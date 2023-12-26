Nightmare Numbers

A poll conducted Dec 13-14 among 2000 registered voters included the question:
Do you think that Jews as a class are oppressors and should be treated as oppressors or is that a false ideology?
Among respondents aged 18-24, 67% believed that Jews as a class’ are oppressors. Note well: the questions was not about ‘Israel’ or ‘Israelis’ or ‘Zionists’, it was about Jews, plain and simple.
Michelle Tandler responded: “This is extraordinary. How did Gen Z come to believe that Jews are oppressors? Is that being taught somewhere..?”
What is being taught, pretty clearly, is that people are primarily defined by their ethnic and gender identity…there are no individuals, there are only ‘communities’ defined by these demographic categories. The more successful groups are defined as oppressors of the less-successful groups. Even the behavioral attributes required for success are viewed pejoratively; see for example the Smithsonian on ‘whiteness’. If values such as ‘hard work’, ‘rational thinking’, and ‘future orientation’ are considered as ‘whiteness’, then Jews ‘as a class’ certainly exemplify that attribute, regardless of the shade of any particular individual’s skin. And if whites as a class are oppressors, then Jews as a class must be meta-oppressors.
This kind of thing clearly had its origins in academia. As John Ellis notes at the WSJ: “Campus antisemitism grew out of ideologies like “anticolonialism,” “anticapitalism” and “intersectionality.”..The radical left is the cause, most obviously through the one-party campuses having graduated an entire generation of young Americans indoctrinated with their ideas.”
Academia, and the K-12 schools which are repeaters of its ideologies, are of course not the only factors in this shocking rise in anti-Semitism. The rise of TikTok, with its emphasis on pre-literate modes of communication and the behavior of its algorithms–are they purposely malign toward American interests?–is surely a factor. See this comparison of anti-Israel and anti-Semitic views among TikTok users and users of other platforms…see also this WSJ study of what actually shows up in the TikTok feeds of people registered as 13-year-olds.
Also–given that there are many nations–and not only Muslim ones–where anti-Semitism has been more pervasive and accepted than in the US, it is likely that the presence of large numbers of immigrants and foreign students has played a role in moving the Overton Window to a worse place: ‘Personnel is Policy.’
And, historically, societies in which people lose a sense of hope for the future, that they feel that they are facing pervasive decline, have been especially likely to be prone to anti-Semitism. There are a lot of people in the US today who are not optimistic about either our national future or their personal futures.
While there are all these factors–and doubtless many more–behind the upsurge in anti-Semitism and the support for extreme groups such as Hamas, I believe that the ideology of Indentity Politics is the primary factor. The prominent lawyer Alan Dershowitz went so far as to say DEI is the incubator of anti-Semitism.
While it’s not the only factor, as discussed about, I believe it’s the main factor giving new energy to this ancient hate, which had, until recently, long been on the decline in America–whereas traditional anti-Semitism was largely driven by the feeling that Jews were too different from the larger society, this new version is driven by the feeling that Jews exemplify the things that these individuals dislike about their own society–the attributes mentioned in the linked Smithsonian piece, for example. I also think it’s important to note that some of the most visible anti-Israel and pro-Hamas people seem to be practically unhinged; see the videos of those enraged individuals tearing down posters of the hostages, snarling at and sometimes openly threatening anyone who dares disagree with them. See this disturbing post from Katya Sedgwick. I think that there is a parallel with Communist revolutionaries described in Doctor Zhivago and Weimar-era Germans described in Sebastian Haffner’s memoir who could get a sense of meaning in their lives–“all the raw material for their deeper emotions”, as Haffner put it…only via political activism. See The Mentality of the Totalitarian Revolutionary, also Conformity, Cruelty, and Political Activism.
Some additional observations on the poll results, some of which seem inconsistent with one another:
73% of the 18-24 group agreed that the attack on Israel was a terrorist attack
67% thought that the attack was genocidal in nature…yet 60% thought it was justified by the grievance of Palestinians
69% say that identity politics based on race has come to dominate our elite universities
When asked whether the ideology that “white people are oppressors and nonwhite people and people of certain groups have been oppressed and as a result should be favored today at universities and for employment”, 79% of the 18-24s said they that they supported that ideology. For comparison, 39% of 35-44s and 26% of 55-64s were in support.
Even among the 18-24 group, 69% supported Israel’s right to exist. It was 85% among 35-44s and 87% among 55-64s, close to 100% among those over 65.
80% of those in the 18-24 group supported Israel’s right to defend itself with air strikes. At the same time, 67% of the 18-24s favor an unconditional ceasefire.
Some of these results seem confusingly contradictory; here’s a critique of the poll methodology.
But even if there are some problems with the numbers from this poll, there is plenty of evidence that there is a disturbing increase in anti-Semitism among younger Americans, along with increased support for anti-American ideologies–even in their extreme forms–and lowered identification with this country, its history, and its values.
