How to turn a recession into a Depression.

The Fed has confirmed that we are officially in a recession. The actual decline in GDP is higher, though. It is at least -1.6%
What caused the Great Depression? Amity Schlaes’ book “The Forgotten Man” suggests that Roosevelt’s “Regulatory Uncertainty” was a big part of the cause. How were businessmen supposed to plan when policies changed from month to month ? The Roosevelt “Brain Trust” could not decide what might work. Some were good ideas, like the CCC which took young men off the street, helped them get into condition and did many worthwhile projects. Some, like the National Recovery Association, were Fascism which was popular in the 1930s.
Now, we face a disastrous shift in the national focus to imaginary threats like Global Warming. This has become all powerful among politicians because none of them know any science and the science people have become dependent on government funding. Fear is a great driver of government money. Climate science has become a rich field through flogging the unskeptics with fear of global warming. It doesn’t matter that there is no evidence of global warming or any of the other alleged threats. The super rich, like Barack Obama, are still buying waterfront estates no matter what they tell their followers.
Here is a proposal that might help.
Central planning always fails, but the utopian visionaries implementing the plans cannot admit that they are at fault. A scapegoat must be found. As a leading example, when Soviet dictator Josef Stalin’s collectivization of agriculture led to mass starvation, the official blame was placed on “saboteurs” and “wreckers.”
Our current-day analog is the centrally-planned replacement of our very large, inexpensive and highly functional energy system, mostly based on fossil fuels, with the alternatives of intermittent wind and sun-based generation, as favored by incompetent government regulators who don’t understand how these things work or how much they will cost. Prices of energy to the consumer — from electricity to gasoline — are soaring; and reliability of supply is widely threatened.
All of which brings our President forth to blame the current price and supply issues in the energy markets on anything but his own administration’s intentional efforts to suppress the functional fossil fuel energy. One day the scapegoat is Vladimir Putin; another it is “companies running gas stations,” who stand accused of price gouging.
One possible solution is to use the states as experimental laboratories.
With federalism in energy policy, we can have New York forging ahead with its “Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act,” and California doing the same with its SB 100 — both of them seeking to eliminate fossil fuels from the generation of electricity, and then to force all energy consumers to use only electricity for their supply. Will that work? If New York and California are successful, they will be a model for the rest of the country to follow. Congratulations will be in order. If they fail relative to other states — that is, if they see energy prices soar, or frequent blackouts or shortages of needed energy — then it will be obvious to all that it was the green energy that failed, and not that there were “saboteurs” or “wreckers” or “price gougers,” who after all could have attacked the other states as well.
Well the Feds allow this? Probably not with the current regime in power.
Fortunately, the red states are not just going along with this kind of thing any more. This will be a critical battleground over the next five to ten years.
We will see after the election. Many Republicans are in thrall to the climate hoax.
8 thoughts on “How to turn a recession into a Depression.”
It is generally accepted by at least part of financial academia, that to reign in runaway inflation, you need to set rates higher than the inflation number. That would mean setting it above 9% at this point, for America. Not gonna happen, they are already talking about how the fed will see reason when things get worse, and go back to QE to save the day.
In Canada we are a little more hawkish, but still nowhere near the actual inflation rate. So its a depression incoming, as Mike has said. Buckle up. ;)
One of the reasons the “individual states” approach to environmental and energy supply is that goods and services flow freely into both Cal and NY.
If they’re desirous of doing without, they should do without.
” It doesn’t matter that there is no evidence of global warming ”
Not sure what to make of it. THere are at least three problems here: whether there is warming, what causes warming, and what would be the effects for the economy etc. I can understand people having discussions about two latter problems, but to argue that there is no warming at all seems to me more than strange. Greenland has now blooming agriculture. My country has shifted zones of recommendation for the farmers, where what kind of crop can be raised. In last 20 years I’ve seen maybe three proper winters.
szopen: “Greenland has now blooming agriculture.”
Greenland had blooming agriculture nearly a millennium ago, during the age of the Vikings. That is why we still call the island “Greenland”.
The usual suspects have created their normal zone of confusion with deliberately loose language. They talk about “climate change” when they really mean “Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming”. The two are very different. The long-term climate of Planet Earth has been continuously cycling for millions of years (“Ice Ages”, anyone?), and it is still changing today. The climate would continue to change if the human race disappeared. CAGW, on the other hand, is unscientific nonsense.
The groundwork for what’s about to happen has been going on since the ’70’s at least. The fun part will be that it will be nothing like anything that’s ever happened before. Those that believe the worst that can happen is a replay of the Great Depression are living in a fantasy of optimism.
The first difference is the insolvency of the federal and many many local governments at all levels from tiny water and sanitation districts to entire states. Returning to Amity Schlaes, this time here biography of Calvin Coolidge. In one of her episodes, Coolidge spends an afternoon on a Sunday if I remember right with one of his Cabinet Secretaries to cut something like $300,000 from their budget. there can hardly be a starker contrast between that sort of fiscal probity and the present. As a consequence, when the crash came, the federal deficit was small and getting smaller. Nothing like today.
The other is the parallel change in household debt. At that time, home mortgages were not common nor were loans for cars and credit cards lay entirely in the future. Again, nothing like today.
The canary in the coal mine is the housing and automotive sectors. The increase in interest rates is already stressing the housing market as payments increase drastically while home “prices” remain constant. The same is about to happen to cars. The math is simple, whatever the payment on a mortgage was at 3% will be nearly doubled at 6%. The only possibly saving grace is that with mortgage rates so low for so long, there shouldn’t be too many adjustable rate mortgages resetting. This won’t keep many homeowners from being far underwater but as long as they aren’t forced to sell for some reason or lose their income, most should survive. Of course both of those conditions become far more likely during a recession/depression.
The insolvency of so many local governments puts the income of anyone living off a pension from one of those in jeopardy. We’ve seen some of that, we’re about to see a lot more.
As the lady said; “Hold on tight, we’re in for a bumpy ride.”
but to argue that there is no warming at all seems to me more than strange.
OK I’ll give you 0.06 degrees.
There has been no significant warming in the United States since at least 2005. Any claimed recent warming and impacts at specific places in the United States are isolated and indicate random variation rather than long-term warming.
The “Little Ice Age” ended about 1850 and the earth has been slowly warming since then. Most of that warming ended around 1950.
More on earth temperature here.
As to warming – using temperature data from back in the days when thermometers were accurate to within several degrees, and use that as evidence of hundredths of a degree change….seems a bit out there.
Also odd – putting temp. tracking devices in heat zones, like the top of tar roofs or inside cities.
As for “How To”, electing idiots, poltroons, and ne’er-do-wells to office seems to be a big part of it.
There’s only two problems with “global warming”. 1) it’s not global. Year by year some regions warm, while some cool, and some stay the same. Then later other regions do other things. 2) “Warming” isn’t particularly scary.
So we must motivate the public by using the other names. Climate change. Climate crisis. Climate emergency. Climate catastrophe.