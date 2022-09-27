4 thoughts on “”

by

really?

Chicagoboyz are fashion trendsetters. This avant-garde pocket square is the new favorite accessory of the runway-watching camper set.

  1. It’s a good look, gritty, functional, demotic, of-the-people. The kind of thing you might use to clean two day old chicken grease off of your Leatherman tool. It’s now, it’s what’s happening.

  4. There was a young man of Madrid
    Who went to an auction to bid.
    The first thing they showed
    Was an antique commode–
    What ho! When they lifted the lid.