Your thoughts?
It’s enfuriating that the builders like Dershowitz: the NGO & bureaucratic parasites; the Academy & Hollywood villains; will skate. But some little guy who runs a prosperous local farm and is a good neighbor will get the pitchforks and fire.
It’s rare for people to get their hands on a Ceausescu. Mostly they just scapegoat the nearest target.
Ah well. Pray for miracles
There are a few different angles to look at this:
I was just reading a condensed excerpt from Haidt and Lukianoff’s “Coddling of the American Mind” which looks at the issue from a psychological standpoint of creating oppressors/. There is also Desmet’s “Psychology of Totalitarianism” which, as the title implies, also takes a psychological view but also focuses on the underlying philosophical decay of the West that has produced a form of emotional and psychological dislocation in society that seeks release.
I tend to see this as a long-running, two track phenomena that has its roots 120+ years ago. I have been re-reading Marini’s “Unmasking the Administrative State” and he does an excellent job of mapping out the long-tern Progressive project of undermining the basis of the American nation and constitutional order. We tend to think of “anti-Americanism” as something that emerged since the 1960s and maybe before then in the form of fringe Nazi and Communist movements. However we see that contempt in our present day with “mainstream” criticism of various constitutional rights, contempt for “minority rule” in favor of untrammeled democracy, and the abandonment of natural rights in favor of the “Philosophy of History” which promises Utopian dreams.
This contempt, accentuated in the 1960s and then sent on its Long march through the institutions has laid the basis for the problems you documented in the polling. Our educational institutions, indeed elite culture as a whole, with its resistance weakened by the Progressive contempt for the American system and has proven ripe for takeover by the postmodern Left which is now dominant. In other words, the Progressives plowed the ground and allowed the weed seed of the radical postmodernists to take root and flourish. What Dershowitz and others miss is that they see DEI, antisemitism as separate phenomena with a certain cause-and-effect when in reality they are part of a much larger philosophical and civilizational problem that cannot be solved with simply firing a college president or eliminating DEI offices
So now we have an entire generation of students who have spent their entire academic lives marinated in the nihilism of postmodernism, who have no core of values except to seek their own “truth” and to see the world as oppressors and oppressed. For many the Hamas War is their coming-out party, but in reality that was just the trigger of convenience; if it wasn’t for the War it would have happened next year during the Election.
The whole era of the Progressives preparing the ground for the rise of the Postmodernists can be seen through the era of Obama. He came to the public mind from his 2004 Democratic Convention speech and was promoted by traditional Progressives as their technocratic moderate. In reality, as David Garrow has written, what Obama presented to the world as his biography was a work of historical fiction. Deep down he is as radical as they come, he just knows how to hack the system
One other thought, I find the polling you cite interesting but as with all such endeavors flawed,. Social science research can never really explain, it just opens up avenues of inquiry. Behind the raw numbers, I am more interested in what certain subgroups of the 18-24s think. Unlike Somin I see certain groups at the college and college-bound level, in other words the leaders of tomorrow, with whom the terms “oppressors” and “oppressed” have a certain resonance and those are the people I am interested in. One of the things I think few of us have considered is what the numbers in the polling really mean in terms of societal impact. Unlike Somin I don’t care if the ideologically committed are not representative, because the problem we have today is that our elites have views and policies that aren’t representative and that’s why we have the problems we do today.
Most of us “have a dozen incompatible philosophies dancing about together inside his head.” Unless some circumstance demands that two conflicting ideas be applied simultaneously, a student can go through years alternately denouncing Jews and defending them, even within the same conversation. Encouraging people to think things through seems to be a bruising exercise in futility.
The danger seems to come when circumstances are adjusted to encourage the small participations (signing petitions, joining a peaceful march) that slowly commit you. (“Wear the shawl”, “This is more important than going to class”, “March in an action protest”, “Don’t worry, their windows are insured. Here, you do one too.”)
Richard Kemp, a retired Colonel in the British Army, writes:
“Hamas is by far the most successful antisemitic entity in the world today.
Beyond all competition, it has mobilized Jew-hatred around the world, using the State of Israel both as its target and its primary weapon. By waging war against Israel over many years, Hamas has inspired and energized international organizations such as the UN and the EU; governments and parliaments; the Western media; university authorities, professors, and students; human rights groups; businesses; and large sectors of the general population.
All dance to its pernicious tune: some out of malevolence, some out of ignorance, and others blindly jumping on the virtue-signaling woke bandwagon.
Consequently, the global scope and scale of Hamas’s antisemitic influence dramatically exceeds even the Nazis from whom it takes much of its own inspiration.”
To JTK’s point about participation…
From a philosophical standpoint, dealing with antisemitism will take a very long time, decades, because the rot is deep. From dealing with the current outbreaks of it, it can be handled in much shorter period of time.
