A lot of things came together this week – and one of them is the absolute end of my patience and grim toleration/indulgence of certain intellectual trends and racial sub-groups in our society. Curiously, this comes during a period of the mourning for and burial of the late sovereign Queen Elizabeth II, which in combination with some other news elements initiated this particular train of thought. My toleration of certain elements in our society has reached a critical point; to whit, I am done with black racism … and yes, black racism is an existing and very poisonous thing, as much as enablers and perpetuators of that variety of racism deny it, and our National Establishment Media try and sweep it under the rug, denying the very evidence of our lying, racist eyes. Some brutal and egregious rape-murder-kidnapping-assault happens in a city like New York, Memphis, St. Louis, Atlanta, a mass punch-out all-hands brawl in a fast-food restaurant, an amusement park or on a cruise ship, an organized mob loots a retail outlet … if there are no pictures initially of the perpetrators of such outrages against civic good order … well, everybody knows.
Everybody knows that an elderly person of white or Asian ancestry is more apt to be knocked out in the street by a male thug of color. Everybody knows that schools in urban black majority areas are snake pits of venomous disorder, places which well-meaning teachers flee. Everybody knows that the Black Lives Matter mass movement set a new land-speed record in going from cause to racket, materially benefiting only the original organizers and their subsequent investment in pricy real estate in upscale neighborhoods. Everybody knows, or at least suspects that reported racist incidents, such as Jussie Smollett, the BYU Volleyball imbroglio, the noose garage pull-down at NASCAR – all ballyhooed in the national media will eventually turn out to be self-aggrandizing fakes. The initial offence is headline news. But the apologetic walk-back is usually reported on page whatever. Huh. Imagine that.
I’d also suspect that there may have been actual incidents of white-on-black public racism in the last decade or so – but the well of credibility has been so poisoned that very few thinking persons will credit them. There are only so many times that ‘wolf!’ can be cried, before anyone outside of the Racial Industrial Complex has any credibility. I do feel genuine sorrow for neighbors of mine, for fellow service personnel, (to include commanders and NCOICs) who are of – as one of my friends once put it – a dark year-round natural tan color – who are also good and responsible neighbors, family-oriented, law-abiding, and patriotic, in spite of their community being victimized by casual racism, general bigotry and Jim Crow laws and practices a lifetime ago … but that was then. For most of us under the age of receiving Social Security, it’s like World War Two. Something that we have heard about, seen in documentaries and heard our elders reminiscing about … but which we have never actually experienced in real life. But the grievance woobie is clung onto by the Racial Industrial Complex like a tantrum-prone toddler who can’t let go of their security blanket … because? Well, they wouldn’t be special any longer.
The criminal element among the black community – estimated to be about 4% of the population – is also estimated to be responsible for about half the violent crime in the United States. That is poisonous enough, but in a lot of ways, it’s a self-limiting phenomenon. Black offenders with a penchant for violence will eventually encounter a final come-uppance: other offenders in open gang war, law-enforcement once they have pushed too far and too openly, even eventually vigilante action, should the black criminal element venture too far away from their protected turf. Vicious predators in the back country eventually run into a terminal 3-S solution.
No, the ostentatious black activists who have finally breached my personal wall of toleration for intellectual idiocy are so-called intellectuals, people like the professor at Carnegie Mellon, who wished that the late Queen Elizabeth had experienced an agonizing death. To my mild surprise, the author of those wishes is an authentic Nigerian American. Usually, it’s the native-born Americans of color in the activist community, academia, or in media who combine that degree of malice with vicious historical ignorance. Tolerations and patience among ordinary citizens already appear to be running out when it comes to the black criminal class; might it be running out for the antics of the black activists and the lunatic intellectual racists as well? Not that I think there will be any overt demonstrations, such as there would have been early in the last century; any actions taken will be more along the lines of quiet shunning and physical avoidance. Comment as you wish.
Tucker has been noticing that this is the basic elements of civilization,
You speak the truth, Sgt. Mom. But how to start rolling back all those (false) accusations of racism?
I have an idea! Let’s insist that Major League Baseball & Basketball & Football teams (Hell! Even throw in soccer teams, as if anyone cared) all have to “look like America”. Let’s see the ancestry mix of those teams exactly match the ancestry mix of the United States. And let’s use the real ancestry mix, including all those Central Americans that are pouring in across the border. After all, to do anything else would ipso facto be “racist”.
Now, now. Nancy Pelosi stated explicitly that anti-Asian violence is the result of white supremacy. She wouldn’t lie, would she?
I’ve thought for a few decades now that open racism would re-emerge in new . . . robes, if you will. I’m a Memphis native and spent my working life mostly on campus, and both in the streets and in the classrooms there are very bad omens.
