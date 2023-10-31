HALLOWEEN HAIKU CHALLENGE

Lexington Green says “Boo!”

He says that because he is the Ghost of Halloween Past.

He also submits the following:
HALLOWEEN HAIKU CHALLENGE

5/7/5 syllables, no cheating

Here’s mine (DO BETTER):

Dark lane, crumpled house
fangs — broken moonlit windows
Unlit … no candy …

Jonathan adds:

Adult Halloween:
A great time for partying,
Street photography

Submit your contributions in the comments.

