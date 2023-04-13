I’m reminded of a passage in Walter Miller’s great novel, A Canticle for Leibowitz:

To minimize suffering and to maximize security were natural and proper ends of society and Caesar. But then they became the only ends, somehow, and the only basis of law—a perversion. Inevitably, then, in seeking only them, we found only their opposites: maximum suffering and minimum security.

(I had a Worth Pondering series that ran for several years, but didn’t keep it up for some reason. Think I’ll restart it, using new items as well as posts from the archives.)