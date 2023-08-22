The WSJ for 8/1 has a front-page headline: ‘US Tech Scrambles to Abide by New EU Rules.” What kind of rules?
The new EU laws aim to push big tech companies to better police online content and to open them to more competition–with regular oversight from regulators empowered to issue fines. The article refers to “hundreds” of provisions in the new regulations.
Note that word better, referring to the policing of online content. The implication I would draw from this is that the article’s author regards top-down content control as a good thing. Maybe that’s unfair, perhaps just a matter of phrasing that doesn’t have to be as implying approval–do you think?
In any case, I’m reminded of a passage from an old science fiction story:
The intellectuals had been fretful about the Americanization of Europe, the crumbling of old culture before the mechanized barbarism of soft drinks, hard sells, enormous chrome-plated automobiles (dollar grins, the Danes had called them), chewing gum, plastics…None of them had protested the simultaneous Europeanization of America: bloated government, unlimited armament, official nosiness, censors, secret police, chauvinism…
5 thoughts on “The Trans-National Pollution of Anti-Free-Speech Policies”
See also my related post Really Want to Talk About Foreign Intervention?
David,
I’m not sure if any ody in our administrative state would need encouragement for content control given what we’re seeing in the Missouri v. Biden court case.
Late the other night on the plane, I was re-reading part of Sowell’s Applied Economics (as well as Hornfischer’s new book) and reflected on his comments regarding health care. The European health care system and many of their social democratic programs in general have had a large, though indirect, impact on us by legitimizing the Left’s injection of those ideas into our political debate, sort of an international version of the Overton Window (“If the Swedes can have , why can’t we?” ) In fact that’s probably a pretty good way of seeing how the Left views fringe ideas and the political extremes.
Europe has been after social media content control for years and Democrats have been trying to intimidate the social media companies through political intimidation long before COVID. Of course for those companies to meet what EU regulators propose would also have an impact on US content whether we like it or not.
So some ideas. First I would like one of the House committees, say the Commerce & Energy, to hold hearings on this and start subpoenaing agencies to see if there is any communication between our bureaucrats and the EU on this matter. That would be fun. Too bad we don’t control the Senate because I would get whatever committee Elizabeth Warren sits on to hold the hearing just so I can get tape of her being anti-1st Amendment. Second, I would try and get Warren or Markey (what is it with Massachusetts?) or one of the other “misinformation” cretins to do a long-form interview with somebody like Fox or the Washington Examiner but make it friendly enough to get them to talk at length and then ask them a question or 2 about the EU and content moderation because you know they will be all for it and say we should do that here. Then on the principle of “kill the chicken and make the monkey watch” I would make sure that tape would follow them for the rest of their political lives and then whoever would be dumb enough to defend them I would get tape on them too.
You know what somebody should do if the Democrats ever again hold hearings and go anti-1st Amendment in order to intimidate social media? Get Elon Musk to do an Otter from Animal House and tell Elizabeth Warren or whomever “Well, you can do what you want to us, but we are not going to sit here and listen to you badmouth the United States of America!” and then walk out. Get a picture of Warren or whatever pretentious authoritarian Senator is chairing the hearing and then meme it. Rule #5 “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon. There is no defense. It’s irrational. It’s infuriating” or “” Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it”
I never did like Warren, but after what she tired to do with Crisis Pregnancy Centers she should be deemed a threat to the Republic. What a person.
The German word gehime means secret, but it also means private. I am truly alarmed that the FBI has been Europeanized into the Private State Police of the Democratic Party. We have our own Gestapo.
Make America Greece Also
In Australia:
https://brownstone.org/articles/australias-misinfo-bill-paves-way-for-soviet-style-censorship/