Worse and Worse

The trickle of news regarding the Maui wildfires which incinerated an entire town and likely over a thousand of its residents just gets worse and even more distressing with every tidbit reluctantly disgorged by the local authorities. 1,100 are still listed as missing. After a week, it is most likely that they are dead. Many of the missing are presumed to be children, as local schools were closed because of high winds and power outages – and children at home alone because their parents were at work. Others might be senior citizens trapped in a local retirement home, unable to move without assistance, and visiting tourists unfamiliar with the area, whom no one has thought to report missing as yet. That so many are still unaccounted for – especially the children — that is an aspect that is difficult to contemplate. No wonder that local authorities are reluctant to admit the degree of carnage.
The very same national news media who pounded on the failures after Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans over and over and over again, with the precision of trip-hammers are relatively silent, since there is not a Republican anywhere in sight to be assigned blame, credibly or otherwise. This brings to mind Iowahawk’s much-quoted quip about covering a story … with a pillow, until it stops moving.
Will the story of the Maui wildfires stop moving soon? It certainly seems to have dropped off the headlines of the major media; although bloggers like Neo are still posting about it, and inviting comments from a handful of people with direct personal knowledge. The whole thing is a farrago of civic fail, from not clearing away flammable brush, to a fire department apparently not equipped with tanker or brush trucks to fight off-road conflagrations, not having access to water to quash the fire after it started, to delayed and/or no warning to residents and holidaymakers, and finally blocking the few exit roads from Lahaina. Perhaps there was a good reason for this, because of downed live electric lines – but it doesn’t speak very well of local emergency services, bottling up people in town, leaving most with no choice but to jump into the turbulent ocean or burn alive in their cars or homes. Some reports compare the Lahaina fire to that which destroyed the hill town of Paradise, California, but it seems to me more like the conflagrations of the Hinckley and Peshtigo fires of the 19th century, which burned out whole districts and towns, to the tune of hundreds of deaths – in the case of Peshtigo, thousands. The only people who emerge with any credit from the disaster are that handful who disregarded official orders, drove around the barricades, removing themselves and families from the danger area, or who found a safe refuge and went back over and over again to help others. There are, apparently, a great many good citizens doing their quiet best to assist their friends and neighbors on Maui – unlike Oprah Winfrey, without a camera crew in tow, or like the FEMA operatives, holing up at a luxury beachside resort as the first order of business.
The bald truth about what happened in this disaster will come trickling out, bit by bit, I expect – as survivors talk to each other and to their friends, as much as the national establishment media and the political powers that be try to keep the pillow pressed down. Discuss as you wish.
Several years ago there was a big blackout in Venezuela that got tracked down to a brush fire that downed some electrical lines. Maduro, not surprisingly, blamed US sabotage- cyberattack or some such. The WaPo had a reporter cover the scene who was experienced in Latin America, but not in Venezuela. She reported on Maduro’s claim of sabotage, which was proper, but she lacked the knowledge of Venezuela to point out that poor planning and lack of maintenance had been a long-festering problem in Corpolec, the government-owned electrical utility (just as in PDVSA, the government-owned oil company). (The three Venezuelan English language blogs- Venezuela News and Views-Devil’s Excrement- Caracas Chronicles- had been reporting on electricity mismanagement for years. Ironically, Francisco Toro of Caracas Chronicles was at the time a stringer for the WaPo, but not located in Venezuela.)
Ironically about Katrina and the Democrat press, a big part of the poor response came from the lack of a timely request for assistance from the Democrat mayor of New Orleans.
I think that a lot of the information that I gleaned about the fire in Lahaina came from amateurs, people who just happened to be there, or who lived close by and had local knowledge. A commenter on Neo’s site, Jim Irvine, had the most knowledgeable insight early on. I think that it’s perhaps significant that some of the reportage on the Daily Mail can’t be found by search now – a woman who escaped on her little motorbike was about the first one to say that the way out of town was blocked, and another woman who lived on a sailboat in the harbor – she reported about how the black smoke came down over Lahaina, and that she and her partner heard screams and explosions.
