And So It Begins…

As anyone with the slightest bit of Cassandra-talent would have predicted… there has recently developed a lack of patience and good sportsmanship upon being robbed and looted by a violently inclined and repeater criminal class punk, let off by an increasingly social-justice addled judiciary, and allowing said punk to go forth and do … well, more of what we have tiresomely become accustomed to expect of that demographic. Over the last decade or so, it has been suggested in various threads and blogposts that such a reaction is almost inevitable. So – not a real surprise to me that a punk that decided to rob patrons of a taco restaurant in Houston got a fatal caliber response.
It looks as if charges are going to be brought against the taco restaurant patron who decided that a proper response was to take out the robber, fatally. We’ll see how far that goes. Andrew Branca at Legal Insurrection lays out the bones of the case, here.
Because ordinary people have gotten tired of this. In sort-of-red areas – it seems that they are beginning to shoot back. Regular, tax-paying, law-abiding citizens have gotten tired of being victimized, robbed, and generally abused by a criminal sub-class who doesn’t appear to grasp how very, very, tired their usual victims are of being robbed and threatened by the local scum of the earth … especially as said scum being swiftly freed by the local Sorosbot DA or activist judge to go right back out and offend again … if said criminal were even inconvenienced by being arrested and charged to begin with. Talk about adding insult to the original injury.
The preyed-upon are fleeing blue-dominated jurisdictions with all dispatch, or at least beginning to be very worried, as crime starts to hit close to home – not just the gated, upper-caste suburbs, but the places where ordinary, law-abiding citizens and taxpayers live. San Antonio is blue-ish (not as bad as Austin) at the core but tending reddish on the outer fringes where I live. On Next Door in the last week alone, there have been two posts about a fatal beating and a drug-involved murder – both happening in locations that I am familiar with and pass by frequently. Just this week, a neighbor of ours heading out to work at 5 AM surprised a guy in a black balaclava, who appeared to be taking a burglarious interest in his truck – a truck parked in his own driveway. Expensive parts stolen from late-model trucks, break-ins and thefts from vehicles, a neighbor making a large cash withdrawal from an ATM followed and robbed – all this and more. It makes for depressing reading.
My local NextDoor used to feature complaints about barking dogs, missing and found dogs, inconveniently parked vehicles, and complaints about neighbors with disintegrating fences and overhanging tree limbs. Now it’s concerns about unexplained strangers apparently canvassing houses, inquiries regarding ‘what happened at such-and-such a location, the police-fire-ambulance was seen there and what was going on’ added to pleas for any neighbor with doorbell camera footage on such and such a street showing evidence of some kind of criminal activity. To recoin and slightly paraphrase a cliché – “Stuff is getting real”, out here in Flyoverlandia.
The trouble with letting repeat criminals go free, again and again and again … is that eventually, the good citizens will become tired of being preyed upon, and of law enforcement bodies and the courts allowing (or even encouraging) such predation to continue, untrammeled. Eventually it might come to pass that a repeat perpetuator will encounter a citizen or citizens who have universally concluded that the technical rule of law is about as much good as a sheet of wet tissue paper in a hurricane. Say what the minions of the law will say or do – those people who have seen rough extra-legal justice administered will blandly testify that they hadn’t seen anything. And those impaneled for a jury will refuse to convict and reject any statements from “law enforcement”, no matter how much the prosecutor may fume and lecture.
Discuss as you will, as we still can.
The purpose of law enforcement and due process is NOT to protect the law abiding from crime and criminals. It is to give the law abiding enough faith in the enforcement of the Social Contract so that the law abiding do not vent their wrath at being victimized on the accused criminals. And after they are convicted, society takes over [in theory] the process of punishment, once again to prevent the law abiding from exacting their own vengeance.
Actually, there is a dual purpose. First is to try to keep the innocent from being punished. Second is to keep the governed who may be for whatever reason mickle-pissed, from taking it out on those who govern.
As belief in the reality of the “rule of law” and “equal justice” declines, the perceived legitimacy of those in power declines. Which leads to self-defense measures. Something to think about in these possibly soon to be interesting times.
