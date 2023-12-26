Nightmare Numbers

A poll conducted Dec 13-14 among 2000 registered voters included the question:

Do you think that Jews as a class are oppressors and should be treated as oppressors or is that a false ideology?

Among respondents aged 18-24, 67% believed that Jews as a class’ are oppressors. Note well: the questions was not about ‘Israel’ or ‘Israelis’ or ‘Zionists’, it was about Jews, plain and simple.

Michelle Tandler responded: “This is extraordinary. How did Gen Z come to believe that Jews are oppressors? Is that being taught somewhere..?”

What is being taught, pretty clearly, is that people are primarily defined by their ethnic and gender identity…there are no individuals, there are only ‘communities’ defined by these demographic categories. The more successful groups are defined as oppressors of the less-successful groups. Even the behavioral attributes required for success are viewed pejoratively; see for example the Smithsonian on ‘whiteness’. If values such as ‘hard work’, ‘rational thinking’, and ‘future orientation’ are considered as ‘whiteness’, then Jews ‘as a class’ certainly exemplify that attribute, regardless of the shade of any particular individual’s skin. And if whites as a class are oppressors, then Jews as a class must be meta-oppressors.

This kind of thing clearly had its origins in academia. As John Ellis notes at the WSJ: “Campus antisemitism grew out of ideologies like “anticolonialism,” “anticapitalism” and “intersectionality.”..The radical left is the cause, most obviously through the one-party campuses having graduated an entire generation of young Americans indoctrinated with their ideas.”

Academia, and the K-12 schools which are repeaters of its ideologies, are of course not the only factors in this shocking rise in anti-Semitism. The rise of TikTok, with its emphasis on pre-literate modes of communication and the behavior of its algorithms–are they purposely malign toward American interests?–is surely a factor. See this comparison of anti-Israel and anti-Semitic views among TikTok users and users of other platforms…see also this WSJ study of what actually shows up in the TikTok feeds of people registered as 13-year-olds.

Also–given that there are many nations–and not only Muslim ones–where anti-Semitism has been more pervasive and accepted than in the US, it is likely that the presence of large numbers of immigrants and foreign students has played a role in moving the Overton Window to a worse place: ‘Personnel is Policy.’

And, historically, societies in which people lose a sense of hope for the future, that they feel that they are facing pervasive decline, have been especially likely to be prone to anti-Semitism. There are a lot of people in the US today who are not optimistic about either our national future or their personal futures.

While there are all these factors–and doubtless many more–behind the upsurge in anti-Semitism and the support for extreme groups such as Hamas, I believe that the ideology of Indentity Politics is the primary factor. The prominent lawyer Alan Dershowitz went so far as to say DEI is the incubator of anti-Semitism.

While it’s not the only factor, as discussed about, I believe it’s the main factor giving new energy to this ancient hate, which had, until recently, long been on the decline in America–whereas traditional anti-Semitism was largely driven by the feeling that Jews were too different from the larger society, this new version is driven by the feeling that Jews exemplify the things that these individuals dislike about their own society–the attributes mentioned in the linked Smithsonian piece, for example. I also think it’s important to note that some of the most visible anti-Israel and pro-Hamas people seem to be practically unhinged; see the videos of those enraged individuals tearing down posters of the hostages, snarling at and sometimes openly threatening anyone who dares disagree with them. See this disturbing post from Katya Sedgwick. I think that there is a parallel with Communist revolutionaries described in Doctor Zhivago and Weimar-era Germans described in Sebastian Haffner’s memoir who could get a sense of meaning in their lives–“all the raw material for their deeper emotions”, as Haffner put it…only via political activism. See The Mentality of the Totalitarian Revolutionary, also Conformity, Cruelty, and Political Activism.

Some additional observations on the poll results, some of which seem inconsistent with one another:

73% of the 18-24 group agreed that the attack on Israel was a terrorist attack

67% thought that the attack was genocidal in nature…yet 60% thought it was justified by the grievance of Palestinians

69% say that identity politics based on race has come to dominate our elite universities

When asked whether the ideology that “white people are oppressors and nonwhite people and people of certain groups have been oppressed and as a result should be favored today at universities and for employment”, 79% of the 18-24s said they that they supported that ideology. For comparison, 39% of 35-44s and 26% of 55-64s were in support.

Even among the 18-24 group, 69% supported Israel’s right to exist. It was 85% among 35-44s and 87% among 55-64s, close to 100% among those over 65.

80% of those in the 18-24 group supported Israel’s right to defend itself with air strikes. At the same time, 67% of the 18-24s favor an unconditional ceasefire.

Some of these results seem confusingly contradictory; here’s a critique of the poll methodology.

But even if there are some problems with the numbers from this poll, there is plenty of evidence that there is a disturbing increase in anti-Semitism among younger Americans, along with increased support for anti-American ideologies–even in their extreme forms–and lowered identification with this country, its history, and its values.

Your thoughts?