REMINDER: ChicagoBoyz KC Meetup, 10/7-9

Original post here; minor schedule changes reflected in the version below. I will be sending an e-mail to known likely attendees shortly after this post appears and will follow up as needed with any additional prospectives.

When Friday 7 – Sunday 9 October; details below Where Kansas City; Missouri side and generally downtown-ish; details below

lodging should be in or generally near ZIP code 64108 Who ChicagoBoyz contributors, fans, and general associates; if you have not already done so, provide an e-mail in comments, using such discreet conventions as “john [UNDERSCORE] doe [AT] provider [DOT] com”, unless you know that I already have a good e-mail for you, in which case just indicate that you hope to attend Why primary objective is fun

secondary objective is exchange of interesting ideas

Schedule (all times approximate):

Fri 7 Oct 1800 CDT First Friday in the Crossroads; we will meet at a predetermined spot and poke around for at least a couple of hours; there are food trucks, etc, and lots of places to eat/drink; sunset 1851, so I’m thinking of starting about an hour earlier, but don’t worry if you can’t get there by then — we’ll have a group text going Sat 8 Oct 1000 CDT “Brickfast,” The Brick, 1727 McGee 1100 National WWI Museum and Memorial, ~1¼ mi from The Brick, General Admission + Tower $20 ($16 for > 65); I don’t think we’re going to have enough people for a group rate 1400 MAIN SESSION*, couple of doors down from The Brick 1700 ineluctable BBQ, probably at B.B.’s Lawnside, 1205 E 85th St, 15 min S of main session; live music at 1900 Sun 9 Oct 1030 CDT brunch, Harvey’s at Union Station, 30 W Pershing Rd 1200 Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum, 500 W US Highway 24, Independence; 20 min ENE of Union Station; admission $12, $10 for >62

*The “main session” will be in a conference room and ideally consist of multiple ≤ 30-minute presentations, each of which is followed by Q&A/discussion. I may attempt to get this video’d. You will need to let me know if you expect to be a presenter. I expect to be one. ;^)