In my estimation, something like 10-15% of B/blacks and 5-10% of W/whites have a murderous hatred for the Other, and both fringes are closer to using violence now than they have been in my lifetime. I think the numbers differ because of historical experiences more than any inherent proclivities, FWIW. It could be 1 – 1.5% and .5 – 1% in reality but either way it could get very ugly very quickly.
A while back while I was with a previous employer we had a staff meeting for which the entire agenda was DEI and featured an especially charming harangue from the regional HR director. While I went into defense mode by tuning out and claiming later that I was unable to participate due to I was probably suffering a focal onset seizure (which only seemed to happen when HR was present), I did remember her talking about anti-Asian hate and the prevalence of “assault weapons”, no doubt both being indicative of white supremacy
A while after that as my exit from the company drew nigh, I was out with several co-workers who while of mixed ideological company were people that you could converse with in a somewhat honest manner. I brought up that DEI staff meeting and what the HR staffer had said, specifically about “assault weapons” and anti-Asian hate. Then I went into a little story.
Back in the early 1990s during the L.A. riots, I remembered a picture of several Koreans perched on a rooftop with AR-15 variants. Soon after the police withdrew and the riots went full force, a number of local residents decided to settle some long-standing grudges by going to sack Koreatown. Given that the police had withdrawn, the only thing stopping that part of L.A. from going up in flames and the residents brutalized were those guys on the rooftop and other similarly armed and motivated. Several years later at a party in Phoenix I ran into young man with a Korean surname and after finding out he was from the L.A. area I asked him about that time and he told me that without a doubt that if push came to shove those guys on the rooftop would shoot to kill. As it was, you can go on You Tube and find clips of them firing warning shots.
As I explained to my coworkers those barbarians coming to Koreatown to inflict their racist hate were not white or brown but black. I then related the Crown Heights riot and the rise of Al Sharpton. I do remember telling my former co-workers that they could draw what lessons they wished from those historical events, but that there was something existant in them that could not be explained by that HR director.
I do not know what the answer is for this, only that black racism and the inability of our society (let alone blacks) to deal with the issue is wrapped up in other social pathologies that seem to infantilize segments of our society by absolving them of responsibility for their actions
I also know that the answer cannot come from me given both my status and the color of my skin. Any approach by me along those lines, especially to young men, is answered by “you cannot talk to me like that, I’m a man” but perhaps that retort lies the path to redemption. Perhaps what is needed, as opposed to the racial grifters of BLM and Al Sharpton, is a black John Wesley or Jordan Peterson who can help address these toxins among the young men in the black community
Mike: “Perhaps what is needed, as opposed to the racial grifters of BLM and Al Sharpton, is a black John Wesley or Jordan Peterson …”
That would be great. But the practical answer while waiting for such a giant to appear would be to terminate welfare and re-institute orphanages — very well-funded orphanages. Removing pregnancy as a career choice for young women of all races would bring great societal benefits — although it would take about 2 decades for those benefits to really accrue.
Noticing Sgt. Mom’s mention of the BYU racial slur hoax, 2 points come to mind:
First, anti0Mormon bigotry is socially acceptable among large parts of our society. Witness the brats at the Oregon-BYU football game hurling profane slurs. While it is the credit of U Oregon for denouncing those actions, those reprehensible swine certainly felt comfortable enough to shout such vile crap. Will Oregon launch an investigation to get to the root of the issue? Perhaps determine if there is a dark spot on it soul for such an action? To ask the question is to answer it.
The Church of LDS plays a number of important roles, not only in our society but in our history. You cannot write the history of the West, especially of the Mountain West, without acknowledging the important contributions of Mormon pioneers. Also that history and how they ended up in the West is linked to shameful episodes of anti-Mormon, religious bigotry of 19th Century burnings and lynchings.
Catonsville is a nice, yet smug town over by Baltimore; nice streets , pretty houses. In town, you see a lot of cars with bumper stickers stating “No hate in 21228” A while back I had the chance to talk to a resident who had such a bumper sticker and we got to talking about the town and when I asked if there was an LDS chapter house nearby she rolled her house and said “No and thank goodness, we don’t want those people here.”
The other point is a common one and it’s how the press treated the BYU racial slur allegations. If you noted the stories revolved around allegations made by the player and her godmother, the lack of an immediate response by BYU to those allegations, and the response of others to those allegations including the cancellation of South Carolina basketball games. At no time were any attempts by anyone outside of BYU to actually ascertain whether the allegations were actually made. You would think after the national Jussie Smollett scandal and other hoaxes that the media would be careful in reporting unverified allegations but not only such allegations in general too good to pass up they’re doubly too good when they involve Mormons.
