I Remember, I Remember

Some days ago, Buck T. at Ace of Spades HQ linked to this essay regarding the great Satanic Day Care Abuse Panic, and how elements of that exercise in public/law enforcement/media insanity duplicates many of the features of the current Trans-Kids! Eleventy!!! panic. Which it does, in some respects, especially in how the establishment news media elevated the panic …because that’s what the media do: Scare the ever-living-snot out of the reading/viewing public because that is what sells issues and page views. Once the panic-train gets going, every cynical exploiter of the panic wants to leap aboard the current trend.
The Satanic day-care scare particularly horrified me back in the day. Various day-care providers were investigated and charged with mass sexual abuse of the children under their care, and the whole insane mess became spread across all the media. I had a kindergarten-aged child in a day-care situation back then, because I was a working single mother in a responsible job. I really grokked how mothers in my situation could be easily guilt-tripped, especially if they really didn’t have to work outside the home. This was one of the threads of contemporary analysis over how the Satanic Panic got started in the first place; women feeling guilty about having a job and leaving the kidlet to the care of other people for a large part of the day. Yes, I do get that sense of being torn in two places; being there for the kid and yet having to earn an honest living. (Fortunately, I am there now for Jamie, the Wonder Grandson, when my daughter does have real estate work to do. But anyway…) A particularly horrifying aspect of one of the mass abuse cases, in Wenatchee, Washington State, was that some local upstanding members of the community who criticized conduct of the wide-ranging investigation, or publicly defended those accused were themselves later accused of being part of the abuse network … and had their own children taken into care. I could readily imagine the sheer horror of that situation: “Go along with the mob, Mrs.-Good-Citizen/Parent … or else we charge you as a co-conspirator in the abuse ring and take your child into care!”
This is the long way around to agreeing with the American Greatness article – that yes, there are considerable similarities besides the mass media hype. That children the age of the Great Satanic Panic victims and older are the primary target of the Great Gender-Swapping Panic. The establishment media is leading the charge… again, running after those eyeballs and klicks. And it’s all so horrible, unnecessary, and even – dare I say it – warped?
There are some differences, though. It’s not just so-called child-abuse therapists and ambitious law-enforcement on the make, as it eventually turned out with Satanic Panic. Now it’s a particularly vicious combine; messed-up adults wanting to generate a good supply of similarly messed up juniors so as to have their pick of sexual partners down the line, deranged parents looking for social kudos among their peers, and teens going through the awkward stage being influenced by social media to no good end. It has also been suggested in a couple of different comment threads that it’s an out for white teens and pre-teens being blamed for everything imaginable under the sun. They can climb a couple of more levels above their status as white oppressors by joining another and slightly higher class of the so-called oppressed. The current trans-fad also gives a perfect out for messed up adults to get a sexual kick out of displaying their particular kinks in front of an audience – no matter if it is their kindergarten class, the genuine women in a gym changing room or a Target bathroom. And let’s not forget how a certain class of medical specialists appear eager to ensure a long and substantial income stream, from ministering at a profit to those patients who have actually signed on to an unending round of hormones and surgery – surgeries which don’t appear from the testimonies of those unfortunates who opted for them in haste and now have repented at leisure.
As for me, my flag is nailed to the mast. One cannot change sex. It’s in your DNA, and obvious (for all but an unfortunate few) at the moment of development in the womb. Live as you want; put on a dress, grow your hair long, put on makeup and call yourself Loretta. It changes nothing about your DNA.
Discuss as you can bear it, and while we still can.
The day care hysteria was stimulated by a bill passed and signed that provided financial support for the prosecution of child abuse cases. It was authored by Al Gore when he was still in the Senate. I think that might have been the first spark that lit that fire. I remember the Wenatchee case. I also remembered how a detective’s “foster daughter” began it. The McMartin preschool case was obviously fed by a TV reporter who had an affair with Kee McFarland, the “Psychologist” behind most of the claims.
This also reminds me of the “Recovered Memories” hysteria. It coincided with the limitation on payment for psychologists by health insurance. By the end, when Gary Ramona won his lawsuit and ended the hysteria, the psychology society was holding “workshops” on how to recover memories. Malpractice insurance stopped coverage for the “therapy” and the whole hysteria disappeared in short order.
I wonder how much Obamacare has to do with this “treatment.”
Parents pushing their kids into transgender surgery is Munchausen Syndrome by proxy. The virtue-signaling parents want attention.
Yes, OC – I so believe that it is. And I am so sorry for the kids that are the victims of this. I am about 200% certain that in a decade or two they realize what has been done to them ’cause Mommy is a freak for social approval, that there will be a a horrific response taken.
No, you can’t change your sex. You are either XY or XX, male or female. That is your sex and that is your gender. There is no difference. Elevating the fantasy that you can not only pretend to be a woman if you are a man, but can actually physically be a woman, and vice versa, to some kind of a noble moral cause has already done a great deal of harm, particularly to children. I’m sure it will do a great deal more before we move on to the next faux morality fad. It’s useful to understand the way these people think. NPR has been in the forefront of the fight for “transgender rights,” and “gender affirming care,” particularly for children, and you can listen to some of their broadcasts on the subject at this link:
Their basic argument is that children will be harmed if they don’t have access to “gender affirming care,” by which they mean poisoning with dangerous chemicals and surgical mutilation in a vain attempt to alter their sex. They assure us that the chemicals, puberty blockers, are “safe.” It is beyond me how anyone capable of intelligent thought could seriously believe that disrupting the sexual development of a child at its most critical point is “safe.” It is bound to have a significant negative effect on the child’s later ability to have children of its own. Normally, we are assured that surgical intervention in the case of children will only involve the “upper body,” not the genitals. Removing a female child’s breasts is not “safe,” and it, too, will negatively affect the normal process of reproduction.
These people are quite brazen about expressing the belief that it’s OK to administer such “gender affirming care” without the parents’ knowledge. You see, parents are Neanderthals who aren’t quite up to speed about why such “care” is necessary to avoid “harming” their children. And what does the “harm” consist of. Why, if they don’t have access to this “care,” the children might harm themselves! They might even commit suicide!
I would love to see accurate data on how many children committed suicide because they didn’t have access to “gender affirming care” in those benighted times before children were proselytized by trans activists into believing they could actually change their sex. I don’t recall any of my friends giving the least thought to the subject when I was a child, nor did I ever hear of anyone suffering from this dangerous fantasy. If there were any such suicides, the number must have been vanishingly small. If we now face the possibility that some children may commit suicide because their states have wisely prohibited “gender affirming care,” whose fault is it, then? These noble and pious activists will have the blood of these children on their hands.
I consider morality subjective, but from a natural point of view, I can think of nothing more vicious, vile, or immoral than destroying a child’s ability to reproduce. I don’t consider it possible to be more immoral than that. It is really tantamount to murder. What of adults who inflict this damage on themselves? I suppose you can look at it as natural selection taking its beneficent course. However, I suspect there are few of us who never did anything dumb and thoughtless as young adults. Fortunately, in most cases the effects of what we may have done were not so devastating or irreversible. To the extent that their propaganda has convinced young adults to harm and mutilate themselves in this way, trans activists must also bear a heavy burden of guilt.
What can you say? Perhaps this latest “great moral imperative” of trans activism isn’t as bad as such earlier manifestations as Communism or Nazism, but it’s bad enough. No doubt future historians will look back on this era with wonder.
A piece on the fact that sex is binary by a man who knows what he’s talking about:
