Behind the Banking Crisis.

I want to recommend a good piece at Conservative Tree House, which I read every day.
It is this post which connects a few dots.
This is where we need to keep the BRICS -vs- WEF dynamic in mind and consider that ideologically there is a conflict between the current agenda of the ‘western financial system’ (climate change) and the traditional energy developers. This conflict has been playing out not only in the energy sector, but also the dynamic of support for Russia (an OPEC+ member) against the western sanction regime. Ultimately supporting Russia’s battle against NATO encroachments.
The war in Ukraine, which probably would not have begun if Trump was president, led to a war of economic interests. The western democracies have invested their future in “climate change,” which used to be “global warming” before the failure to warm made that slogan obsolete. Climate change has evolved into a war on energy production. The Biden regime now has even gone after gas stoves. Since I just bought one, I have an interest. Now, they seem to be going after washing machines. Ours has failed recently so I had better be quick to replace it.
The recent Credit Suisse bank crisis is complicated by the refusal of its largest shareholder, the Saudis, to help with a bail out. Why would this be ? This brings up the topic of BRICS. This is a new financial combination made up of Russia, China, Brazil, India and South Africa.
The BRICS were originally identified for the purpose of highlighting investment opportunities and had not been a formal intergovernmental organization.[6] Since 2009, they have increasingly formed into a more cohesive geopolitical bloc, with their governments meeting annually at formal summits and coordinating multilateral policies;[1] China hosted the most recent 14th BRICS summit on 24 July 2022. Bilateral relations among the BRICS are conducted mainly on the basis of non-interference, equality, and mutual benefit.[7]
Why would Russia be seeking an alternative to the G7 since 2009? Maybe the increasing rivalry with the US and NATO?
In March 2014, at a meeting on the margins of the Nuclear Security Summit in The Hague, the BRICS Foreign Ministers issued a communique that “noted with concern, the recent media statement on the forthcoming G20 Summit to be held in Brisbane in November 2014. The custodianship of the G20 belongs to all Member States equally, and no one Member State can unilaterally determine its nature and character.” In light of the tensions surrounding the annexation of Ukrainian Crimea by Russia, the Ministers remarked that “The escalation of hostile language, sanctions and counter-sanctions, and force does not contribute to a sustainable and peaceful solution, according to international law, including the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter.”[36] This was in response to the statement of the then Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, who had said earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be barred from attending the G20 Summit in Brisbane.
So, who started this ?
Now, the Saudis and Iran plan to join BRICS It seems a new alliance is forming.
an alliance based on energy policy.
Again, I go back to the geopolitical map. The yellow nations with sanctions against Russia are also the yellow nations driving the ‘Build Back Better’ climate change energy policy. The grey nations are not in alignment with either dynamic. It is not a coincidence the banking issues are all within the yellow nations.
Another way to describe these alliances is the yellow countries are all in for “climate Change” and elimination of “fossil fuels.” Those in gray are either fossil fuel producers or are in favor of continuing the conventional uses of energy.
Yellow Team -vs- Gray Team: Remember, China just brokered a deal to lessen hostilities between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The fulcrum of that agreement was economics.
Meanwhile in North America, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador has said he was not willing to join the energy suicide pact pushed by Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau…. A policy break in the trilateral relationship which suddenly, and not coincidentally, aligns with the timing to make Mexico a pariah to the U.S. vis-a-vis a renewed media push on the drug cartel narrative.
BIG PICTURE NOT BEING DISCUSSED – The western politicians followed the climate change instructions of the WEF multinational corporations and banks (Build Back Better) and post-pandemic immediately started reducing energy development. The central bankers then began raising interest rates to shrink the economies of the same western nations to the scale of the now diminished energy production.
The raising of interest rates, while late in the present circumstances, is the conventional way to fight inflation. I have memories of 21% mortgage rates in 1980. However, we have never seen levels of national debt like this since World War II and even then it was held by US citizens with war bonds. We are in uncharted territory economically and I see no recognition of the plight we are in by the Marxists currently running our country. The climate delusion, if not refuted at some point, is a suicide pact by the West.
