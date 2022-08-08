Fuck you. Shut up.

That’s the Democrats’ message to Trump supporters. As Michael Anton puts it in They Can’t Let Him Back In:
Anti-Trump hysteria is in the final analysis not about Trump. The regime can’t allow Trump to be president not because of who he is (although that grates), but because of who his followers are. That class—Angelo Codevilla’s “country class”—must not be allowed representation by candidates who might implement their preferences, which also, and above all, must not be allowed. The rubes have no legitimate standing to affect the outcome of any political process, because of who they are, but mostly because of what they want.
Complaints about the nature of Trump are just proxies for objections to the nature of his base. It doesn’t help stabilize our already twitchy situation that those who bleat the loudest about democracy are also audibly and visibly determined to deny a real choice to half the country. “No matter how you vote, you will not get X”—whether X is a candidate or a policy—is guaranteed to increase discontent with the present regime.
“No matter how you vote…” – let that line sink in. When was the last time an American political party or movement so vehemently expressed such a sentiment about a large bloc of American voters? (Perhaps it was Democrats re black voters in the pre-civil-rights South.)
And it’s not only the Democrats. The Republican leadership seems more eager to make demoralizing (to their own side) compromises with the Democrats than to fight them on issues that are important to the Republican base.
Neither the establishment Democrats nor the establishment Republicans will acknowledge that they are the problem and that Trump and his voters are symptom rather than cause. Suppressing symptoms tends to make the underlying problem worse. Nonetheless our political establishment remains dead set on continuing to anathematize Trump and to tell his supporters they have nowhere to go. This is not a sustainable situation and sooner or later something will have to give.
(I wrote this post before the FBI raid on Trump’s house. The news about the raid emphasizes the points I tried to make here, to put it mildly.)
Lex adds:
The Democrats similarly are disregarding their base who were desperately in favor of Bernie Sanders. But they managed to prevent him from getting nominated and co-opted him.
Ordinary Americans are not having a good time and they are not happy. Both party establishments are afraid of their own bases, with good reason.
I linked to this piece in one of the comment threads a couple weeks ago.
As you note, this isn’t a Dem vs GOP issue. It’s a ruling class vs the filthy unwashed masses issue. Both parties represent the former. The question is whether the “new class” of the highly educated, the bureaucrats, etc., can be rousted from power, and whether they will allow themselves to be disempowered without burning everything down, like the nihilists we talked about here recently. So far the outlook isn’t good.
(The Bernie base is much smaller than the Trump base. And he has zero cross-racial appeal, unlike Trump.)
(Has chicagoboyz ever had an expletive in a post title before? I think tonight of all nights calls for it, but don’t think it’s ever happened before…)
Sometimes its warranted, best in another language for impact.
Like with james william kunstlers journal
“Ordinary Americans are not having a good time and they are not happy.”
Every one gets what they deserve? Well that what I think, although its not popular. Voting in actual clowns to run your country is going to have an effect.
Social and Political Contract is gone. Ballot Boxes don’t work and both parties are pleased, proud, and happy about it. Jury Boxes only work where there is one rule of law. Which we do not have. Does anyone seriously expect an honest election in November, or any real election in 2024?
Subotai Bahadur
They certainly dont act that way
From the linked piece:
What happens then? Well, in the words of the “Transition Integrity Project,” a Soros-network-linked collection of regime hacks who in 2020 gamed out their strategy for preventing a Trump second term, the contest would become “a street fight, not a legal battle.” Again, their words, not mine. But allow me to translate: The 2020 summer riots, but orders of magnitude larger, not to be called off until their people are secure in the White House.
I recall predicting years ago that violence was coming to the US in my comments here and elsewhere, but I don’t ever recall having a clear picture of what form that violence would take.
Well, here it is. They intend to make war against their domestic political opponents, which presumably will include killing them if they resist, via mob violence.
Has anyone told the FBI about the planned insurrection? Hahaha.
Anyway, the thing about war- the enemy has a say in how things turn out. I imagine that the rank-and-file leftists tasked with being the street fighters for this adventure expect that they’ll have a grand old time clubbing Trump supporters, of course with legal impunity and free health care too.
I suspect they will be disappointed. I think once the game gets rolling so will the killing. The left has spent my entire life making it clear that they hate America, American culture, and Americans. They literally never stop frothing at the mouth on that topic, and yet never seem to notice that they’ve been teaching their enemies to hate them right back.
Alas.
Not going to be street fighting between left and right, because like you said, the left does in fact have impunity to do that. Remember that antifa guy straight up murdered that guy in Denver a couple years ago, and nothing happened to him, while Kyle Rittenhouse was made an example of for doing absolutely nothing wrong. A couple guys just got sentenced to prison in Portland for shoving an anti trash who was in a group harassing them, and other than Andy Ngo I saw no one even mention it. Prosecutors and judges are more than happy to destroy anyone who dares defend themselves against their lefty brownshirts. The normies don’t like seeing violence. And the FBI has no qualms about making up incidents whenever they want to.
