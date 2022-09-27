Some Chicago Boyz know each other from student days at the University of Chicago. Others are Chicago boys in spirit. The blog name is also intended as a good-humored gesture of admiration for distinguished Chicago School economists and fellow travelers.
4 thoughts on “”
It’s a good look, gritty, functional, demotic, of-the-people. The kind of thing you might use to clean two day old chicken grease off of your Leatherman tool. It’s now, it’s what’s happening.
Its peek-a-boo design hints at what is discreetly concealed underneath.
Scrub that last comment.
There was a young man of Madrid
Who went to an auction to bid.
The first thing they showed
Was an antique commode–
What ho! When they lifted the lid.