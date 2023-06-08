I Remember, I Remember

Some days ago, Buck T. at Ace of Spades HQ linked to this essay regarding the great Satanic Day Care Abuse Panic, and how elements of that exercise in public/law enforcement/media insanity duplicates many of the features of the current Trans-Kids! Eleventy!!! panic. Which it does, in some respects, especially in how the establishment news media elevated the panic …because that’s what the media do: Scare the ever-living-snot out of the reading/viewing public because that is what sells issues and page views. Once the panic-train gets going, every cynical exploiter of the panic wants to leap aboard the current trend.

The Satanic day-care scare particularly horrified me back in the day. Various day-care providers were investigated and charged with mass sexual abuse of the children under their care, and the whole insane mess became spread across all the media. I had a kindergarten-aged child in a day-care situation back then, because I was a working single mother in a responsible job. I really grokked how mothers in my situation could be easily guilt-tripped, especially if they really didn’t have to work outside the home. This was one of the threads of contemporary analysis over how the Satanic Panic got started in the first place; women feeling guilty about having a job and leaving the kidlet to the care of other people for a large part of the day. Yes, I do get that sense of being torn in two places; being there for the kid and yet having to earn an honest living. (Fortunately, I am there now for Jamie, the Wonder Grandson, when my daughter does have real estate work to do. But anyway…) A particularly horrifying aspect of one of the mass abuse cases, in Wenatchee, Washington State, was that some local upstanding members of the community who criticized conduct of the wide-ranging investigation, or publicly defended those accused were themselves later accused of being part of the abuse network … and had their own children taken into care. I could readily imagine the sheer horror of that situation: “Go along with the mob, Mrs.-Good-Citizen/Parent … or else we charge you as a co-conspirator in the abuse ring and take your child into care!”

This is the long way around to agreeing with the American Greatness article – that yes, there are considerable similarities besides the mass media hype. That children the age of the Great Satanic Panic victims and older are the primary target of the Great Gender-Swapping Panic. The establishment media is leading the charge… again, running after those eyeballs and klicks. And it’s all so horrible, unnecessary, and even – dare I say it – warped?

There are some differences, though. It’s not just so-called child-abuse therapists and ambitious law-enforcement on the make, as it eventually turned out with Satanic Panic. Now it’s a particularly vicious combine; messed-up adults wanting to generate a good supply of similarly messed up juniors so as to have their pick of sexual partners down the line, deranged parents looking for social kudos among their peers, and teens going through the awkward stage being influenced by social media to no good end. It has also been suggested in a couple of different comment threads that it’s an out for white teens and pre-teens being blamed for everything imaginable under the sun. They can climb a couple of more levels above their status as white oppressors by joining another and slightly higher class of the so-called oppressed. The current trans-fad also gives a perfect out for messed up adults to get a sexual kick out of displaying their particular kinks in front of an audience – no matter if it is their kindergarten class, the genuine women in a gym changing room or a Target bathroom. And let’s not forget how a certain class of medical specialists appear eager to ensure a long and substantial income stream, from ministering at a profit to those patients who have actually signed on to an unending round of hormones and surgery – surgeries which don’t appear from the testimonies of those unfortunates who opted for them in haste and now have repented at leisure.

As for me, my flag is nailed to the mast. One cannot change sex. It’s in your DNA, and obvious (for all but an unfortunate few) at the moment of development in the womb. Live as you want; put on a dress, grow your hair long, put on makeup and call yourself Loretta. It changes nothing about your DNA.

Discuss as you can bear it, and while we still can.