Besides abolishing the FBI, which is necessary but unfortunately won’t happen, Congress needs to say that all of these political cases must be tried in Wyoming, or similar.
I think we could see Mar A Lago surrounded by supporters from now on. No one’s going to be allowed in without explicit permission from the top. It will take discipline to make sure no false flag undercover feds try to provoke violence. Good chance FL law enforcement will take part as well. Last night I saw a FL state senator urging the state cut off all cooperation with the FBI and arrest agents operating without permission. Hell’s been unleashed now.
Why do you think the federal government is hiring an additional 86,000 IRS agenst rather than, say, 86,000 immigration officers. They are preparing for a war aginst the middle class and require additional troops.
Simplest explanation is that Our Betters have no plan; they have simply recognized that “Apres nous, le deluge”. Burn it all down, and then maybe folks won’t notice that it was all their fault.
And so they launch an unaffordable proxy war against Russia. They send off Nancy the Lush to piss off China, on whom we all depend for so many things we cannot make ourselves, from medications to computers. And they allow the situation in the damn fool Balkans to start boiling over. Since none of those external disruptions are bringing things to a crisis point fast enough, they send their goons after a former President.
Our Betters will get their desired societal breakdown. But we will remember that they caused it. The historical analog is the French Revolution, which did not go well for the class of “Our Betters”.
A disquieting thought, mentioned in comments at Sarah Hoyt’s blog – that the Ruling Class may be going full-steam ahead with stupid, counter-productive and unpopular programs, because the election fix is already in. The outcome of the midterms is already fixed in their favor (or so they believe) so they are free to enact all kinds of unpopular and damaging things. Because THEY DON’T CARE, and because they will pay no penalty for bringing about the disasters which are almost inevitable.
I don’t think the elections are completely rigged. Otherwise Youngkin wouldn’t have won, etc. There is a big margin of fraud, but it’s clearly much bigger in presidential election years, and they do need big turnout to mask the fraud. They just barely pulled it off in 2020. The Dems are going to get crushed in November, and with some more proactive actions by the GOP, and no sabotage by the GOPe, 2024 should be a victory as well. We just need to get people in office who know what time it is, not pitiful squishes and traitors.
I think the apparatchiks in the WH do not realize they are messing around with fire. The similarity to Germany 80+ years ago comes to mind, along with ‘disappearances’ that occurred in the USSR, and other fine places. In this case it was not people that were confistcated, nor weapons, but paper documents. Perhaps it was nothing but a trial run, but whether or not, it was noticed by a lot of people, and should serve as a wake-up call to those who think their political opposition is just making noise, with nothing behind it.
They have said what they have said, and to not take them at their word is foolish, among other things.
He was raided for documents the National Archive wants. They say he took them illegally when he left the White House.
If he is dumb enough to have incriminating evidence at his house, then they will try to put him in a position, where he cannot run again. That’s what they really want.
I am very worried that the Midterms have already been determined to have been won by the Democrats, and the November elections results are going to be a fraudulently won Democratic sweep.
I used to believe a second Civil War to be very, very unlikely. Now, I am not so sure.
Penny, feel free to go ballwash Fidel Jr and keep your bootlicking nonsense focused on scary Canadian truckers, we don’t need your input right now.
Expect to see a Whitmer-style false flag event in the next couple months. They need a new “January 6”, and will do anything to create one. I would fully expect them to go even further past planning to execution if need be, no one’s buying their schtick anymore.
“Penny, feel free to go ballwash Fidel Jr and keep your bootlicking nonsense focused on scary Canadian truckers, we don’t need your input right now.”
Oh dear, am I interrupting your rants with facts? I am the only person who has posted the reason for the FBI raid so far.
I don’t like DJT and am only able to vote for him by fighting down waves of nausea. But this is beyond the pale. It would be fascinating to see voter enthusiasm numbers before and after this. We’re talking Spinal Tap dialed up to 11 among Conservatives and probably a solid 9 among moderates.
Just back from voting in WI primary. I’ve never seen so many names on the ballot. Contested races, emergence of actual Libertarian and Constitution Party tickets. First time I’ve ever seen a campaign worker standing across the street in shirt supporting her choice. There is a wave building, and I don’t see how it can be thwarted.
Normal people are fairly easy going on most matters. They should be. But you don’t mess with their children and you don’t take away their ultimate ability to Throw the Rascals Out.
Like most tsunamis there will be a short interval when the water retreats a long ways out. Fools dance on the beach and pick up pretty shells.
Tacitus
Q: Why did the Democrats order the FBI to break into President Trump’s home illegally and steal things?
A: Because Dopey Joe can’t find the Nuclear Launch Codes, and he thought that President Trump might still have them.
Oh dear. Are we having a bad day Brian?
So, Fidel’s boy is not a clown ? Canada depends on agriculture and little Fidel has decided to prevent farmers from using fertilizer. It’s pretty cold up there to give up all fossil fuels.
Oh no. He is most certainly a clown and I am ashamed to be a Canadian. I say that a lot these days.