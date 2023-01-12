And So It Begins…

As anyone with the slightest bit of Cassandra-talent would have predicted… there has recently developed a lack of patience and good sportsmanship upon being robbed and looted by a violently inclined and repeater criminal class punk, let off by an increasingly social-justice addled judiciary, and allowing said punk to go forth and do … well, more of what we have tiresomely become accustomed to expect of that demographic. Over the last decade or so, it has been suggested in various threads and blogposts that such a reaction is almost inevitable. So – not a real surprise to me that a punk that decided to rob patrons of a taco restaurant in Houston got a fatal caliber response.

It looks as if charges are going to be brought against the taco restaurant patron who decided that a proper response was to take out the robber, fatally. We’ll see how far that goes. Andrew Branca at Legal Insurrection lays out the bones of the case, here.

Because ordinary people have gotten tired of this. In sort-of-red areas – it seems that they are beginning to shoot back. Regular, tax-paying, law-abiding citizens have gotten tired of being victimized, robbed, and generally abused by a criminal sub-class who doesn’t appear to grasp how very, very, tired their usual victims are of being robbed and threatened by the local scum of the earth … especially as said scum being swiftly freed by the local Sorosbot DA or activist judge to go right back out and offend again … if said criminal were even inconvenienced by being arrested and charged to begin with. Talk about adding insult to the original injury.

The preyed-upon are fleeing blue-dominated jurisdictions with all dispatch, or at least beginning to be very worried, as crime starts to hit close to home – not just the gated, upper-caste suburbs, but the places where ordinary, law-abiding citizens and taxpayers live. San Antonio is blue-ish (not as bad as Austin) at the core but tending reddish on the outer fringes where I live. On Next Door in the last week alone, there have been two posts about a fatal beating and a drug-involved murder – both happening in locations that I am familiar with and pass by frequently. Just this week, a neighbor of ours heading out to work at 5 AM surprised a guy in a black balaclava, who appeared to be taking a burglarious interest in his truck – a truck parked in his own driveway. Expensive parts stolen from late-model trucks, break-ins and thefts from vehicles, a neighbor making a large cash withdrawal from an ATM followed and robbed – all this and more. It makes for depressing reading.

My local NextDoor used to feature complaints about barking dogs, missing and found dogs, inconveniently parked vehicles, and complaints about neighbors with disintegrating fences and overhanging tree limbs. Now it’s concerns about unexplained strangers apparently canvassing houses, inquiries regarding ‘what happened at such-and-such a location, the police-fire-ambulance was seen there and what was going on’ added to pleas for any neighbor with doorbell camera footage on such and such a street showing evidence of some kind of criminal activity. To recoin and slightly paraphrase a cliché – “Stuff is getting real”, out here in Flyoverlandia.

The trouble with letting repeat criminals go free, again and again and again … is that eventually, the good citizens will become tired of being preyed upon, and of law enforcement bodies and the courts allowing (or even encouraging) such predation to continue, untrammeled. Eventually it might come to pass that a repeat perpetuator will encounter a citizen or citizens who have universally concluded that the technical rule of law is about as much good as a sheet of wet tissue paper in a hurricane. Say what the minions of the law will say or do – those people who have seen rough extra-legal justice administered will blandly testify that they hadn’t seen anything. And those impaneled for a jury will refuse to convict and reject any statements from “law enforcement”, no matter how much the prosecutor may fume and lecture.

Discuss as you will, as we still can.