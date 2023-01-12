Some Chicago Boyz know each other from student days at the University of Chicago. Others are Chicago boys in spirit. The blog name is also intended as a good-humored gesture of admiration for distinguished Chicago School economists and fellow travelers.
4 thoughts on “Random Pic”
He doesn’t want it to get there overnight!
No! Not Abu Dhabi!
Small, not much meat. But you send. We can use.
*snicker*
Korean Chef, I think you win the internet for today.
The trophy is yours for 24 hours. Be ready to hand it on in good condition.