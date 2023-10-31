Lexington Green says “Boo!”
He says that because he is the Ghost of Halloween Past.
He also submits the following:
HALLOWEEN HAIKU CHALLENGE
5/7/5 syllables, no cheating
Here’s mine (DO BETTER):
Dark lane, crumpled house
fangs — broken moonlit windows
Unlit … no candy …
Jonathan adds:
Adult Halloween:
A great time for partying,
Street photography
Submit your contributions in the comments.
3 thoughts on “HALLOWEEN HAIKU CHALLENGE”
The gruesome displays
Growl at kids on other blocks.
Glad I bought Lindor
Can’t give goblin bait.
The afternoon shift ends when
Trick-or-treat is through.
Please, take my candy.
Your diabetic coma
is not the problem.