CS Lewis, describing his protagonist, a sociologist, in That Hideous Strength:
..his education had had the curious effect of making things that he read and wrote more real to him than the things he saw. Statistics about agricultural labourers were the substance: any real ditcher, ploughman, or farmer’s boy, was the shadow…he had a great reluctance, in his work, to ever use such words as “man” or “woman.” He preferred to write about “vocational groups,” “elements,” “classes,” and “populations”: for, in his own way, he believed as firmly as any mystic in the superior reality of the things that are not seen.
This phenomenon is a plague of our present era, and is by no means limited to sociologists.
Previous Worth Pondering post.
4 thoughts on “Worth Pondering”
We have a generation of “elites” that have never done manual work of any kind. It is not real to them and therefore doesn’t matter. Even sports have been relegated to a spectator entertainment with professionals taking the place of Roman gladiators. The ridiculous regime that runs our country is made up of “men with no chests” who disparage those who have made up most of the US military since at least the Civil War.
“strong men make good times; Good times make weak men; Weak men make hard times; Hard times make strong men.”
Abstracting can be an extremely powerful tool–provided you keep all the important details in your model. It can be so powerful that you may forget that you must interact not with “generic strange dog” but _this_ strange dog.
The models our sociologists and politicians use seem almost deliberately limited, and the descriptions the media use almost criminally so.
James the Lesser…probably not many situations where you can keep ALL the important details in a model, but hopefully you can capture a lot of them, and also have a good understanding of what levels of accuracy you can & can’t expect from the model.
Just reread this, as I do every couple of years. Prescient.
T