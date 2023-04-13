All the risks you didn’t take come and take their revenge.
–Anna Gát, @TheAnnaGat, at Twitter
I’m reminded of a passage in Walter Miller’s great novel, A Canticle for Leibowitz:
To minimize suffering and to maximize security were natural and proper ends of society and Caesar. But then they became the only ends, somehow, and the only basis of law—a perversion. Inevitably, then, in seeking only them, we found only their opposites: maximum suffering and minimum security.
4 thoughts on “Worth Pondering”
A great book, read it as a teen and again a few years ago, better 40 years later.
This article seems relevant: From Oversight to Overkill
https://astralcodexten.substack.com/p/book-review-from-oversight-to-overkill
It is noteworthy that there is so much concern about ‘safety’ at a time when people are for the most part safer than at any previous time in history.
Henry Beecher was a prominent Harvard anaesthesiologist and public intellectual,
That was not his real name. He changed his name.
Born as Harry Unangst in Peck, Kansas in 1904, he changed his surname to Beecher in his 20s. This change was said to be for the name recognition of influential 19th-century Beechers—preacher Henry Ward Beecher and author Harriet Beecher Stowe.[4] He was, in fact, unrelated to the Beecher family.
A marketing expert, as well.