Elon Musk, at X:
We are microbes on a dust mote in a vast emptiness overwhelming dominated by the sun
To which physicist David Deutsch replied:
In terms of the causal power of information, the sun is trivially simple and ineffective compared with humans.
And I am reminded of some lines from Leonard Cohen:
We are so small between the stars
So large against the sky
8 thoughts on “Man in the Universe”
My father observed that in our day, the constellations are sometimes very temporarily reshaped “by the humble safety lights of lonely travelers.”
“the humble safety lights of lonely travelers”
Meteors?
Thanks for the mention of David Deutsch as somebody had once recommended to me to read (and I had forgotten) his excellent book “The Fabric of Reality”
My friend was not overly complementary as he critiqued the book as “what happens when some scientist approaches the problem of epistemology as being essentially solved by Bacon.” However after reading Desmet and his take on the collapse of reason I’m curious.
Anybody have thoughts on Deutsch?
Haven’t read any of Deutsch’s books, but he posts a lot at X, mostly very sensible thoughts.
I barely have thoughts on Bacon…
“Meteors?
Airplane safety lights,
“The humble safety lights of lonely travelers”
Yep, Korora just nailed it before I did. Those “lights temporarily reshaping constellations” are aircraft navigation and strobe lights. This is commerce eight miles up, going eight miles a minute.
Profound thoughts of which discussion is a bit above my pay grade.
But not having a medical degree or even any training I still marvel at how complex and amazing the human body is – if you treat it decently.