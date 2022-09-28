4 thoughts on “Retrotech Event”

  1. A few weeks ago, a car club went to a fascinating place – a lumber mill from the early 1900s, complete with working steam engines.

    It was an interesting afternoon. They are open 4 weekends a year, and one fellow drove up the 400-500 miles from San Diego just to attend,

    https://www.sturgeonsmill.com/

  2. If you email me david at bill at wlbrandt dot com I’ll send you some pictures and if you give me an address, some videos! I turned 72 that day but became an 8 year old again when they LET ME BLOW THE WHISTLE! All of the adults were cringing when that thing let loose.

    They are trying to do more restoration on this mill.

    From the docent I realized that for many it was a very hard 10 hour day.