The first principle of action is nothing “just” happens, somebody needs to make it happen. Marx thought the victory of the proletariat would just happen, Lenin understood that it took a revolutionary vanguard to make it happen. Even a flash mob that loots the local 7-11 needs a self-starter, a leadership class as it were, to take the initiative to decide where and when. Same with this antisemetic stuff, you have a few agitators and leaders influencing a much larger group of swishy followers.
Want to deal with antisemitic events in campus? Take a page from how the Left dealt with the Jan. 6 protests. First decapitate the other side’s leadership by discrediting it through infiltration and then throwing them into prison for lengthy periods of time on “sedition” and other enhancements. Then take the followers, the ones who tagged along, who just walked through the velvet ropes and ruin their lives through felony convictions, prison sentences, and huge legal bills. The Left didn’t eliminate MAGA anymore than we can eliminate the root causes of antisemitism in the short term, but by identifying and crushing the leaders and some salutary prison sentences (or maybe just expulsions) for the followers you’re going to make anybody outside of a few hardened radicals think twice about signing on. FAFO… a short-term solution yes and needs to be repeated (we call it “mowing the lawn); it buys time for longer-term solutions to take root
Btw… it’s not our job to root out the crap in university faculty. That Sisyphean job belongs to the university administrators who we recruit for the job as proxies by standing athwart their fiscal windpipe. True who ever replace Claudine Gay might come from the same postmodern culture, but they are going to be dancing a somewhat different tune.
Funny how the first two comments are from “new” commenters between 2 and 3 AM in a language that only resembles English.
That Sisyphean job…
No. I presume everyone likely to read this is familiar with the story of how Alexander unraveled the Gordion Knot.
I have a simpler idea. Stop giving these vile parasites money, period. No careful selection of university administrators who may or may not eventually do something about the deranged insanity American children are taught, no hoping and praying that appointees will actually do what they claimed they would do when questioned before Congress, no worries that some obscure provision in a thousand-page omnibus bill will eventually lead to some idiot at a college exclaiming that xir task is to scrub the hated white devils off of “Turtle Island.” Simply refuse to carry over whatever provisions in the federal budget that send money to the various anti-American institutions that infect the land, in any way.
Easy for me to write that, isn’t it?
In actual practice the witless minions of the gop have demonstrated no interest in doing anything of the sort, so here we are. That’s a problem. The House of Representatives reportedly has the power of the purse, to use old timey language from the days of yore when the Constitution of 1789 mattered.
If the GOP-run house can’t even manage to use that fully legal and fully constitutional power to defund the treasonous insanity of the left, then why would I imagine that they would ever match the mob violence and extralegal prosecution the left routinely uses against its opponents?
I do not so imagine.
Either the GOP will be replaced by a functioning opposition party- completely willing to use every tool available against the left, including every tool the left has deployed against America- or the country will shortly disintegrate.
Interesting times, etc.
The TEA Party was the first sign of rebellion of GOP voters to the lies they were told in campaigns. Trump then appeared and was elected. I did not expect anything from Trump and saw my vote as a brick through the window of the uniparty. I was surprised when he made a genuine effort to do what he promised. Especially while having the entire federal bureaucracy opposed to him. He should be able to point to his record and Biden’s failures.
Mike K: “The TEA Party was the first sign of rebellion of GOP voters to the lies they were told in campaigns.”
Arguably, Ross Perot’s “United We Stand” party in the early 1990s was the first sign of rebellion from GOP voters. And the Institutional GOP conspired with the media to crush that uprising.
Then there was the somewhat disorganized TEA party movement — also crushed by the Institutional GOP and the media.
Next was the MAGA movement. How could any citizen of any political proclivities not support a movement to “Make America Great Again”? Yet the Institutional GOP cooperated with the media and the Demonrats to label MAGA as equivalent to the Nazis.
I have to agree with Xennady — we should not put any hope in the Institutional GOP ever delivering on its promises. It may be that the most useful thing any of us can do is to refuse to vote anymore, and thereby undermine today’s lie of “democracy”.
On my old blog I cited the Langston Hughes poem “Harlem” and George Orwell to explain the emergence of the Tea Party. Recalling the final line of the poem, I asked: “How does a dream explode?” In Animal Farm, that came when Boxer the draft horse collapsed and the regime summoned a glue truck to take him away, telling the rest of the animals it was an ambulance. Benjamin the Donkey could read and thus saw through the ruse, and chased the truck in vain. The real-life Glue Factory Moment came via the TARP bailout and Obama’s godzillion-dollar stimulus package.
If the glue factory van was a faint blip during the TARP debate, it was coming around the corner now. No way could the American economy survive this kind of fiscal insanity for long. Obama, Reid and Pelosi upped the ante too [fast]. Americans could see Armageddon from their house.
These Americans did not follow Benjamin’s example. They did not protest for one moment and then fade into the background. They took an option that is missing from Hughes’ poem: they worked proactively to win back the dream.
https://alankhenderson.blogspot.com/2010/11/#6906272712595515742