With ever present racial and religious bigotry, I am reminded of Solzhenitsyn’s quote “The line separating good and evil passes not through states, nor between classes, nor between political parties either — but right through every human heart — and through all human hearts.” Perhaps it is that point, forgotten by so many that claim to be our social betters in our post-Christian world, that best explains the battles of our age
My apologies but the above quote by “Anonymous” is actually me, I wouldn’t wish for anyone, especially the anonymous, to take any blame for my thoughts
I do hope it’s not too late and the hysteria hasn’t already gift-wrapped the country for genuine white supremacists in the long run through a combination of alarm fatigue, the association fallacy, and self-fulfilling prophecies.
Korora, I think you can probably count the number of genuine white supremacists on the fingers of several hands … less those who are actually agents provocateurs from some law enforcement agency or other. What will be seen, I think, are people quietly judging – are these persons of color regular joes, working or middle, just trying to get by, not asking for handouts or allowances; in which case, OK, our sibs from another mother. Flaming abusive racists, grifters, violent criminals … the cold shoulder, minimal courtesy and consideration. Frozen out, socially shunned and avoided.
Many years ago, likely before the turn of the century, I happened to read a piece on the industrial revolution. The authors advanced the argument that one reason why it happened in England and not France was because England didn’t have to deal with the endless violence that France suffered from. They had pictures of English manors from the pre-industrial era, which had windows that looked like windows, and pictures of the French equivalent, which had windows that were quite obviously arrow slits.
I think of that, whether I want to or not, whenever the topic of the endless black crime wave happens to come up. It seems to me that roughly every American city and its associated metropolitan area has been twisted and warped by the efforts of the population to avoid the black criminal element. Civilized people of all backgrounds flee American cities, leaving them to fall into ruin, to one degree or another.
This imposes an enormous cost upon American society which other nations do not have. I’m always amazed whenever I see video from Japan or China, because they have cities which not only aren’t filled with ruins, but also aren’t dangerous to walk around in.
So, anyway, who do I vote for to end this? The democrats won’t, because they love murderers and personally identify with criminals of all sorts. The gee ohh peee is- as always- nowhere to be seen.
What can I do?
“If you noted the stories revolved around allegations made by the player and her godmother, the lack of an immediate response by BYU to those allegations”
Actually part of the problem was that BYU immediately acted as if the allegations were true. They even announced they had banned some poor random guy, giving them credence. If they had said, “we are investigating these claims”, and been able to within hours say that they were completely without merit, it MIGHT have squashed the story.
First, noting that YHS is Asian in ancestry [Chinese], born and raised in this country. Also noting, largely because of Democrats, that under United States Federal law, that from the 1800’s Chinese were specifically defined as not being human beings, not covered by the Constitution, and not able to become a citizen unless born here. Which, incidentally, was why until the 1960’s it was damn hard for Chinese women to immigrate to here because any children born to them here would be citizens.
We had no protection under the law. We could be murdered at will, robbed, or anything. The only reason this did not blow up was that Chinese coming here were not intending to take anything over, but to just live peaceably and make a living with honest work. We believed what was taught about this country formally and in legend. My dad was the son of a middle class peasant in South China. The family owned some land, and sharecropped some land. My grandfather [who I never met] counted up land, and sons. He did not have enough land to divvy up where each son could support themselves. My dad, being the youngest, missed out on the land. Instead, my grandfather arranged for him to come to America, “the mountain of gold”, on his own. Something I am truly grateful for especially given what happened in the old country.
Now this was not like traveling today. My dad was TWELVE YEARS OLD, alone, and did not speak a word of English. He traveled steerage on a freighter from Hong Kong to New York Harbor. And no, not anywhere near Ellis Island. He was met by a member of our Tong [the clan kind, not the Triad/Mafia kind] and taken to a restaurant in Chinatown where he had a pallet to sleep on and worked 7 days a week and learned the restaurant business. Cutting out some family complications, fast forward to 1943. By that time my dad had learned food service with a vengeance [and also to speak, read, and write English well], and despite not being legally a human being was one of the food service supervisors at Lowry Army Air Force Base in Denver.
At the same time, about 100 miles to the southeast there was Pueblo Army Air Force Base. There they trained pilots and crews to fly and fight in B-24 Liberator bombers. There was a training detachment of Republic of China Air Force crews based there learning to fly and fight alongside Americans against the Japanese. Nationalist China being an American ally.
