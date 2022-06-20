The Hill to Die On

I swear, I have never been able to understand how the loud and proud Capital-F official feminists made the ready availability of abortion the hill (for the pre-born fetal humans, mostly) to die on. Yes, I’ve pondered this in blogposts many a time. The 19th century suffragettes certainly were what we would now cast as pro-life, and so was a modern iteration, IIRC. (I used to get their newsletter.) Why that one single aspect, out of all the others which would have a bearing on the lives of females; extended maternal leave and benefits, quality childcare … practically any other concern other than that of abortion on demand at any stage of pregnancy could be a rallying ground for those affecting an intense interest in matters of a particularly female orientation. This, when birth control in so many forms (and for male and female alike) is readily and economically available. This is not the 19th century anymore, not even the first half of the 20th,. Truly, it is a mystery why this particular cause and no other animates the radical fem-fringe. I can only surmise that many of the radical and early feminists had abortions, felt horrifically guilty about it all and wished to drag other women into that particular hell with them as a matter of solidarity.
I am myself old enough to have known other women – my peers, mostly – who did for a variety of reasons, decide to take that route. I understood that they had reasons they felt were valid and I sympathized without approval. A woman who is pregnant and for whatever reasons, emphatically does not want to be – has a problem, a problem for which all the solutions are painful. I did not judge then – but did feel the weight of their decision to go with whatever they felt to be the least painful. No matter how you slice it, with abortion, you are cutting off a potential life – a viable heartbeat, little fingers and toes, a tiny face with eyelashes and a decided character, even in the womb. So I have always approved of an supported those various enterprises which reached out a helping hand to the inconveniently-pregnant; anyone or any office which offered medical help, moral and actual support and encouragement to a woman who was inconveniently pregnant. That was putting good intentions where they mattered; into actions which would offer an alternative to abortion.
Now, it seems that such crisis pregnancy centers and assistance to uncertain mothers and fathers is a bridge too far for the radical pro-abortion advocates, and one of the more radical fringes of such have declared open war on such centers. Vandalism, destruction of offices, threats of violence, an order to cease operations or else … and it is my judgement that even if such threats are carried out … it will not have the desired effect, as much as the Jane’s Revenge activists may hope. So – My Body My Choice: Just Make the Choice That We Have Autocratically Decided That You Should Make. (Too long to fit on a protest sign or a bumper-sticker, though. But that’s what Jane’s Revenge is essentially saying.)
This is one of those stark moral issues for the pro-life advocates and volunteers, and not one which will be backed down from. Saving the lives of the unborn children, and redeeming the lives of their mothers, one by one – is a moral cause, just as the cause of the abolition of slavery was for active abolitionists was in the America of the 1840s and 50s. It was an issue upon which no compromise could be made, a stand from which no threat would dissuade committed abolitionists of that period.
Comment as you wish, on what might happen next, in this regard.
5 thoughts on “The Hill to Die On”
There is one salient difference between slavery before the Civil War and abortion now. In 1850 half the states of the Union had made slave labor an integral part of their economy. How many Americans today depend on easy abortion to keep themselves alive, or even in comfort? A lot less than half, I suspect.
It is difficult to try to discuss the “pro-choice” crowd without using the term “demonic.” There’s something profoundly wrong with these people, the way they’ve rejected “safe legal and rare” for outright celebration, even sacralization, of abortion.
It will be interesting to see how Althouse reacts. She’s already posted some unhinged stuff about the leaked decision, she’s going to go bonkers if it’s the actual result, and she’s a pretty sane lib, so much so that most people now think she’s a conservative for some reason…
The reason for the reaction is pretty simple: The women reacting this way literally do not want to be told that they did wrong in having an abortion. They’re invested morally in their having been “in the right” when they had their abortions. Drag that into question, and you get the insane reaction to all of this.
Another reason here is that the left-wing males involved absolutely do not want a situation where they have any restrictions on ridding themselves of the evidence of their sexual shenanigans.
You can see the outlines for why they’re so invested in this, but actually understanding it or discussing it? Not going to happen. It’s all couched in terms of “Well, what about rape victims…?”, and there is never any consideration at all given to the unfortunate kid created by that act of violence, who had nothing to do with the whole sordid mess.
The other thing that’s tied up in this is the typical female entitlement mentality: Women can abort whenever and however they like, because “it’s their bodies”, but a male who is involuntarily placed in servitude has no such out, should they prefer not to be a father with that partner or that kid. If he’s got no voice in the abortion, how is the converse just, where he’s suddenly held responsible for supporting a mother and child? You can’t have these things both ways; either both parents have the option of saying “No” to parenthood, or neither of them do.
My own position on this crapfest is that it’s the fault of the idiots who’ve sexualized everything everywhere in society. Sex is not a casual affair, much as everyone wants to make it so. So long as birth control is not 100% effective every time, then you’re taking the risk that you might just be starting another life, one that you should be morally responsible for, no matter what. Using sex as a cheap means of self-gratification is something that’s always disturbed me; there’s too much going on with it to make it the casual thing that we have. I don’t think that abortion ought to be used as a means of birth control; it should be reserved for cases where the mother’s life is at risk, or the fetus has no hope whatsoever of a normal life. If you’re so foolish as to have gone out to get your jollies and wound up pregnant or impregnating someone? Too bad; too sad–You had your opportunity to opt out of it all the moment you chose to drop your pants. Once you determined on insertion of Tab “A” into Slot “B”, well… There ya go. It’s on you. Don’t come asking me for absolution after you slaughter the innocent result of that fleeting moment of pleasure.
Actual victims of rape? Two minds here… One says the resultant fetus had nothing at all to do with the situation, so that killing that fetus is only compounding the crime. The other says “Rapists shouldn’t get a free ride, when it comes to passing on their genes…”
There is no real justice in any of this. I find it hard to reconcile both of my impulses with regards to the question, and I’d never want to sit in judgment over those who have to come up with their own answer to it. But, I will say this: You simply cannot have it both ways. If you’re going to prosecute people for the death of a fetus in something like an automobile accident, and then simultaneously say that the mother could have gone into an abortion clinic and had that same fetus scraped out of her womb with no penalties accrued…? That is simply not a stable set of rules, and it cries out for a totally different solution than that insane dichotomy. A individual’s choice cannot be what determines whether something is murder or a medical procedure. That’s just completely untenable, impossible to adjudicate fairly.
Budziszewski’s Revenge of Conscience explains part of it. There are things you can’t not know are wrong, and unsatisfied conscience demands approval from others, and trying to “atone without repenting” can drive us to follow the logic of our evil to extremes.