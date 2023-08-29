The Return of the Commie Crud

I see that the media handmaidens of the Democrat Party are gearing up, preparing to scare the ever-loving snot out of the general public again with a new Covid variant. I swear, I can almost hear them in the newsrooms, dancing about, shaking rattles and wailing “Oooga-booga! Run for your lives, it’s a new Covid variant! It’s gonna kill granny, an’ everyone! Strap on the masks, get the vax, universal mandate! Social distancing! close down all the things! Mass insanity! Cats and dogs living together!” Or something like it. I suppose the readily boggled will fall … again … for that old panic magic, but will the rest of us?
I can’t think that those who paid attention will buy into the panic again. Too many of us on the ground have concluded that those disposable paper or cloth masks were essentially useless, and possibly even harmful for trapping crud against your face, that Covid was hardly any worse for most healthy and young people than the yearly flu, that lockdowns across the board of social activities and businesses did real harm to the economy as well as mental health, that small children had their social development stunted and the slightly older lost educationally, that there was a concerted effort to quash treatment with readily available OTC remedies, and that the much-vaunted vax-and-boosters generally did more harm than good. We know that Sweden refused any concessions to the panic – and weathered the Covidiocy just fine.
We know also that there were no mass graves across cities and towns as there had been in the 1918 flu epidemic, that the emergency hospital wards set up to accommodate a flood of patients eventually were dismantled and put back into storage – that the whole contrived panic did nothing more than to sell page views, cover the theft of a national election, give nosy neighborhood Karens another reason to complain, and for local political office holders to get in touch with their inner authoritarian. So, are we all going to rush back into the same hell of masks, lockdowns and fearmongering that we finally got shed of, barely a year and a half ago?
I’m not. I’m not going to wear that stupid mask. And if local places of business start mandating masks again, they will have lost my business. (Governor Abbott is a fairly astute politician, so I don’t think he will be easily bulldozed into authorizing masks and lockdowns across Texas – he lifted the mask requirement early on, comparatively.) I will also refuse any Covid or flu vaccination, although I expect that the vax bullies will try their best … again.
Discuss – what are the chances that the powers that be will succeed in bulldozing the public again, over Covid and its infinite variations, or is epidemic panic a spent force?
13 thoughts on “The Return of the Commie Crud”
I will not comply
It was obvious from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan (early 2020) that Covid was essentially equivalent to flu — just another one of those Influenza-Like Illnesses which the CDC has been tracking for years. The people at risk are the rather small minority who are very old and have pre-existing medical conditions — people who should be getting special treatment anyway. For the healthy, the young, the working age — that infection was just a nuisance. But fortunately most of those exposed to the virus did not catch the sickness — as shown by the passengers & crew on the Diamond Princess.
All of that information was freely available back in early 2020. The frightening earlier photos of well-dressed working-age Chinese men collapsed on the street were anomalies — or set-ups. And yet most people (and most businesses) went along with the scam.
There is no reason to expect that people who willingly went along with the CovidScam (i.e. the majority of the population) will behave any differently when Son of CovidScam is officially released.
I also will not get their shots. Unless the CDC Sturmtruppen get the drop on me and capture me alive. Nor will I probably get the flu shot. I have been thinking about getting the shingles shot [like most kids my age, I had the chicen pox and indeed was deliberately infected with it] but I am now more than passing dubious. The reason is that under the current governmental paradigm, we have been lied to repeatedly and blatantly by the government bodies who are supposedly supposed to be on our side. I have seen health care systems in Britain and Canada where removing the inconvenient people and/or letting them die or helping them die gets practitioners extra brownie points. No one can believe the contents of any new medication recommended the government. Once is chance, twice is coincidence, three times is enemy action. I think we are getting close to at least a dozen official blatant lies that have made it worse.
I trust my own GP and his Physician Extenders. I trust the cardiac surgeon who literally brought me back to life a few years ago. I assume until proven otherwise that any Federal health official, and health official here in Colorado where the Left runs everything; is deliberately lying to me with ill intent.
Subotai Bahadur
I should qualify as elderly and not in good shape at 85 but my wife and I have refused boosters in spite of my undoubted Democrat internist. The masks were ridiculous although they still serve to identify Democrats in Whole Foods. Trump made a mistake accepting the Fauci brigade and its political campaign but he was under enormous pressure from the Media. There are video clips of him saying the mortality rate from the virus was less than 1%. He was hectored on TV hundreds of times. He wanted to open the economy Memorial Day 2020. Remember ? His re-election campaign was being run by Kushner and a couple of high priced GOP “consultants” whose chief talent was spending money. Scott Atlas’ book makes all that pretty clear.
The Teachers’ Union, which now runs Chicago and LA, will try very hard for another shutdown.
I’m 100% with what Joe W said: I WILL NOT COMPLY!
I doubt they will go there. Public opinion is too much against it. However, talk about Covid distracts people from Democratic scandals.
I don’t think this is going to amount to much outside of the blue zones where you’;; see some local jurisdictions or institutions (like colleges) reimpose mask mandates and maybe even vaccination requirements. The COVID/Pandemic/New Variant scare is a soent force
That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t come out, make our voices heard, and kick the tar out of some corporation who does decide to support those mandates. The whole Bud Light scenario is a revelation and it’s great to see us coming together and acting collectively like that to keep the skeer on them.
