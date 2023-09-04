Worthwhile Reading and Viewing

Allocation of IQ to thinking about relationships–different in men and women. So argues this article, which is linked and discussed in a thread by Rob Henderson at Twitter.

The Great Untethering–school choice and remote work.

East of the Mississippi–19th century American landscape photography.

How Allied mass production drove the victory over the Axis powers. A YouTube documentary, which I haven’t seen yet but which looks promising.

What kinds of people are attracted to mass movements? “(Eric) Hoffer emphasizes that creative people–those who experience creative flow–aren’t usually attracted to mass movements.” (Twitter) Makes sense, but is this really true? Seems to me that there were quite a few creative scientists and artists who were strongly attracted to Communism, and I can think of at least one supposedly-creative philosopher who was strongly attracted to Naziism.

The Real Roaring Twenties Was… the 1720s. So argues Anton Howes in this article. His Twitter feed is here.

A 3D Reconstruction of the Aztec Capital of Tenochtitlan.