Experience Is A Dear School…

… but fools will learn in no other, as the old saying has it – and ‘dear’ in this sense means ‘expensive’. From all reports concerning the marketing debacle over Bud Light beer, the marketing executive responsible, one Alissa Gordon Heinerscheid is about to learn one of those very dear lessons. When someone sits down to write a history of bad marketing decisions in modern times, this is going to be one of the more spectacular chapters. Amazing that someone so expensively educated in the marketing trade could fall so spectacularly flat-footed. Somewhere back in the mists of time, someone must have imparted the wisdom that alienating the old core market for your product before appealing to the new core market was a bad move. A very bad move.
Look, as far as I could tell, Bud Light isn’t a particularly awful beer – it is and was just barely OK, cheap and readily available. The old core market, which seems to be working-class males, drank it out of habit, more than anything else. I do give Ms Heinerscheid props for looking ahead and realizing that the appeal for Bud Light had to be widened, in the face of competition in the marketplace for better-tasting, local-artisan brands, that were just about as inexpensive. But nuking the brand in the eyes of the established core market by recruiting Dylan Mulvaney, famed for LARPing as a twelve-year old Audrey Hepburn wanna-be … look, social media influencers like Dylan Mulvaney undeniably attract the eyeballs and likes, and I suppose that eventually the dollars do follow … but Dylan Mulvaney and the beer favored by blue-collar males? Does she even know any blue-collar, working-class men?
Sigh. Probably not, which is why this endorsement dropped with the clangor of a man-hole cover hitting the pavement from two or three stories up.
You know what I would have done, were it my job as brand manager to have widened the market for Bud Light to appeal to women, and women of all ages? I’d have focused an ad campaign on authentic women, women with organic, original-issue grown-from-scratch lady-parts, emphasizing the outdoors, summertime, camping, or glamping with the girlfriends, sitting around the glowing campfire in the evenings. Having fun in beautiful, scenic, and wild spaces, all in the company of their best friends. Any spectacular national park would do. Attractive, happy women of all ages; fishing, hiking, mountain-biking, canoeing, making camp, watching cute wildlife and listening to happy birdsong … and enjoying a Bud Light. A good few years ago, I remember reading in a travel magazine, about a group of women in IIRC, the South-west, all friends who owned tiny vintage trailers and caravans. Most of the ladies featured had rehabbed, refitted, and adorned their trailers, * which were all the last word in cute. And they met every year at a campground, for a good time with their friends.
I’d start building an ad with a group like that, in my national ad campaign. It’s probably too late to rescue Bud Light, but I’ll throw it out for free to any brand manager who wants to build market appeal for beer among women; genuine, all-natural original lady-parts women.
*This isn’t the article I remembered, but close enough. Although actually, just from the general appearance and demeanor of the trailer owners featured, they all look as if they wouldn’t mind a beer or two with friends. I’d use younger, but still wholesome and attractive women for the ads themselves.
9 thoughts on “Experience Is A Dear School…”
I read, on Twitter, a theory that this all has to do with AB InBev’s relationship with The Regime.
The thrust was that ABI has something close to or at 50% of the domestic beer market and, of course, wants more. How do they do that without running afoul of anti-monopoly statutes? By snuggling up real close to FedGov regulators in all the ways that you would expect…and by being a mouthpiece for whatever the FedGov wants to be said. FedGov wants the trans stuff to be vociferously supported, so here we are.
This has nothing to do with what the customers may want; this is about facilitating the purchase of more of your favorite brands by ABI.
we need a better turn of phrase here for original lady-parts women :-)
how about “Classic Women”? Worked for Coke!
Wish that I could think of one, Joe P!
Interesting theory, Mike … but if the brand turns out to be dead in the water, what has ABI gained then?
In the end, we have our eyeballs and our dollars. And if they manage to eliminate all but one brand, I wonder if they can make us buy it, especially when home-brewing is an option.
I would guess that one reason that Bud Light did not do a series of commercials like you suggested was; as much as Heinerscheid hates and detests middle to lower class working men who actually do work for a living, she hates detests and fears the kind of independent women you describe even more. After all, their very existence is a rebuke to her own.
Note that I am speaking as someone who never did drink all that much and who went more for what I perceived as quality by my own tastes [ales and stouts for beer instead of pilseners like the light beers are, and single malt scotches instead of blends]. And I had to stop even that because alcohol and my heart meds don’t get along at all well. So I am looking at this from the outside in with no vested interest.
But I suspect in these days when the Party Line is more important than reality, both Anheiser Bush and InBev would rather lose all of Bud Light’s sales and most of the sales of the many popular brands that fall under their corporate ownership than face the wrath of the State.
‘Служу трудовому народу!’
Subotai Bahadur
She claimed that the beer’s image was ‘fratty’, which presumably has something to do with fraternity boys…who, by definition, have gone to (or are currently going to) college. But this doesn’t seem to be the beer’s actual current deographic.
This is a virtual gold mine for anyone wanting to write a case study. Unlike previous boycott efforts, e.g. P&G moon logo, Gillette shaving commercial, Kaepernick and Nike; this one has some unique features.
