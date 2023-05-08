The Dutch government is buying out certain farmers, paying them above market value (it sounds like the implication is that if they don’t sell, they will eventually be expropriated)…with the proviso that they will be banned forever from doing the same kind of farming anywhere in the EU.

Economically destructive…destructive of the food supply and of individual choice…destructive of knowledge accumulated over centuries.

In what sense should the EU still be considered part of the Free World?