35 miles west of Pueblo was/is the city of Cañon City. Which happened at the time to have the state HQ of the KKK, which made sense since a former governor of Colorado lived there and he was KKK. Pueblo Army Air Force Base was one of the largest, if not the largest concentration of Chinese in Colorado since the KKK burned down Chinatown in Denver [where the Colorado Rockies ballfield is today] and chased out all the Chinese from Denver a few years before my dad came to this country.
So the Klan took it into their heads to attack the Chinese based in Pueblo. And did. The Nationalist Chinese government did not take kindly to that, pointing out they were there learning to fight alongside Americans. And that if Americans did not want them there, the Chinese government could bring them home.
The American government did not want that, so after negotiations the US government had Congress repeal the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 and all extensions of it, made Chinese legally human beings here protected by the law and Constitution, and theoretically eligible to become American citizens. That, and they sat on the Klan in Colorado.
In passing, even though my dad was overage, in what was classified as vital war work, and not covered by the draft, as soon as he was legally a person he enlisted in the Army even though he was a Chinese citizen. Without going into details, he was granted citizenship for his service after the war.
After the war, he married, they had me, and he opened his own restaurant. I was born at the tail end of the Korean War, the Cold War was getting serious, and incidentally we lived in Wichita not far from the Boeing plant where they made B-52’s. And there were not really all that many Chinese in Wichita.
Walking alone to and from school in kindergarten and first grade, gangs of kids would follow me yelling racial insults and throwing rocks at me. When I finish going bald, there will be scars.
You would think that as a minority here who was so attacked on the street for epicanthic folds and slightly darker skin, that I would be full of rage and seeking vengeance. Did not work out that way. My dad defended this country. I wanted to do the same, but as a career. However, as soon as I found out what a Navy was [I was in the middle of freaking Kansas. Very few ships on the Arkansas River.] I wanted a Navy career.
Wichita was not my last encounter with racism though. Eventually, my dad bought a larger restaurant in a nasty, evil, small town in Nebraska. We moved there from Colorado over Chinese Lunar New Years in 1968. In Vietnam [which war was still going full bore] they use the Lunar calendar, but their word for New Years is Tet. Yeah, we moved there during the Vietnamese Tet Offensive.
I was the only Asian in the high school. Mind you, I was a straight-A student, my career goal was to be a Navy Officer [one thing that the move did was screw up my chance to get into Annapolis as I had my senator in Colorado willing to send me if I could pass the tests. And I could, without doubt.], and I was very pro-military. Two days after I got to the school they had an all-school mandatory pep rally in the gym. It was to dedicate one day a week in PE class to “Toughen you up to go kill Cong”.
I was the closest thing, ethnically, that they had in the school. Things got unpleasant. My response was different than in kindergarten. I acquired a pistol, modified the ammo in uncouth ways, and convinced those threatening me that fewer would reach me than started out and asked who was first. It worked.
I went back to finish high school in Colorado at the end of the year, and tried to first get back on track for Annapolis, and when that fell through to seek another route to a commission. As it turned out, I had too many things physically wrong with me for the military to take me.
I’ve been every job in restaurants up to and including chef of my own kitchen, a lumberjack, a hard-rock miner, and for 28 years a Commissioned Peace Officer. I’m married, and have raised a passle of kids and now have grandchildren.
BUT, the key point is that I have had up close and personal contact with racial discrimination. I have the knowledge of Chinese here in the past being abused for being Chinese. I have every excuse to be as full of hate as those committing “urban violence”, including knowledge that my fellow Asians are considered free-fire zones in cities and considered expendable by urban law enforcement.
And yet, I think I have lived a productive and law abiding life. Why the difference? Might I suggest there are two causes. First, culturally we are not prone to random violence. Our culture is family centered even more so than European culture. Second, Asians know that if they commit crimes, they WILL be punished according to the law. We do not have half the body politic trying to make excuses and save us from punishment. It is not everything, but it is a start.
Discuss.
Sgt. Mom, there’s still the hanged-for-a-sheep-as-for-a-lamb and association fallacy aspects.
Hysteria can often create or aggravate the very evil it fears. I’ll give a silly example: If you explain away honest doubts about findings or means as a sure sign that someone is a swamp dweller, a substantial number of people will choose to become swamp dwellers.
And as for the association fallacy: First, one of the surest ways to discredit something good (like racial equality) is to work all manner of destructive insanities in its name. Second, the whole any-means-necessary approach can taint the way the cause in question is perceived. As Tolkien put it in one of his letters: “Gandalf as Ring-Lord would have been far worse than Sauron. He would have remained ‘righteous’, but self-righteous. … Thus while Sauron multiplied [illegible word] evil, he left ‘good’ clearly distinguishable from it. Gandalf would have made good detestable and seem evil.”