Days of Rage

So, what are the militant trans activists telling us now, after the school killings in Nashville – “Approve of our mental dysfunction or we will slaughter your children?” I am to the point of being horrified but not the least surprised, not after reading a stream of news stories about the insane fury unleased on old-line pro-feminists like J. K. Rowling and Kellie-Jay Keen/Posie Parker, who dare to speak out in support of the interests and the safety of biological females, and not cater to the wants of those males who insist on live-action-role-playing as women. The frustrated anger of the Tranzies, and their fellow-travelers in the pro-abortion, antifa and BLM communities has risen to a pitch that guarantees a spill-over into calculated violence against those who have been designated as the enemy.
The academic, entertainment, media and political fellow-travelers have all but given permission to target enemies of the Woke with legal and physical harassment, threats, vandalism of property, doxing and outright murder. It would seem now that school children are not exempt, especially if they are attending a Christian school. Since believing Christians and other similarly devout have been painted as the primary enemies (after conservatives and Red Staters generally) of all that is good and desirable in the Wokist realm, violence against them is only to be expected.
The Tranzi activists are now planning a so-called “day of rage” for this weekend; who knows how that will come off now, in the wake of the Covenant school killings, or in the wake of lawsuits brought by now-twentysomethings who were encouraged to undergo hormone therapy and surgery – and who now regret the heck out of what they feel were rushed into doing.
Of course, the usual ‘ban the eeeeeevil guns!’ activists are hot to trot on this latest school massacre, let by the parental unit of the perpetrator (who perhaps might have worked a little harder at keeping guns out of the hands of her own child rather than everyone else’s), but I rather doubt that the establishment news media will get very far with it, being that the perp was a transsexual, and thus one of the protected classes when it comes to committing crimes. Discuss as you wish – is this the moment where toleration for Tranzies comes to a screeching halt, or will it be more of a slow braking?
Sarge,
What we are seeing is the breaking up [as a deliberate process] of our country into factions at war with each other. We are not going to vote our way out of this, if only because there is no organized opposition to the Leftists who are doing this. The Republican Party stands for nothing, and only seeks to share the graft available at the upper levels.
I more than suspect that you are enough of a historian to understand what happens when a Social Contract fails.
Subotai Bahadur
I fear we will soon be living in interesting times. The Left will continue to destroy everything they can, and the Republicans will stand by and let them.
I foresee possible controversy concerning rest rooms at gun ranges. Then there’s the questions concerning mental health on the application to buy a gun. I wonder how many are assaulted/killed by fellow members of their “community” for every straight attacker? 10:1, 100:1?
The next civil war by Stephane Marche.
When it first came out I didn’t think it was worth a read. I think I’ll have another look:
“Under (current) conditions, party politics have become mostly a distraction. The parties and the people in the parties no longer matter much, one way or the other. Blaming one side or the other offers a perverse species of hope. “If only more moderate Republicans were in office, if only bipartisanship could be restored to what it was.” Such hopes are not only reckless but irresponsible. The problem is not who is in power, but the structures of power.”
I don’t watch Fox or any other cable news, but I do catch glimpses of CNN and Fox while at the gym. This morning I saw Tucker Carlson’s show from last night regarding the Nashville massacre and when I got home I read the transcript which led me to an earlier of his show from last week. Both shows made sime interesting points which are relevant to Sgt. Mom’s post regarding rage.
As a a general observation, I don’t see the transgender phenomena going away anytime soon. It may crest, I would imagine the lawsuits that will be heading through the court systems regarding “geneder affirming care” will create a chill, but there is too much momentum and institutional power to do more than contain it (for now). California (and soon Minnesota) has declared itself as a sanctuary state for youths seeking mutilation and of course we have the feds not only in the form of Rachel Levine but also with Biden’s executive order committing the power of the national government in promotiing such care as a human right.
Carlson made two points which followed along with my observations.
Carlson stated that transgenderism is antithetical to Christianity, in fact any revealed religion, because it is a truth constructed by Man as opposed to a truth revealed in nature. Though Carlson doesn’t say it, transgenderism is just further evidence that we live in Nietzsche’s world where we are all supermen that have created our own Truth. In fact this is merely a further evolution of demons of Rationalism that were released in the 20th Century. To combat transgenederism, to roll it back as opposed to merely slowing it, means identifying it as a symptom of a larger civilizational struggle.
