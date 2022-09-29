Rigid Conformity

I suppose to me personally that the additional tragedy with regard to so-called “trans kids” is the absolutely unyielding and rigid characterization of tastes and preferences as being specifically either male or female. This tragedy is aside from the aspect of irreversible chemical and surgical mutilation of otherwise normal body parts attached to troubled teenagers and gaslighted small children, but the whole rigid concept of personal traits, tastes and enthusiasts all being locked into the notion of being ‘male’ or ‘female’ and that if a child displays one or another of that set or tastes or behaviors antithetical to his or her biologically-determined gender … well, then that child must therefore be chemically and surgically altered to conform.

Hysterical urging that such a non-conforming child must be chemically/surgically mutilated at a very early age, in order to conform to that particularly rigid stereotype is, as used to be said in the warped 1960s, indicative of a ‘sickie on a power trip’. I am convinced of this, absolutely. It is no difference to me where such urgings originate; on the part of a fashion-addled parent entranced with the approval of their peers (which is another sort of sickness of itself), or a teacher similarly inclined, an activist with an ax to grind, or a medical provider scenting profit for the lifetime of that unfortunate child. Oh, those much-lamented and condemned Victorians – you should be alive in his century! But in reality, the general range of 19th-century Americans and Western Europeans were a bit more relaxed, indulgent even, regarding gender nonconformists. Examples too many to list them here – but trust me, there were men and women in the 19th century who freely romped and trampled all over contemporary stereotypes with the greatest enthusiasm when it came to what was supposed to be normal behavior. This is not the aim of this post.

Which is basically to point out in this horrible new century and under the aegis of our new gender-conforming warriors, how little wiggle room this leaves for eccentric tastes and interests on the part of children. What space is there for a little boy entranced with ballet, or the touch of fashion fabrics, or a liking for caring for baby dolls? What wriggle room for a girl who likes trucks and trains, loves to read of adventure and war, wants to climb trees and solve mysteries? There is no room, in this horrible new formulation – for eccentricity, for kids with a taste for outside-the-box interests.

And that is the awful, damaging aspect of the whole new gender conformity standard. Comment as you wish.