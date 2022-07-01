Anecdotes: The Exotic Airbnb

The listing looked great. A luxurious rental tent with hardwood floors, nice furniture, attached enclosed bath and other comforts of home. The luxury tent was in a remote and extremely beautiful natural location. It looked fun – why not try it for a few days? There were many mostly glowing reviews and no negative reviews. A few reviewers mentioned the rough road leading up to the place. The listing itself was circumspect on this point. I messaged the host: Was it possible to reach his place in an ordinary rental car? He assured me that this would not be a problem, he had guests arriving in all kinds of vehicles including Priuses etc. He didn’t say anything else about getting to his place, so I went ahead and booked it as a stop on a planned road trip.
We arrived at the dirt access road in the late afternoon after a long drive and followed the host’s directions. When we started down the access road we found that not only was it unpaved, it was also very narrow and parts of it ran close along high cliffs over a ravine. This was unexpected and a bit shocking as there were no guard rails and it was obvious that any driving mistake could be fatal. We proceeded slowly. An oncoming car forced us uncomfortably close to the precipice on the right shoulder. We continued driving until we came to an especially narrow passage with deep, sheer drop-offs on both sides, where I stopped. This wasn’t fun and we weren’t even close to the tent. We had dinner plans in town. The prospect of more driving on this perilous road to reach our destination, followed by a brief rest and then a drive to dinner with a return after dark, was too much. We backed down the road to the nearest turnaround, did a 180 and left.
We considered our options. I would have been happy to cancel the Airbnb and eat the not-insignificant cost, find alternative lodging, even sleep in the car – anything to avoid the white-knuckle drive to the tent. However, the more we thought about our interaction with the Airbnb host, the more his omission of details about the treacherous road conditions seemed like an intentional evasion to avoid scaring off customers. Airbnb policy mandates disclosure in such situations. The host’s behavior seemed to be a clear violation of that policy.
There was another twist to the situation. According to Airbnb rules, if we cancelled at the last minute – as the host suggested we do – the host would keep something like 90% of our payment and we would not be allowed to post a review. OTOH, if the host cancelled we would receive a full refund. The host was obviously experienced with Airbnb and must have understood the rules about cancellation. Probably many of his guests did not.
After we raised these issues with the host he no longer seemed quite the friendly, homespun character he portrayed himself as in his Airbnb listing. We wondered if other guests had cancelled at the last minute after being blindsided by the hazardous road conditions. Guests who cancelled in this way would forfeit most of their rental payments as well as any opportunity to post negative reviews. A cynical person might suspect that the host liked it this way, as any last-minute cancellation by a guest would give him a free option to re-rent the place and double his rental income for the period of the cancelled visit. He wouldn’t even need to clean the property between guests.
We did not cancel. Instead we made clear to the host that we understood that Airbnb would be likely to interpret his nondisclosure of the road conditions as a problem, and asked for a full refund. He gave it to us. We were able to find other lodging and had a nice trip. Our experience with the luxury rental tent was a close call in more ways than one.
Pictures!
I have used AirBnb a few times. Once was good but another time was a slum.
I haven’t used them in several years. We are going to CA in August and using my daughter’s time share.
I haven’t used them in years either, since it seemed like they basically got turned into a site for condos owned by real estate companies instead of people’s houses…
And I agree that pics are a must…
I ask sincerely as a tech-tard: why didn’t you do a remote inspection with your map or route app?
The address provided by the host, when entered in Google Maps, shows an area near the beginning of the access road and miles from the actual tent.
I was at a nice little bed and breakfast when i was dc that was a baker dozen years ago
I guess Airbnb is really hit or miss. I’ve booked through them three times recently and have been wondering what the point is of ever bothering with a hotel. One was the full downstairs level of a house in a nice upscale neighborhood in Dayton, one a room in an old Victorian place near the downtown of Marshall, MI, and one a complete little house, also in a nice neighborhood, right next to a beautiful golf course in Springfield, IL. All were within easy reach of restaurants, grocery stores, and other retail places. There were no kids running up and down the halls screaming at all hours, nobody standing outside my door conversing loudly at 3:00 AM, no one in the next room watching their TV with the volume turned up all night, and none of the loud air conditioning and other noisy systems that seem ubiquitous in hotels these days. All were priced at around $100 per night. I guess I still have the Airbnb from hell to look forward to. I note in passing that the Lincoln Museum in Springfield has a couple of hologram presentations that are truly incredible. At the first one I was surprised that the presenter was doing such a great job, since he had to repeat the same show every 15 minutes. I both cases everything looked absolutely real. I wonder when Amazon will start selling Star Trek style holodecks.
I do admit I’m somewhat disappointed that you lacked the spirit of adventure to continue to the tent, Jonathan. You might have found Tarzan there, like in one of the old Johnny Weismuller films after the safari had climbed up the Mutia Escarpment!
“Chief Mogumba! Don’t look down!”
Ayyyyyiiiiii—
Doug, I have had mostly excellent experiences with Airbnbs. This guy was operating on an entirely different level of weaseliness.
A few years ago I had a doctor friend who did house exchanges. She and her husband would do swaps with owners in Europe. They lived in Newport Beach so they had a nice house and location. They would swap with someone in Tuscany, for example. I’ve never done it but they were quite happy with it.
What is more distressing is that none of the reviewers said anything about this.
Did they all have no problems getting here?
Somebody should leave something.
I ran into someone like that on eBay years ago. I bought a video VHS recorder (I did say it was years ago), and on receiving it found out that it did not function right.
I email the seller who does not reply to me.
30 days later he replies to me saying he was “out of town“ but in any event any problems you have after 30 days PayPal will not refund you. And he was not interested in refunding me.
He too, knew the system. But I figure karma eventually catches up with those people.
I’ve never used Airbnb although came close in Mendocino but it seemed inordinately expensive.
I might add when I was reading this I was picturing something like one of those Internet pictures in Peru where a bus in the Andes is precariously on the edge and on the verge of falling into eternity.
The kind of cliff where you don’t have to worry about the impact as you would starve to death before you hit the bottom :-)