A Weekend Energy Information Drop – Random Thoughts

A friend of mine recently bought a Tesla and I asked him last week how he was enjoying his coal and natural gas powered vehicle, since those two fuels represent the majority of power generation in Wisconsin. It led to an interesting discussion, and one that I have been trying to have with many people, most of whom simply won’t listen, don’t care, or would rather just talk about something else. The source of electricity generation seems to get glossed over or lost in the haze to most.

I live in HVAC world, where we are right now in the middle of massive changes in efficiency and product selection due to new energy mandates (and some old ones now coming due). While these changes and the stampede toward electrification seem to make some sense (and are loved by voters, apparently) the cost of the equipment keep skyrocketing. The equipment is now larger so you get fewer units on a truck, and fewer in the warehouse, which also adds costs. No matter how hard you want to fight physics, it stays undefeated. To hit the new standards, you need more materials. Which brings me to mining.

Mark Mills in this very interesting video speaks of the massive volume of minerals that will need to be extracted to meet the coming demand of the “energy transition”. I think the most eye opening point for me was the fact that China is in charge of the vast majority of mineral refining.



More to my world of HVAC, China has led the world in Fluorspar production, well, forever. This building block for most commonly used refrigerants is in some form in almost every building and vehicle in the world.

This is also an interesting video about where the minerals are that we need and how volatile this situation will/may become (starting at around 14 minutes this jumps the shark a bit).



I guess my main point to this random mess of a post is that I don’t really have a problem with those who “want to make things better” – but to willy-nilly issue edicts and create laws with no basis in reality does nothing but hurt everyone involved.