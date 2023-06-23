“… the final theme present… throughout the armed forces today is KAFCA, pronounced Kafca (since this is a military book I have made up an acronym.) KAFCA is Keeping the Able From Contributing to the Action. Inside the armed services, this problem is more politely referred to as “personnel mismanagement.” – Arthur T. Hadley in The Straw Giant
I recollected reading that book and nodding in sober agreement when it first came out, A lot of what Mr. Hadley wrote in it was congruent to what I experienced as a member of the military, beginning in the mid-1970s, when the military was just beginning to recover from the demoralization of the Vietnam era. I was reminded, though, of that particular expression upon reading these two links, posted at Bayou Renaissance Man; the first which outlined what happens when the competent operators at any given company or organization decide to walk away, and the second outlining how the unending quest for a properly diverse workforce at the expense of competence, task knowledge and skill.
“…The combination of new employees hired for diversity, not competence, and the declining engagement of the highly competent sets the stage for failures of increasing frequency and magnitude … In straightforward work, declining competency means that things happen more slowly, and products are lower quality or more expensive. In complex systems, declining competency results in catastrophic failures.”
We have just had a demonstration over these few days of what can happen when exciting, politically-correct diversity in employees is prized by management over competence, unsparing attention to detail and professional expertise. It appears that the missing submersible on a deep dive with a cargo of wealthy spectators down to take a first-hand look at the wreck of the RMS Titanic imploded, instantly killing all aboard it, just as the fired marine expert, one David Lochridge feared that it would, and for the reasons that he specified. But the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions wanted to go for more diverse, younger experts in deep-dive marine cutting-edge technology … well, at least, he put himself and his money where his mouth was, in his own submersible unit. Comment as you wish … do you think that after this widely publicized disaster (and others, like the meltdown of Tranhauser-Busch) will cause the soberer members among our corporate overlords to think twice before embracing diversity and mediocrity?)
3 thoughts on “KAFCA”
Short form in answer to your concluding question, no.
1) Prove the actual existence of reality based, soberer members of our corporate overlords. Show your work.
2) The vast majority of said overlords would not dream of putting themselves personally in the equivalent position that the CEO of OceanGate did; or even in the position of anyone below him in the chain of command that has to put up with and try to function with the decrees that come down from that lofty level.
3) The vast majority of said overlords have never been in the position of those trying to make things function at any point in their career.
4) Any contact with reality, or recognition that it exists, will get said overlords declared anathema by those who they value more than any customers or any of those affected by their work.
5) I do not claim credit for this, having found it over at INSTAPUNDIT this morning. But it seems to have a bearing on our situation:
“Characteristic of the late republic [he is speaking of Rome] is less the widening of ideological divides often envisaged, as much as the exponential rise in ‘rule-breaking’ among members of the elite. In practical terms, systems operate regardless of personal preferences and personal discretion. Rather, persons adapt to systems until such time as they choose not to, and then the systems fall apart.”
6) I leave to others the applications to our current armed forces and government systems.
Subotai Bahadur
Requiring those who propose something be placed in the forefront of what they propose might reduce the number of idiotic proposals. More likely, we would get an increase of bad ideas coming from brave and bold idiots. The comment about Rome reminds me of a science fiction story where someone successfully impersonated a hermit Overlord and crashed an Overlord meeting. When first walking in, using the hermit’s speech pattern and characteristics, the impersonator said something like “What a freak show. No wonder we’re getting our behinds kicked.”
At least the man who chose diversity over experience was willing to take the risks involved. So many will dictate processes for others but choose another path for themselves. I wonder if Nancy Pelosi uses Obamacare for her health providers ?