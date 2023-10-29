A study showing that neural signaling in on-line conversations is significantly lower than when the conversation is in-person may have some implications both for remote work and for education.
1 thought on “Zoom versus In-Person”
Yet people do develop very strong emotional connections with actors that they see only on a screen, and with the imaginary characters played by those actors.