Subotai Bahadur
Blue politicians can’t be stupid enough to think any of this is gong to work or make for happiness, fulfillment, peace, etc.? I can’t imagine a good motive, other than an expression of the nihilism David mentions above or, well, evil. You describe an inevitable end.to available drugs, to slavers and pimps at our border, to demeaning the chief purpose of our society/government – to protect its citizens from violence and their property from damage with sufficient police and justices following laws agreed to by a representative government. And all of these have been affected by the aggrievement industry and faux “equality” critics..
Its not that we haven’t seen cycles before (gin in the 18th century, prohibition in the early 20th, the Chinese remember the Opium War). And its not that we haven’t had answers before. The founders would say all was built on virtue and that’s probably it. But virtues aren’t always recognized as such. Personal responsibility, duty, honesty, respect for others let alone hard work, an honest day’s labor for an honest day’s pay – these are not as integral to our culture as they were. I’m not even sure people see objectivity a virtue nor pride a vice.
Maybe all these choices are accidental but they don’t seem so. To return to an analogy I hear more often: if America had an enemy bent on its ruin, what better policies could it promote than those in terms of justice, the border, the school, medicine today? Let alone, the economic ruin of green policies.
Is this paranoid?
Is the current administrative state and the current executive branch creating chaos (from fast and furious on) so we might welcome a national police force? Was one step the enlargement and arming of the IRS? Bribing police and schools with federal money has brought both into more dependency than is probably good for them/us.
Recently in North Georgia, a robber tried to rob a convenience store . A customer pulled out his gun and threatened the robber. A second customer ran to his car and got his gun. A third customer filling his car with gas , got his gun and held the robber.
That is how civilization is maintained . When the people enforce laws
Ginny, whatever happens blue politicians are pretty sure they’ll be insulated from the consequences. No Soros D.A. is worried about being robbed; no matter how defunded, the police work for THEM. And as the current trend towards encouraging preteen genital mutilation and child molestation shows, a big percentage of Left voters frankly wouldn’t convert if something horrible did happen to them or their families: it’s justifiable rage against the overclass, after all. In fact I can see it becoming a sign if virtue to have your wife or daughter assaulted or your husband robbed and attacked.
Blue government wants power and its actions to be incompetent and make people feel unsafe under the guise of fairness and being nice have the effect of making people want to leave thus shaping the electorate to ensure continued power through elections. This strategy was labeled the Curley Effect.
https://scholar.harvard.edu/files/shleifer/files/curley_effect.pdf
As a subscriber to Andrew Branca’s site, I agree with his legal analysis. At the same time I have no sympathy for the robber. The robber established by his actions that “he needed killing” and that’s what he got.
Death is a risk one accepts when violently robbing citizens. Outcomes are variable.
Is the current administrative state and the current executive branch creating chaos (from fast and furious on) so we might welcome a national police force? Was one step the enlargement and arming of the IRS? Bribing police and schools with federal money has brought both into more dependency than is probably good for them/us.”
No, I think this is the plan. Make the USA a chaotic and ungovenable mess, so the people will cry out for a “savior” to come in and fix it. Unfortunately the “savior” will have to implement some “temporary” restrictions on our rights to accomplish this grand task. And like the continually renewed state of emergency for COVID (Wuhan Flu), these “temporary” restrictions will never go away.
Despite what ever the instruction given to the jury (please correct me if I am wrong), the jury can still vote to acquit (OJ Simpson trial).
There was a story years ago of a bully who suddenly turned up dead. No one saw or heard anything, even though there were plenty of people around when he died. He needed killing and the townspeople knew to keep their mouths shut.
Unfortunately, just as with the original Cassandra, nobody believes the warnings.
Gertie: That was in Skidmore, Missouri. Townsfolk had complained loud and long about McElroy. Indicted 21 times but convicted only once. He was accused of child molestation, arson, statutory rape, cattle rustling, burglary and shooting two people. He got away with nearly all of it. Inside Edition.
