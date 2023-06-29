Plane Spotting Meets the 21st Century

As a kid I would love going to the airport and seeing all of the different types of planes, and the branding, and would always wonder where they were all going. Planespotting.

Now, you can go onto Youtube and enter “planespotting” and any of a number of different streams will populate, many of them live, that will take you all over the world to see all types of different planes from passenger to cargo to pleasure. Many have a revenue stream and are dependent on eyeballs and donations/subscriptions and many are just a guy and a camera set up on a hill.

Probably one of the biggest and best is Airline Videos Live, and they are usually planted around LAX. This week they are in ANC and the video from yesterday is absolutely stunning. They even had a DreamLifter show up.

If you like this sort of thing, the world is your oyster now.

Disclaimer – *I have no financial or any other gain by referring AVL*.