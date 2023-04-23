Nuclear News Update

The big news, of course, is that Germany has now closed its remaining reactors. You can see the changes in their energy production and consumption mix at Electricity Maps. It would be an irrational decision in any case, and under current circumstances seems pretty close to insane. The good news is that there seems to be a lot of strong negative reaction to the shutdown, coming not only from conservatives and people mainly concerned with the economy, but also from a lot of people who are strong environmentalists and believers in the essentiality of CO2 reductions for climate reasons. (Here’s a pro-nuclear rally at the Brandenburg Gate in Germany) It is also interesting that Forbes magazine, a publications which IMO has becomes substantially less impressive and useful in recent years, ran an article responding to the shutdown with the headline Germany Embraces Pseudoscience.
Around the world, there are a lot of very positive things happening with Nuclear.
One of the two new reactors in the very-long running expansion of the Vogtle power plant in Georgia, Unit 3, is operational and connected to the grid. Unit 4 is scheduled to enter service around the turn of the year. These reactors are Westinghouse AP1000s.
French Members of Parliament voted to eliminate the targeted limit of 50% of energy produced by nuclear, which was passed in 2015 in the name of being ‘green’. Mark Nelson recalls a righteous rant from 2017 in protest about a plant shutdown that was required by this limit.
In Poland, there are a lot of nuclear projects on the table. The US is lending the country $4 billion to partially fund the construction of up to 20 Small Modular Reactors, which are projected to be BWRX-300s from the GE-Hitachi joint venture. However, it appears that the first plant in Poland to go operational will be a large plant based on Westinghouse AP1000s.
Here is a spreadsheet of the potential Polish nuclear projects, with the customers, reactor types, and estimated timing.
A major problem with nuclear, and a reason often given for taking a dismissive attitude toward this energy source, is the length of time require to build new plants. An example of a nuclear project accomplished on a considerably better than typical schedule is the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the United Arab Emerates. The link (twitter) describes the approach that was taken; there’s also a video interview with Mohammed Al Hammadi, CEO of Emirates Nuclear. Looks interesting–I watched the first 15 minutes so far–Al Hammadi is an EE and started out as an engineer doing power network design. The reactors in this plant are based on a Westinghouse design and fabricated and installed by a Korean company.
Attitudes are changing toward nuclear in Denmark.
A large nuclear plant in Egypt is being constructed by Russia, with 85% of the cost ($28 billion) paid for via a loan from that country.
4.2 GW of nuclear capacity under consideration in Bulgaria.
Nuclear plant construction costs by country, over time. (at Twitter)
Attitudes toward nuclear in Germany, by age range. (also at Twitter) Compare these numbers with those from the same poll, two years ago (in the comments)…attitudes have become more positive. Will the politicians listen?
A deal among GE-Hitachi Nuclear, the TVA, and the Polish company Synthos Green Energy, involving GEH’s small modular reactors.
NuScale Power, which is focused on Small Modular Reactors, has placed an order for long leadtime materials with Doosan Enerbility of Korea. The initial modules are for a project of Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems, targeted to be in commercial operation as early as 2029.
But also, some not-so-favorable news: Taiwan is shutting down a nuclear reactor which is apparently in perfectly good shape. Angelica (at Twitter) says: “The 985MW BWR from GE has served Taiwan well for 40 years. But for politics, it could have served for 40 more. What a tragedy…but also, a farce.” (I wonder what kind of message about Taiwan’s strength and seriousness this shutdown sends to the CCP…never mind, I already know)
This post isn’t by any means a comprehensive report, just a roundup of some recent news and analysis that caught my eye. See also my previous Nuclear News, featuring the currrent Miss America, Grace Stanke.
10 thoughts on “Nuclear News Update”
An important characteristic of small modular reactors is that they are all the same. They may be factory produced, all to the same design and delivered to site in a manner that is Plug and Play. There are several types. The one that captures my imagination is Thorium based. It emits a slow neutron stream that is captured by aluminum film to make direct current. It creates no new radioisotopes, produces heat as a by product that can be captured for use (greenhouses?, aquaculture?). The US has estimated 1000 yrs supply.
I had occasion to look up the statistics recently. The top 5 countries building large-scale nuclear power plants are (in order) China, India, Turkey, Russia, & South Korea. Between them, they have 40 utility-scale nuclear power plants under construction today</<. They also have a further 302 plants in the planning process.