Let’s use this opportunity to not to just “Bud Light” somebody but to get ourselves in shape for the big manipulative emergencies and scares which will be coming next Spring, not to mention next November
Just in time for this comment thread, I saw Glenn Ellmers had an article over at the Claremont Review of Books “Pandemic Pandemonium” (https://claremontreviewofbooks.com/pandemic-pandemonium/) which covers many of the same issues that we have raised here but tries to root the crisis in both historical terms and within the larger transhumanist project. It gets a little little philosophically wonky, but is worth the read. If you are not familiar with Ellmers, he is not only a nature rights philosopher, but a unique one in that he has taken the time to read and analyze the post-modern Left, you will see his references to Foucault in the article. He has also just released a book “The Narrow Passage: Plato, Foucault, and the Possibility of Political Philosophy” which I haven’t had the chance to read yet.
A few takeaways…
Ellmers draws out the distinction between Plato’s and Marx;s conceptions of Truth as it applies to COVID; with Plato you argue within a larger truth defined by common precepts and facts, with Marx truth is whatever you claim it be. That raises a fundamental problem in developing COVID policies because a particular sub-group can claim a certain truth, “their truth”, and demand that it be accommodated despite the fact that it flies against all reason. Think about having discussions with people regarding the efficacy of masks and vaccines or keeping open schools.
Something Ellmers touched on but didn’t go into depth are the policy implications of people holding “their truth.” One of the things I have noticed about “Woke” in the context of democratic politics is that the Left treats these groups as a given and then bases public policy decisions to accommodate them even if they infringe on other’s rights. Take the issue of transgender children in schools or the claim of the Ibram Kendi crowd that match and science curriculum needs to be deracialized or in this case society and individual liberties must be subordinated to dealing with COVID. If “Truth” in the eye of the holder, how does the State decide among competing interests? Not by judging their claims, but rather based on the political nature of the groups making the claim.
So it helps the Left to take all of those who make claims that run against the soft totalitarian state and sweep them up into a big pile called “MAGA” or “Far Right” so those terms encompass all that is deemed “undesirable” and therefore can be ignored. You see the implications of that policy right now in the media,. A few weeks ago I mentioned an article published by Leonard Downie and Andrew Heyward, former editor of the Washington Post and president of CBS News respectively, arguing just that in regard to how the media should treat “objectivity” in terms of competing claims regarding say climate change. https://cronkite.asu.edu/news/2023/can-a-journalist-be-trustworthy-without-being-objective/
Long and short of it? The Left isn’t, at this point, going to mind if we resist the unlikely occurrence of new COVID lockdowns. In fact they welcome it because you and I have already been designated as MAGA, as undesirables and therefore by definition can be ignored. As I said in an earlier comment it’s good to act strongly against any new COVID lockdowns if only for internal reasons. But I think we need to know what those limitations are and where the big battle is coming.
Ellmers mentions someone I would recommend to follow, Mattias Desmet, regarding mass psychology and COVID There is an excellent interview of Demet by Tucker on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZltdPfal5x) Desmet deals with group psychology and what he calls “mass formation” which is what we here have seen in the use of fear and other techniques to manipulate society.
Read Ellmers, watch Desmet and some of his other videos and ask yourself what will be the COVID for 2024? Knowing what we (and they) now know from 2020 and 2022 about what works what will the play be? Another epidemic action? Maybe but that won’t have the same juice as 2020. Climate? More likely but the problem is that hysteria and proposed lockdowns are too slow-moving to be politically effective in the short term. I’m going to take the Democrats at their word and go with MAGA who they have already called the biggest threat to America. That will be the COVID/George Floyd of 2024. A Jacksonville-type racial shooting or a few mass shooting like we had in 2022, some false flag operations, run some stories about election officials getting death threats… all to be blamed on people like you and me who don’t think Trump (who by then will have already been convicted at least once) is the devil and that the correct number of guns for a given household is at least 4.
Not complying with vaccine mandates or wearing a mask. That will be problematic as I work for a NASA contractor onsite at Johnson Space Center.
Should be interesting – Randall Garrett’s definition of interesting in his faux-Chinese curse “May you live in interesting times,”
Mike, thanks for that essay and the links. I don’t think I have seen that summer issue of Claremont Review. Maybe my subscription ran out without me noticing. I did read Scott Atlas’ book and he is right about Trump focussing too much on the election. I think that was more Kushner who was running the campaign. Trump was so isolated that he gave too much power to his family.
Here is another excellent Tucker interview. He asks Orban how the Ukraine fiasco can be resolved. “Bring back Trump” is the answer.
I will look for that Tucker interview with Desmet. I give a lot of credit for these interviews to his producers and, of course, they were also fired by Fox.
That Tucker-Desmet interview is “no longer available” on YouTube. Interesting. Maybe a Fox copyright strike.
Mike,
Try https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ZltdPfal5x0
I found it with a search. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZltdPfal5x0