1. Unlike razorblades and tennis shoes, beer doesn’t keep. What you don’t sell in a couple months, you have to toss. A short-term drop in sales is a real problem, and this might not be short term.
2. Beer brands are a matter of self-identification, like Harley-Davidson, Carhartt, etc. (lots of examples) but beer is not an investment, it is an impulse purchase. Easy to buy another one, easy not to. Of course, anyone with a Bud Light tattoo has a problem.
3. Razor blade manufacturing requires a lot of technical expertise and a huge capital investment. Gillette is hard to take on. Even so, they lost 5 points of market share for one goofy commercial. Taking on Nike would require finding 100,000 slaves and setting them up in factories in Xinjiang. Not that easy. Pretty much every small town in America has a microbrewery and every one of them can beat InBev like a drum.
4. One of the silly conceits of B-schools is that if you can manage one business, you can manage any business. All businesses are the same, you just use your training, skills and talent and you can manage any of them. The truth is that all businesses are unique and it is necessary to understand a business to manage it well. Even beer.
Without becoming entangled in the pointless argument about whether Bud Light is real beer, there are two types of endorsements that are useful for advertising.
The first is common identity with the supposed customer. If Joe or Jill like it, I might too. The other is the aspirational endorsement using celebrities of one sort or another. If Joltin Joe drinks it, I’ll be more like him if I do too.
Mulvaney doesn’t fit in either place. Kaepernick was the prototype of the anti-celebrity, Nike hasn’t gone broke yet. Arguably, Kaepernick’s target was outside the U.S. As far as I know, the foreign market for Bud Light is negligible and Mulvaney would have to be very careful about itineraries for any overseas tours.
Celebrity endorsements are a DWI or messy divorce away from disaster and all the cheaply bought reporters are being monopolized by Democrats. so keeping it out of the papers is problematic. Maybe they figure we already know the worst about these, so it’s all up from here. I’ll bet Ted Bundy would have endorsed anything for a couple cartons of cigarettes.
One of the maxims I learned about politics as a kid was that coalition-building was like magnets, when adding pieces to your coalition, make sure they attract or at least don’t repel the other parts. I think the same would apply these days to the new fragmented, influencer-driven marketplace. Despite falling production, Bud Light is still one of the top-brands in a very fragmented market and is especially popular among the same young demographic that supports transgenderism. Dylan Mulvaney, what ever we my think of him, is a cultural icon with 10 million Tik Tok followers and was granted an interview with the President of the United States; I cringe on both accounts but for someone like Heinerscheid that was probably cat-nip and at our age we no longer are the key demographic
In many ways this is a lot like the other big endorsement deal involving Mulvaney that dropped last week. Nike has decided that it was going to wade into another cultural-war topic, like it did with Colin Kapernick, and in a time where men playing women’s sports is roiling the waters make Mulvaney the face of feminine athletic beauty. Hey it worked with a flag-kneeling, hate my racist-parents guy like Kapernick right? To top it off LGBT+ icon and Nike spokeswomen Sue Bird and Meg Rapione have both signed a letter calling for the right of men to play women’s sports which puts the company right in the middle of the “civil rights” controversy, Nike didn’t ask any of its “TERF” customer base their feelings on the matter because they don’t matter.
Going back to Sgt. Mom’s point about alienating your old customer base, repelling your existing customers while trying to attract new ones, this is as much about power as it is building brand. Heinerscheid probably gets paid big bucks to come up with marketing plans and the best she could do was something that just set 40+ years of brand equity alight in a dumpster fire. Perhaps she was partaking of the company inventory when she dreamed it up. In reality this is about power and prestige. The Biden Administration has been mainstreaming transgenderism since Day 1 and has put the full weight of the power and prestige of the federal government behind it. The other big winner is Heinerscheid because she just boosted her street cred as the brilliant mind to have the first transvestite to sell beer. The big loser besides InBev stokcholders? All those Bud wholedsalers who are part of your local business community who just saw a big chunk of their value go up in smoke, well every cultural war has its causalities, and the important part was that Left gets to trail its colors.
One final note? Is it any coincidence that the Mulvaney’s Nike/Bud deals as well as the Biden Administration’s push to make men playing women sports a Title IX issue happen the week after the Covenant School massacre a coincidence? Both were probably in the works for a while but that was a lot of ground to be broken in such a short period of time to be more than coincidence. Perhaps one of our enterprising journalists who thirst for truth and “objectivity” (kiss my rear end Leonard Downie) might want to look into what InBev, Nike, and the Biden Administration did. There’s a story about the last 2 weeks and I’m betting this is part of it.
You’re all overthinking it. It’s much simpler than that: THEY HATE YOU.
They’re not the only ones. LucasFilm, Anheuser Busch, NASCAR, the NFL, etc. all hate their current customers and wish they had different ones. This ad campaign was done to make a point. It wasn’t enough to attract new customers. They wanted to rub your nose in their contempt for you.
” Attractive, happy women of all ages; fishing, hiking, mountain-biking, canoeing, making camp, watching cute wildlife and listening to happy birdsong … and enjoying a Bud Light.“
AB already has a brand for them: Michelob Ultra. Mich Ultra’s ads feature attractive men and women doing exactly those things in picturesque outdoor settings with the slogan “This is your beer.”