This is happening mostly because for a very long time, an elected class in many municipalities think being elected as having arrived. Adequately managing a water department, trash collection or law enforcement seemed abstractions that just manage themselves. Except, none of it does. as much of this broke down, the elected have impugned law enforcement as an argumentative theory and have sought shiny object initiatives not related to running a gov’t as solutions and a welcome distraction from neglect of the core elected officials duties. See Detroit Schools, or Chicago Mayoralty, Gov Newsome, DeBalsio’s NYC, anything Seattle and SanFrancisco.
Entities of basic governance aren’t automatic nor self-correcting. Humans rarely are. Politicians; Hollywood for the ugly, still clamor for positive/glowing press and the shiny object pursuit give lazy reporters crib-note press releases that also relieve them of the drudgery of local street-level reporting. Both get the payoff; the lazy butt-kiss press get access, the politicians get the attention (money, pop exposure, free-promotion) they crave.
Their message to the populace; “PAY YOUR TAXES, AND SHUT THE HELL UP!”
“Adequately managing a water department, trash collection or law enforcement seemed abstractions that just manage themselves.”
What’s more, maintenance is not glamorous. You can proudly cut the ribbon on a new bridge, but not on the annual work that keeps the bridge in good condition. Even more so for sewers, water mains, and other things which are more or less invisible.
Gertie G
Look up Ken McElroy
In the words of Fred Blasie, (pro wrestler before it became Glamourous), talking about pencil-neck geeks,
“These guys are a dime a dozen. I’m looking for the guy who’s supplying the dimes.”
Captain Obvious asks the musical question, “If Sorosbots, et. al. were, in reality, secretly implementing a plan to ensure the return of “necktie parties” and frontier justice…what would they be doing differently than what they’re doing now?”
No offense to Andrew Branca, but I can’t help but find a legal analysis of this case a fatuous exercise in futility.
By now everyone- including Andrew Branca- should realize that the treatment of this case will have essentially nothing to do with the law.
The demonrat party loves criminals of all varieties- and this random taco restaurant patron just put one of their beloved in a grave.
If he had fired exactly one perfectly legally justifiable shot with the same result, the Soros DA would still have found some way to charge him with something ruinously expensive to defend against.
Just ask George Zimmerman.
No. Not fatuous. Branca states more than once that he is doing a legal analysis, not a political or emotional analysis.
…although Branca does write (in part) at the end of his analysis:
That he will be *charged* and run through the (very expensive) wringer over this? You are absolutely right. Law is not even part of teh equation.
But as to the likelihood of a guilty/not guilty verdict? There is still at least *some* bearing.
We don’t dial 9-1-1 …. we just fire up the back-hoe.
I honestly think that there will be a lot of repeats, large and small, of the Ken McElroy situation – ordinary people will get so fed up with being victimized, over and over again, while the police and the Sorosbots DA’s sit on their hands that the repeat criminals will be dealt with by ordinary citizens … and no one afterwards will admit to having seen a thing.
Sorry, I heard the shots, and the perp fell down dead, but I didn’t see who fired … oh, and sorry, the security camera wasn’t working, tape got recorded over. Too bad, so sad.
And as hard as the investigators try, they won’t be able to get anyone to crack. Persistent and documented thieves, such as the Arbury character was thought to be, will just mysteriously turn up in a deceased condition, and no one will have seen anything.
“no one will have seen anything” Isn’t that already a major problem in a lot of jurisdictions? There’s a shooting in a club, and nobody saw anything. (OK, given how crowded clubs can be, I can almost believe that one.) The strangulation victim calls the police, and then changes her mind and says it was an accident. Nobody has any idea who did the drive-by that accidentally wounded the baby.
Certainly, James … and it’s a phenomenon that will be spreading to even more jurisdictions. Funny how that will work out.
I’ll admit that that ninth shot gives me pause. As an unqualified guess, I’d say the chance of an indictment is fairly good considering the politics in Houston. However, if I was on the jury, I’d be inclined to entertain the argument that if he was legitimately in fear of his life when he fired the first four, he was likely in the same state of mind six seconds later.
I note with some admiration that he appeared to connect with all of his shots. A far better average than I remember from the average police shootout.
