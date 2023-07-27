Will There Ever Be an Apology for Covid Overreaction?

In the light of this story, and this one as well, I am more than ever glad that my daughter and I said “no” to the Covid shot and follow-on boosters. Of course, I know that any new vaccine or drug can have a small number of unfortunate side effects – but honestly, aren’t well-informed adults allowed these days to calculate the risks and make their own decision? Apparently not for many employees, who were ordered to get the Covid vaccine or be fired … and are now facing health problems that make Covid itself look like pretty small potatoes.
My daughter and I were extremely reluctant to get the vaccination – mostly because we had read enough to be skeptical, neither of us was in a position where we could have been forced to do so as a requirement of continued employment. As it turned out, both of us caught Covid anyway. So did Wee Jamie at the age of four months or so. He had a mild temperature and the sniffles for two days, and that was that.
As of this writing, 2020 Covid is done. I wrote earlier this year: The dreadful creeping suspicion among the general public – or those who have been paying attention to the world around us, tallying up our own observations and personal experiences – is that the Covid vax may possibly be damaging in the long run or the short run to those whom it was administered, whether voluntarily or under threat. And if it is damaging … will that ever be fully acknowledged, or publicly regretted and apologized for?
I’m afraid the answer to that one is – no. Those responsible for inflicting incalculable damage likely are incapable of ever owning up to what they have done. They will never publicly regret the damage that their actions or non-actions did to general mental well-being of a large swath of the public, or the irrecoverable damage to school students left to their own devices for almost two years because public schools stayed closed. They will never acknowledge the economic damage to small businesses in lock-down-crazed states and municipalities… and most especially we will never hear any regret over the damage to health caused by a rush to administer an experimental vaccination. There will be no apology to those who were forced to vaccinate or else forfeit employment. And why? Because the authorities, bureaucrats, politicians and media who insisted on all this view themselves as good people, good people who simply don’t do awful things … you know, like wreck the health of strangers, kill their elderly parents in hospital, isolate them in their homes, ruin their business, shred their mental health and wreck the education of their children. Nice people, well-intentioned people simply don’t do evil things like that … and they are nice people, with the best intentions in the world … so they simply didn’t do any of those things. Expressing sincere regret and apologies would mean admitting that they aren’t nice people, with the best intentions in the world. So, they never will own up to the incalculable damage. They simply can’t. and still maintain their self-image as nice people.
Discuss as you wish. While we still can.
5 thoughts on “Will There Ever Be an Apology for Covid Overreaction?”
Sarge, I think you are too kind. You assume that they believed that they were good people and their motives were, if not pure, at least not reprehensible. Given the surrounding evidence in our governance then and since, I have lost all trust in that.
The vaccination push quickly became a push to prove that by all that was holy and a bunch of their personal habits that weren’t; they had the absolute power to force this no matter what people wanted. The [now proven] lies of Fauci and his chain of command about the source irredeemably taint their intentions.
For the record, we got vaccinated. And about 6 months later I came down with COVID, which fortunately was only like a case of the flu. However, the damage to the economy, and to the Social Contract if it can be fixed will not happen for a long time {generations?].
They will not apologize, or refrain from trying to do something like this again, because they view themselves as so inherently superior to the workers, peasants, and kulaks that they never can be wrong. However next time they might not find it to be so easy.
Subotai Bahadur
They don’t have to. Everybody now knows that whenever some young athlete keels over with a cardiac arrest, he got vaccinated or a recent booster. They won’t admit it but everybody knows they are lying. The long term consequences of this are, as yet, unknown but they will not be good. Fortunately, my three grandkids did not get vaccinated even though they were supposed to. I have two other grandkids, daughters of my leftist son and his crazy ex-wife, who got every jab and every booster. We have a sort of randomized trial in the family.
Knocked it outta the park with this one, Sgt. Mom!
Well done!
I think a major problem with getting any sort of justice is that, at least in the political sense, the band has moved on. The 2021 GOP electoral sweep in Virginia was largely fueled by the Mom revolt over school closures; however what happened in 2022? Nothing, Was it because the Republicans, expecting a Red Wave wanted to play it safe and decided not to make it a campaign issue? At any rate even the House Freedom Caucus did not make the COVID policies a make-or-break during the McCarthy Speaker battle. It’s, if not done, at least dormant,
Could it revive? Sadly the one person who has both the attitude and the ability to bring off such an enteprise, Trump, will not because he feels Operation Warp Speed is one of biggest accomplishments and he is compromised by the fact he was in the White House when the lockdowns happened. One of the supposed benefits of this part of the presidential primary cycle is supposed to be all those candidates looking for traction will takes stances on issue but so far no one has tried the “COVID justice tour” idea. Maybe DeSantis will use the issue given his track record on Florida, perhaps Christie will, he sure hates Trump enough to try
I’m not sure what the solution is here, but I don’t think we’re going to get justice in any sort of comprehensive way. Maybe we’re going about this all wrong and instead of a grand campaign we should think in terms of a “punitive raid.” Pick a few targets and then drag them through the court system either as a civil suit or someone like Fauci for lying to Congress (though you would never get a conviction in DC). Put a marker down to people that there will be a price extracted for their actions and perhaps they will think twice before doing this again. These type of people are not committed ideologues and have lower pain threshold
I have always thought that the Left would want COVID to go away as an issue. They won the big battles, collected their winnings, and by now would have the most to lose front-and-center. Then I see a front-page article like in everyone’s favorite mouthpiece of the Establishment, Pravda on the Potomac (Washington Post) going after doctors who issued warnings about vaccines and prescribed Ivermectin. (https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2023/07/26/covid-misinformation-doctor-discipline/) My thought was really? They want to bring this up again? Why? This isn’t about the victors shooting the wounded, something is up.
Just so we’re clear because the WP article is pay-walled, I don’t pay for a subscription to that paper or indeed any of Liberal media. This is through my public library account. I find it useful to read that media to see what the enemy is thinking, but they aren’t getting a penny of my money.
I’m not to the point of believing that the whole covidiocy was deliberately generated to kill people en masse or to swing the election – but I do believe that a lot of individuals and organizations took full advantage for their own aggrandizement: politicians, governors and health officials because they could strike a heroic pose by being seen to “do something!”, and the developers of the vaccine and remdesivir because it fattened their profits – and there was no profit in readily-available chloroquine and ivermectin. Hospitals went all out for seeing Covid everywhere because there was profit in it, the national news media because scaring the snot out of people meant clicks, eyeballs and readers. And your average neighborhood Karen the Mask Nazi loved it, because they could boss people around. Public school teachers loved it because they could sit on their a**es at home and still get paid. Everybody liked what they got out of the covidiocy, short-term.
And we have not forgotten or forgiven all those people who insisted that people who refused the vaccine should be locked up, fired, forcibly vaccinated and have their children taken away.