to be leaching off of. Something they’ve actively been working at, for decades. The end state of that isn’t going to result in what they have been daydreaming about, either.
People are fed up. They’re tired of being victimized by petty criminals who go in and out of jail to no effect, they’re tired of being panhandled, they’re tired of not being able to let their kids use the parks they pay for, they’re tired of it all. This thing with Biden saying he’s going to undo all the “anti-LGBT” laws that the states have been passing? LOL… Dude, quit playing with matches in a goddamn empty gas can; it cannot and will not end well. The LGBT types are vocal, but they do not have the numbers or the morals to make this shit stick. Once people have had enough of the BS, the backlash is going to be immense. And, it may not take that long to reach, either…
I fully expect to see the current licentiousness getting shoved, probably forecefully, back into the closet within my lifetime. The Democratic Party will likely go with it.