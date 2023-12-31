On New Year’s, I’m always reminded of a thought from the late and very great Neptunus Lex:
“I’ve often wished that you could split at each important choice in life. Go both ways, each time a fork in the road came up. Compare notes at the end, those of us that made it to the clearing at the end of the path. Tell it all over a tumbler of smokey, single malt.”
Also, this song seems appropriate after the year that has passed.
And Ruxandra Teslo offers a suggestion:
We are approaching New Year’s Eve: a time when we should all reflect on what we’re grateful for. It’s easy to compare oneself with others and feel like smth is missing. But why not think about how we have it much better than in the past?
She offers some examples.
Happy New Year to all Chicago Boyz and Grrlz and Readerz!
3 thoughts on “New Year’s Eve, 2023”
Best wishes for 2024.
Wishing everyone a good new year.
The list of things to be thankful for is impossibly long to set down. We are all, I hope, warm and dry, equipped with working lights and drains where so many in the world aren’t.
Let’s hope that 2024 is better than 2023. Happy New Year.
I am old enough to remember the parties my parents had for friends and relatives returning from World War II. I also remember school mates whose fathers did not return.