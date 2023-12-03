Man in the Universe

Elon Musk, at X:

We are microbes on a dust mote in a vast emptiness overwhelming dominated by the sun

To which physicist David Deutsch replied:

In terms of the causal power of information, the sun is trivially simple and ineffective compared with humans.

And I am reminded of some lines from Leonard Cohen:

We are so small between the stars