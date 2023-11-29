Sympathy for the Devil

The late Dr. David Yeagley, a Comanche Indian (traditional name ‘Bad Eagle’) and college professor, described an interaction that took place in one of his classes. (excerpted)

“LOOK, DR. YEAGLEY, I don’t see anything about my culture to be proud of. It’s all nothing. My race is just nothing.”

The girl was white. She was tall and pretty, with amber hair and brown eyes. For convenience’ sake, let’s call her “Rachel.”

I had been leading a class on social psychology, in which we discussed patriotism – what it means to be a people or a nation. The discussion had been quite lively. But when Rachel spoke, everyone fell silent.

“Look at your culture,” she said to me. “Look at American Indian tradition. Now I think that’s really great. You have something to be proud of. My culture is nothing.”

Her words disturbed and offended me in a way that I could not quite enunciate.

and

When Rachel denounced her people, she did it with the serene self-confidence of a High Priestess reciting a liturgy. She said it without fear of criticism or censure. And she received none. The other students listened in silence, their eyes moving timidly back and forth between me and Rachel, as if unsure which of us constituted a higher authority.

Yeagley saw a resemblance between Rachel and those Frenchwomen who were quick to associate with the conquering Germans…and he wondered:

Who had conquered Rachel’s people? What had led her to disrespect them? Why did she behave like a woman of a defeated tribe?

The interaction that Dr Yeagley described took place more than 20 years ago. The individuals marinated in the intellectual climate in which the student was steeped have, in many cases, grown up to be professors or teachers inculcating a later and probably even worse version of the attitudes that she voiced.

Yeagley also cited a Cheyenne saying: “A people is not defeated until the hearts of its women are on the ground.” I don’t have any quantitative data on gender mix, but it’s been observed that a high % of anti-Israel extremists–like those tearing down the ‘kidnapped’ posters and the three just charged with arson at an Israeli defense factory in the US–are female. Would a wise Cheyenne advise us to be very worried?

(The Yeagely passage was cited and discussed in my 2020 post Bad Eagle’s Question)

The constant lectures about how bad our society is, how Americans are dangerous people who are on a hair trigger to attack Muslims or gay people or minorities…all of these things have surely had an effect on America’s civilizational self-confidence, especially among those who are too young to remember anything else. As Chris Ferguson said at X:

The modern approach to US history is the equivalent of telling people to think of the worst thing they’ve ever done. Then think about it over and over, everyday, without any positivity or relief. Then, later, wonder why everyone is neurotic.

A commenter on that thread noted that “in all the recent hoopla over identities, kids’ development of an American identity has been completely ignored.” (emphasis added)

I also think the increasing internationalization of the campus has probably played a role: there are a lot of students from places where anti-Semitism is much more accepted than it has been in the US, and I don’t just mean Muslim countries: some European countries have accepted anti-Semitism in polite company to a considerably greater degree than is common here–see for example this rerun of a Mark Steyn post from 2009, I doubt if the situation has improved since then. Presence of people with these attitudes on university campuses surely tends to move the Overton Window, as does the increased number of immigrants who bring anti-Semitism with them.

But even people with anti-Semitic views, in the modern West, have generally been limited as to how far they were willing to go with these beliefs. There were a lot of Americans in 1945 who were anti-Semitic to some degree but were still horrified by the revelations about the concentration camps. Among quite a few people today, the horrors of October 7 have not led to a similar reaction.

Another factor: Systematic ‘marketing’ of pro-radical-Palestinian beliefs to Americans, especially on campus, has been going on for a long time, and has apparently been done very consciously and systematically. See also How the UN, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch Launder Terrorism. All of this finds a fertile ground in ‘woke’ ideology…and we know from bitter history that when people become captives of ideology they learn to suppress their normal human reactions. (Arthur Koestler wrote about how, when he was a Communist, he could always find a way to explain away and to justify such things as the Soviet Union’s famines)

Be sure to read Brendan O’Neill’s article The Normalization of Savagery at Spiked and Daniel Greenfield’s piece Equity, Equality, and Hamas. See also the writing of Yasmin Mohammed, such as this post.

What are your own thoughts on underlying causes of the Hamas-sympathizing and even Bin Ladan sympathizing…and the possible cures?