Biden’s promise to refund all deposits, even those above the statutory limit of $250,000. “nationalizes all bank deposits,” and resembles the South Sea Bubble of 1720.
Then, in 1720, parliament allowed the South Sea Company to take over the national Debt. The company purchased the £32 million national debt at the cost of £7.5 million. The purchase also came with assurances that interest on the debt would be kept low.
Interesting how history repeats itself, first as tragedy and then as farce,
7 thoughts on “Behind the Banking Crisis.”
The assertions of moral hazard seem questionable. Remember, the bank was destroyed. Stock and most bonds went to zero. Executive stock positions and stock options are now worthless, and both executives and board members will likely face extensive and very expensive litigation. This all seems like a pretty good don’t-let-this-happen-to-you incentive for others going forward.
The question is whether it is contagious. The same cause might be in the obsession with fossil fuels. I doubt most leftists even know about petrochemicals.
“The assertions of moral hazard seem questionable.”
Yes, executives and stockholders in SVB may get burned — but what about the depositors? The depositors who placed individual accounts in the $Million range (far above the DCIC insured range) all get their money back. That is where the assertions of moral hazard are accurate.
Gavin…I understand that point. But putting money into a *checking account* or similar at a regulated commercial bank shouldn’t require due diligence on the level of that appropriate when investing in a stock or an angel deal or a VC fund.
Companies or funds putting in say $100MM are large enough to have a Treasury department and devote resources to studying risk in various banks. But there are plenty of startups and early-stage companies that have 5-10 employees, some of whom are part-time. Given all the activities and risks that founders need to worry about, is it likely that the safety of a checking account in a 40-year-old highly-respected bank would rise to the top of the stack? Is extensive due diligence on checking accounts, conducted by every corporate and large individual depositor in the country, really a good use of resources?
It’s not a perfect analogy, but how many people research the safety record of a US scheduled airline before booking a ticket?
Looking forward, one possible approach would be that banks are required to offer optional insurance above the $250K level, up to perhaps $5 or $10 million, that insurance to be provided by commercial carriers which would be strongly incented to research banks very carefully.
I agree but there are some accounts that had $250 million and will be bailed out b y taxpayers. Even NPR sees what it is.
“If your definition is government intervention to prevent private losses, then this is certainly a bailout,” said Neil Barofsky, who oversaw the Troubled Asset Relief Program, the far-reaching bailout that saved the banking industry during the 2008 financial crisis.
Under the plan announced by federal regulators, $175 billion in deposits will be backstopped by the federal government.
Officials are doing this by waiving a federal deposit insurance cap of $250,000 and reaching deeper into the insurance fund that is paid for by banks.
This whole thing resembles the 1980s S&L bailout and for the same reasons.
All these years when you and I thought that $250,000 limit on insured deposits was real, well, it turns out the actual limit was to infinity and beyond. One minor point, you and I paid for that measly $250,000 insurance with lower interest rates. The banks take the FDIC assessment straight off the top. Not so for jumbo accounts. There are provisions for and you can buy insurance to cover that risk but like the junker spewing smoke and miscellaneous parts as it bounces down the hiway, these masters of the universe had better things to spend their money on than insurance. With so many banks sitting on these huge accounts, they bet that they were safe.
Since all these outsized accounts have been insured de facto all these years, I have a modest proposal. Trace each of these accounts back to the day it first exceeded $250,000 and calculate an appropriate assessment to cover the unfunded risk. The account holder can pay this amount and ongoing costs of insurance henceforth or their account will be frozen to allow the bank to undertake the orderly liquidation of assets so they may be paid.
Consider that it takes at least 400 normal depositors to make a $100,000,000 run or one of these super geniuses to wake up with a bright idea. Do they still give toasters for starting a new account? I foresee things getting a lot more complicated for CFO’s.
Remember, being on the right team means you never have to say you’re sorry.
And why should you?
Several executives, including the bank’s president of private wealth management, the chief credit officer, and the CEO, sold a combined $7 million in shares in the two months leading up to the stock’s crash. Executive Chairman James Herbert II also sold $4.5 million worth of shares in the same timeframe.