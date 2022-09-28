The New England Wireless & Steam Museum is having is annual steam-up this coming Saturday.
I was hoping to go up there this year, but won’t be able to make it. Sounds like a great event for anyone interested.
4 thoughts on “Retrotech Event”
A few weeks ago, a car club went to a fascinating place – a lumber mill from the early 1900s, complete with working steam engines.
It was an interesting afternoon. They are open 4 weekends a year, and one fellow drove up the 400-500 miles from San Diego just to attend,
https://www.sturgeonsmill.com/
If you email me david at bill at wlbrandt dot com I’ll send you some pictures and if you give me an address, some videos! I turned 72 that day but became an 8 year old again when they LET ME BLOW THE WHISTLE! All of the adults were cringing when that thing let loose.
They are trying to do more restoration on this mill.
From the docent I realized that for many it was a very hard 10 hour day.
That sort of thing is fun! The Badger Steam and Gas Show happens twice a year, right here in Baraboo, WI.
For those who haven’t already seen it, here’s a post about my visit to the American Precision Museum in Vermont, which is focused on the history of the American machine-tool industry, and also to the nearby Simon Pearce glassworks.
https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/55781.html
I bet the people at Simon Pearce are glad they have their own hydroelectric plant these days!