May I conclude from this that the citizens of San Antonio would rather have “frontier justice” and shoot people than vote differently?
It may very well come to that, Annoying – but San Antonio is kind of a special case. The local ruling caste is bluish … but a large group of voting citizens are military, veteran and veteran retirees and vote reddish.
I’ll predict a trend, and the recent Houston tacqueria event will, probably, be one of the very early data points: life for the Bad Guys will become more difficult, which will make life for the Good Guys even more difficult.
The BGs, and those still practicing after a few more tacquerias, will be the unrepentent hard core, will modify their tactics to gain whatever perceived advantage they can, so the GGs will have to change to accommodate. Where the real change willl occur is when we notice the BGs being hunted, and Level 3 will be when “things start happening” to the Soros-funded DAs.
I’d like to think that, as a country, we’ll find a way to resolve the problem well before we reach that point because if we do it will be a harbinger of much worse just over the horizon. And, fixing it, while quite challenging because of all the leftist Bravo Sierra we’ve buried “Normal Living” with, the individual parts aren’t nuclear secrets, they just need to be adminstered all the time and administered consistently. Which, so far, seems quite far beyond our abilities as a society.
In the meantime, carry a major caliber (plus a backup), get training, do lots of practice, and embrace situational awareness because the ride will become a lot bumpier before it gets any smoother.
The idea that the police exist to protect the criminals from their victims in particular and the general public in general is historically accurate.
In the past vigilantes used to handle criminals ad hoc, as it were, so to speak, which led to a lot of inconsistencies and basic unfairness and blatant injustice in many cases.
So, someone got the bright idea of hiring professionals to do the job, and, though never a perfect solution, it worked pretty well, until the nihilistic luciferian liberals got carried away with it and now the police are the official enemies of the entire human race.
Fatuous.
My search engine of choice gave me “complacently or inanely foolish : silly.” as the first result.
I went with that, not because I doubt Branca’s legal competence in any way, but because I can’t help but conclude that he’s an expert in something increasingly irrelevant.
That is, the untold millions of law-words that comprise the present US legal code.
The left has spent my entire life ****ing on the idea of the rule of law, with great success. Yet somehow they imagine that none of their adversaries have noticed, and thus their opponents will always back down when lectured about the sacred law-words.
I suspect that impetus has passed. Branca gives us a competent evaluation of something I think rather few people now care about- that is, what do the law-words have to say about this particular case. The murderer loving left is upset that one of their own is dead and law-abiding folks are tired of having to tolerate the endless criminality of career criminals.
Neither side cares much about the law-words.
Annoying Old Guy: You may so assume, when the “vote” is whether or not to threaten people with a gun as you rob them. Best “vote” as if your life depended on it! You may also assume it to be true of an increasing percentage of the population everywhere. (I’m “voting” for a change of venue to Bexar county — I’m about due for a jury summons. Maybe with Sgt Mom & “Corporal Blondie” on the jury, too…Wouldn’t that be some fun!)
Elrod: Your “Level 3” makes one think of Claire Wolfe & what she calls “the bastards.” Not a scenario we “normals” seek, but some folks seem set on getting that going.
No offense, Xennady, but I can’t help but find your comments to be fatuous and overwrought.
Complacently or inanely foolish? You have no grounds for that characterization. Branca focuses on the law, because that is his profession and what he is most qualified to give advice on. Furthermore, you cannot honestly say Branca is “complacent” because he does recognize the increasingly politicized nature of the law today. But the law is not dead, so legal analysis is still relevant.
If you were to merely describe his analysis as “sadly undermined by the left’s increasing subversion of the law”, I would have no argument. But it is unfair to denigrate Branca as you do.
pst314,
I intend no denigration of Branca at all.
I’d bet he’s one of the best legal minds on my side today. That’s awesome. My metaphorical hat is off to him and I wish him all the best.
That said, I suspect he is roughly the equivalent of the best typewriter repairman in the country, circa 1975.
His skill is about to become irrelevant, alas, because events are saddling up.
The left plainly doesn’t give a rat’s anus about the rule of law, or any law, for that matter. The right-leaning public has noticed. The Gee Ohh Peee is irrelevant as usual.
