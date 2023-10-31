Lexington Green says “Boo!”

He says that because he is the Ghost of Halloween Past.

He also submits the following:

_____________

HALLOWEEN HAIKU CHALLENGE

5/7/5 syllables, no cheating

Here’s mine (DO BETTER):

Dark lane, crumpled house

fangs — broken moonlit windows

Unlit … no candy …

Jonathan adds:

Adult Halloween:

A great time for partying,

Street photography

Submit your contributions in the comments.