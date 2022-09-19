REMINDER: ChicagoBoyz KC Meetup, 10/7-9

Original post here; minor schedule changes reflected in the version below. I will be sending an e-mail to known likely attendees shortly after this post appears and will follow up as needed with any additional prospectives.
|When
|Friday 7 – Sunday 9 October; details below
|Where
|Kansas City; Missouri side and generally downtown-ish; details below
lodging should be in or generally near ZIP code 64108
|Who
|ChicagoBoyz contributors, fans, and general associates; if you have not already done so, provide an e-mail in comments, using such discreet conventions as “john [UNDERSCORE] doe [AT] provider [DOT] com”, unless you know that I already have a good e-mail for you, in which case just indicate that you hope to attend
|Why
|primary objective is fun
secondary objective is exchange of interesting ideas
Schedule (all times approximate):
|Fri 7 Oct
|1800 CDT
|First Friday in the Crossroads; we will meet at a predetermined spot and poke around for at least a couple of hours; there are food trucks, etc, and lots of places to eat/drink; sunset 1851, so I’m thinking of starting about an hour earlier, but don’t worry if you can’t get there by then — we’ll have a group text going
|Sat 8 Oct
|1000 CDT
|“Brickfast,” The Brick, 1727 McGee
|1100
|National WWI Museum and Memorial, ~1¼ mi from The Brick, General Admission + Tower $20 ($16 for > 65); I don’t think we’re going to have enough people for a group rate
|1400
|MAIN SESSION*, couple of doors down from The Brick
|1700
|ineluctable BBQ, probably at B.B.’s Lawnside, 1205 E 85th St, 15 min S of main session; live music at 1900
|Sun 9 Oct
|1030 CDT
|brunch, Harvey’s at Union Station, 30 W Pershing Rd
|1200
|Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum, 500 W US Highway 24, Independence; 20 min ENE of Union Station; admission $12, $10 for >62
*The “main session” will be in a conference room and ideally consist of multiple ≤ 30-minute presentations, each of which is followed by Q&A/discussion. I may attempt to get this video’d. You will need to let me know if you expect to be a presenter. I expect to be one. ;^)