The second point that Carlson raised was from last week’s show regrading a segment produced by NPR on transgender people acquiring guns to protect themselves from existential threats lurking around every corner. While Carlson primarily focused on NPR’s hypocrisy regarding gun possession for only favored groups, he did touch on the larger and more troubling point that the people (and NPR as well) interviewed saw themselves in a life-or-death struggle, targets of genocide. You see the same sentiment from radical groups such as the “Trans Radical Activist Network” who are calling for a “Trans Day of Vengeance” this coming weekend. So when you see this sort of rhetoric bubbling to the surface and then a transgender person shoots up a Christian school….?
Going back to Nietzsche and really Hegel, transgenders and their supporters see themselves at the forefront of History with those opposing them as retrograded barbarians standing in the way of Truth and a better tomorrow. The 20th Century was full of people, and nations, that thought that way and look what happened. So the Left which has dined out on calling words violence and canceling people on “stochastic terrorism” now has to deal with a member of a favored group killing children of a disfavored group within an environment of violent rhetoric. And the Left’s response? Gun control using the same logic as the killer SUV of Waukesha
There is a logic, described by the events of the 20th Century, where if you feel you are at the forefront of Truth and Light opposed by those who wish to destroy you then you will be compelled to act, to strive for first-mover advantage, We’ll see what was in the shooter’s manifesto but I don’t expect too much soul-searching (if they can conceive of such thing in their Rationalist mind) by the Left over their rhetoric.
Agreed. At Ace of Spades HQ today, there was some discussion of the overlap between the Tranzies and Antifa, and how – since they feel they are threatened – that they are perfectly justified in preemptive violence.
And all while the ruling class snickers in nasty delight, and Biden makes jokes about ice cream…
You know, I think we could endure a degree of corruption, if the administration were only competent. We could also endure being bossed around by a so-called elite, but the elite class is not just incompetent, but filled with malice towards the rest of us. They despise us, and I believe they are enjoying the process of making life more miserable and uncertain for the rest of us.
Sarge, if I may beg your indulgence. There are a couple of aspects to this not covered here that I covered at the LEGAL INSURRECTION site today. I am going to copy and paste it here. If that is verboten feel free to delete it at will.
Subotai Bahadur | March 29, 2023 at 3:34 pm
I scan at least one British newspaper a day, if only because they have their own journalistic prejudices different from our media’s, and they will publish things that the American Leftist media will not allow. American media desperately wants the Nashville shooting to go away. Brit papers don’t care.
Two points that while not critical, are interesting and fix the victims in mind.
1) There were 3 adults killed, One was a teacher, one was the principal, and one was the custodian. It turns out that the teacher was the long time best friend of the wife of the governor of Tennessee and was supposed to have dinner with them at the governor’s mansion that night. Further the principal was also a friend, and they had all worked together as teachers years ago.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11913789/Tennessee-Governor-reveals-Nashville-school-shooting-victim-Cindy-Peak-wifes-best-friend.html
Second, just in passing, Melissa Joan Hart who used to star in the TV sitcom Sabrina the Teenaged Witch lives right next to the school, and she and her husband helped rescue kindergartners from the shooting.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/galleries/article-11915207/Melissa-Joan-Hart-reveals-helped-kids-flee-Nashville-shooting.html
Don’t let our media either make what happened go away, or make the Left the victims.
Subotai Bahadur
And I also note additionally in passing, in a dispute among factions of the population of a country; if one side feels both justified and/or safe in resorting to violence or if the sovereign forces of the State choose to aid only one side outside the bounds of the law . . . the Social Contract is gone and the side subject to violence has only two choices, submission or countering like with like.
jonathan cahn called it the return of the old gods, from babylon and phoenicia, ashtarte, the goddesss of immorality, moloch the god of human sacrifice, baal, who seems to have been replicated on the roof of the New York Supreme Court building, Naomi Wolf noted this in her substack as well, Ghostbusters did this for fun with he Hittites, or Sumerian, but something has arisen from the sea, along our major cities, I’m not saying it’s Cthluthu, but I’m not saying it’s not,
I wish they could have taken the killer alive, so we could find out who took a young woman with mental and emotional problems, and reduced her to a state where she felt that her only option was to, ” go out in a blaze of glory “.
We need to make them start paying for what they have done. They are demonic.