Hence I find Branca’s careful evaluation of this case both competent and… quaint.
Perhaps that’s a better word?
Regardless, I’m not interested in the legal arguments made by the left, leftists aren’t interested in the legal arguments made by the right, and I suspect this won’t end well, certainly not legally, as we presently define it.
Branca’s legal opinion may be accurate and persuasive. It is to me. But’s it also a Dredd Scott. Any law that punishing the taqueria hero is bad law.
Xennedy:
If I may toss out an additional thought in re “saddling up”.
I submit that one reason that our concept of legitimate governance, and to a certain extent the British writings we drew from is different from the version practiced in mainland Western Europe is the difference between Particular Will -v- General Will. If you look at the writings of British political scientists [Locke, Hobbes, etc. in the 1500’s-1600’s] the Will is particular, coming from the individual. If you look at the mainland Western Europe writings [say Rousseau] they consider the Will as applied to governance to be something endemic in society as a whole and only discernible by the more aware upper crust and not the Third Estate. Yeah, I know that is oversimplified, but please bear with me.
Both eventually evolved to the point where votes and elections were what changed governments instead of something Clausewitz, or Charles I would understand. And both forms gave lip service to the concept of the national Will being expressed by the consent of the governed. That consent is what determines the legitimacy of the government and what it does.
We here have taken it farther, in that rights are individually held and not held in trust by those who rule. For an example of the latter, take a look north where the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms [like our Bill of Rights] can be cancelled by the government selectively for say, exercising Freedom of Speech against the government.
In this country, consent of the governed is supposed to be expressed by the individual votes of individual citizens, real people, who agree to accept the outcome on that basis even if they lose under the rules of the game.
The integrity of the vote and vote counting process in the election a couple of months ago is doubted severely by a plurality of the citizenry. As is that of the 2020 election. And as time goes on, more and more people I talk to are wondering about previous elections. And pretty much everyone figures that absent some really major reforms which no one in the political Nomenklatura wants to even think about even theoretically; that IF there is something called an election in 2024, that it will be at least of as dubious integrity as 2022, and probably worse.
Question for discussion: If consent of the governed is determined by the actual votes of the people, and we have had at least two elections where the integrity of the vote count cannot be believed in or trusted, how many elections taking place in the absence of that belief or trust have to take place before it can be assumed that there is no consent of the governed?
And in the absence of that consent, which statutes, rulings, or decrees enforced by the government have to be obeyed and by who?
Subotai Bahadur
Beyond the merits of this case, everyone inclined to say; “rather judged by 12 than carried by six” needs to remember that the judging part might not be as cut and dried as they imagine, especially before they unholster.
Subotai Bahadur…”We here have taken it farther, in that rights are individually held”
I notice that it has become fairly rare for media and politicians to refer to Individuals. They do not say ‘This project will help Black people,” they say “This project will help the Black Community”…and so forth—it’s not “gay people,” it’s “the gay community.”
Subotai: “And in the absence of that consent, which statutes, rulings, or decrees enforced by the government have to be obeyed and by who?”
In the absence of the consent of the governed, the only rules which have to be obeyed are those which the Ruling Class is able to enforce with physical power. When that physical power goes, so does that Ruling Class.
One alternative is the Romanian example of Ceaușescu, where the people were repressed only for as long as the supreme leader could rely on his Praetorians. Another alternative is what the English refer to as the “Glorious Revolution” in which a fairly bungled invasion by the Dutch leader William of Orange rather implausibly succeeded because very few of the English had much interest in defending their then-ruler.
Either way, whether the push is internal or external, the lesson of history is that a Ruling Class which fails to secure the consent of the governed is living on borrowed time. Of course, that does not guarantee that whatever replaces the failed Ruling Class will be any better.
his only mistake was still believing in the outmoded “rule of law” enough to actually surrender (via attorney, but still …) to the po-lice. he should never have done that; a mere extension of “never talk to the po-lice” – just walk away, let them find you, and say nothing to nobody nohow. if they can find you, let them prove whatever they can prove in court, don’t help them.