The Hawaiian Electric Company that spent their funds on “Green technology” and not on power line upkeep is largely owned by Blackrock investment fund, which has a big emphasis on “ESG” investing. I wonder how much pressure was put on the local utility to neglect maintenance ?
California has seen many wildfires (My son is a CalFire supervisor soon to retire and move to South Carolina) that are the consequences of environmentalist pressure. The pressure has only gotten crazier with the Global Warming death cult. Trump even visited and told them they should be brush clearing. He was laughed at.
One could take the point of view that the lack of attention in the Leftist media is intended to further the process of normalizing mass deaths if Leftists are in charge.
Subotai Bahadur
On thing that surprised me when coming East was dealing with people who had no conception of what fire season was. Out West, fire season is indeed a thing to organize your activities around; even if you are a city dweller in Arizona, you know not to plan activities in the high country in June
We really have reached a point where we acknowledge the “Pravdization” of the news where we glean information about a story not by what is explicitly stated but rather by inference. There was story last Friday about a shopkeeper in California who was murdered over an argument concerning her placing a Pride flag outside of her store. What I noticed was that the race of the murderer was not stated which led me to infer that he was not white because if he was not only would we have known immediately but we would have multiple outlets researching every aspect of his life, from his social media posts to the people he lived next door to presumably to draw a connection to MAGA. Sure enough the identity of the killer was released several days later several days after the murder, and it appears he is Japanese (https://www.nytimes.com/2023/08/20/us/lake-arrowhead-california-pride-flag-shooting.html)
It is going to be real bad come next Summer as the election hits full swing.
One of the things I have noted anecdotally over the past 6-7 years was that some journalists and outlerts have made explicit statements that “bothsideism” is an outdated concept in the Age of Trump and should be abandoned. Earlier this year a former executive editor of the Washington Post and now at ASU (sigh) released a report concerning journalistic objectivity and came to the conclusion that it was time to start moving beyond that word. (https://cronkitenewslab.com/digital/2023/01/26/beyond-objectivity/)
As more succinct description can be found here (https://www.azcentral.com/story/opinion/op-ed/philboas/2023/02/04/media-trust-objectivity-problem-restore-with-racial-ideological-diversity/69866618007/) where Downie defines objecivity as “….expressing or using facts without distortion by personal beliefs, bias, feelings or prejudice”but as the article states Downie and Heyward argue that “when misunderstood, journalistic ‘objectivity’ or ‘balance’ can lead to so-called ‘both-sides-ism’ – a dangerous trap when covering issues like climate change or the intensifying assault on democracy.”
Because objectivity is rooted in the old white people who used to run newsrooms and that the newer generation of journalism see racial and “gender” diversity as important because it allows them to get at “reality” There it is in black and white, that the media must adjust the world so that it can be viewed the prism of post-modern politics
It doesn’t come any more establishment journalism than Downie and Heyward (former president of CBS News). If we on the Right were smart and knew how to run an information warfare campaign we would take that report and have every journalist pressed to go on the record with their opinion of it. In fact we waste so much donor money on useless conservative foundations and candidates what about diverting some of that to fund a Matt Walsh-style movie in the form of “What is a Woman? ” Just have somebody go around and interview journalists, especially the younger ones, and get tape of them talking about this. Have it come out by May or June next year as the election heats up and then attack in echelon by exposing every week stories that the media has corrupted. Make them the story, they’re begging for it. Better yet have Trump do it.
Make them pay
I hate when people make all things political. But this…it is all Democrat. The people in charge on up through the president. And the survivors will still vote the same way next election.
On a human level, I feel for them. On a societal level, they got what they voted for. And I am not now nor have I ever been a Repub. But I left the Dems in 2000/2001 when I realized they hated me. I hope these people wake up and finally understand after this.
“ And I am not now nor have I ever been a Repub.” There’s the problem in a nutshell. If even you can’t switch, what hope do we have?
