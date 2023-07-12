A Union Pacific steam locomotive, built in 1941, was returning from a visit to the College World Series in Omaha, when it was called upon to rescue a stuck freight train which needed some extra tractive effort to get over a hill.
More about this locomotive and its history here.
“Big Boy” was in Tucson 2 years ago as part of its tour after restoration. We went down to the rail yard to see it. The traffic jam was so great we never got to se it. We tried to get into the area but the crowds were too great.
I think this has something to do with the dissatisfaction with the present reality in this country. The movie theater we usually go to on the rare occasions we go to a theater, shows classic movies in addition to the recent releases. Now, granted Oro Valley is a city with an older population than say, Los Angeles, but the theater was full on a Monday afternoon to see “Sound of Freedom.”