We can see the future taking shape. There will be the advanced countries with adequate reliable 24/7 electric power, and then there will be the also-rans with windmills. It is particularly telling that Nu-Scale Power has to go to Korea to manufacture key components of their cutting-edge Small Modular Reactors. That would be a bit like having to go to China to buy your medications. Oh wait!
(South) Korea is hardly equivalent to China.
Garrett Crawford, can you give a link to what you’re writing about? Thorium isn’t famous as a neutron source.
One of the things to watch about nuclear energy in the West is the policy momentum involved. You would think that the near-miss Europe went through last winter, with the predicted energy apocalypse caused by the Russian gas shut-off averted only by crash LNG imports and a very mild winter, that the European would get “religion” as it were. Same with the decades-long demonization of nuclear. However policy momentum is involved. Too many people have staked their scientific credibility, their political credibility, and money to turn away from “renewables” just because we averted granny freezing to death in her Norfolk bed sitter. Too man interests have lashed themselves to the mast,. I am afraid we’re going to have a reckoning of sorts before some of this can burn through the interference; hopefully, it won’t be too costly.
My understanding on the 3 German nuclear reactors, politics of the Greens in the ruling coalition aside, was that once it was planned in 2011 to phase out all remaining nuclear power plants the required maintenance and refueling required to keep them working past their 2022/2023 shutdown was canceled. It makes sense, you don’t invest in asset you don’t plan to keep. Same issue with Diablo Canyon; once it was decided in 2016 to close the reactors by 2025 PG&E decided to not pursue the NERC re certification process. This has created a problem with the recent decision to keep the plant open as the length of the NERC process is lengthy goes beyond the date Diablo Canyon is certified to run. In addition, the original decision to close Diablo Canyon stemmed from the fact that given California’s push for renewables it was seen as no longer economical to run the plant
Germany and Diablo Canyon present warning for a coming problem for the existing energy infrastructure. We can laugh at Biden’s King Canute moment with redoing tailpipe and power plant emission standards as well as dictates by California and other jurisdictions concerning ICE vehicles, appliances, and the like by some future date (2030 or 2040 or something). However these dictates, along with all the subsidies involved, send a clear message to industry that this is the acceptable future. Any self-respecting corporate board would ask hard questions about executives investing in maintenance, let alone new investment, into what seems to be a dead-ended part of the economy.
That’s what I find frustrating about people and the press talking about “if we can go to the moon, we can…” or Apollo 11-moonshot analogies for building out renewables. If the Apollo program failed, we would have wasted a lot of money and perhaps have some dead astronauts but life would continue pretty much as before. However the “Green New Deal” isn’t just about providing new incentives for building out new energy technology, but creating disincentives to maintain the existing energy infrastructure. I fear that by the time we realize this is all a big mistake it would be too late to turn back because the old infrastructure will no longer exist.
David F: “(South) Korea is hardly equivalent to China.”
Please don’t miss the point. The equivalence is that the US — once the manufacturing colossus of the world, the arsenal of democracy — can no longer make most of the medications so important to so many citizens, and can no longer manufacture the metallurgy necessary for nuclear power plants (and much else besides).
For a while, we were able to get away with instead making cappuccinos while importing real goods from smarter countries — but that time is coming to an end. What real goods & services do we trade to South Korea in exchange for their nuclear power plant components? How long will they continue to accept freshly-printed Bidenbucks IOUs?
US exports to South Korea:
https://ustr.gov/countries-regions/japan-korea-apec/korea
It is a great shame that the green movements around the world do not recognize nuclear power as a green source.
It is a very good way to make power, and done right can solve so many problems as we move into a much more electric world.
The various failures of nuclear plants, should have generated enough understanding to make safe nuclear power at this point.
Hotspur: “tis dangerous to take a cold, to sleep, to
drink; but I tell you, my lord fool, out of this
nettle, danger, we pluck this flower, safety.”
“It is a great shame that the green movements around the world do not recognize nuclear power as a green source.”
To some extent, this is changing. There seem to be quite a few ‘green’ activists who have become pretty strong advocates for nuclear…Zion Lights, for one:
https://zionlights.substack.com/
…there are more. I notice recently a lot of concern about the tremendous land use required for wind/solar and the associated transmission lines.
Andreessen-Horowitz just announced an investment in Radiant Industries, which is building portable 1 megawatt reactors:
https://a16z.com/2023/04/24/investing-in-radiant/