The Truthiness Is Out There

Is the term “conspiracy theory” ever used in a nonpejorative sense, in context with the actual definition of “theory?” Whether or not that be the case, my attention is focused on two aspects of the decidedly unsound variety rooted in speculation and/or outright hoax. First is overestimating the human capacity for large-scale concealment, cooperation, competence, knowledge, and consistency, violating a set of principles which I will dub Henderson’s Laws of Organization:

1. Concealability is inversely proportional to size. This applies to quantity of resources as as well as size of population. 9/11 trutherism, for example, assumes that vast amounts of explosives were smuggled to the WTC without notice.



2. Consensus is inversely proportional to population. Like fictional and real-life utopias, the mythical vast secret conspiracy incorporates a perfectionistic mission statement. Human collectives can grow only so large until dissent on significant issues arises to such a degree that requires large-scale coercion in order to stay true to mission. When preserving secrecy is at stake, this dissent must be quashed perfectly and undetected by the general public before the dissenters have any chance of upsetting the mission.



3. Aggregate competence is inversely proportional to population. Scott Adams made a career lampooning this principle. The larger the enterprise, the greater the variation in personnel talent and skill. A venture dedicated to not being notced can afford zero mistakes, something human nature cannot offer.



4. There is a point of diminishing returns at which adding additional personnel results in the reduction of the sum of usable information. The vast secret conspiracy also requires perfect information flows to remain intact. Given the widespread blind faith that the regulatory state can attain near omniscience, this may be the most popular misconception that fuels conspiracy “theories.” Every increase in the length of the information chain creates a new opportunity to lose or distort information. This is comically illustrated in the movie Brazil; instead of one office being responsible for generating and issuing arrest warrants, the functions are divided between two offices, and the system prevents the generating office from discovering miscommunications to the issuing office until it’s too late to reverse course.



5. Age of organization is inversely proportional to consistency with original goals. This is applicable not to alleged large-scale coverups (e.g. faked moon landing, JFK shooting, 9/11 “inside job”) but to purported secret cabals with broad agendas that supposedly remain intact over time without encountering mission creep.



(Observing these principles, one can deduce that real-life intelligence agencies maintain secrecy by limiting the scope of the various conspiracies they administer.)



There is another aspect of the vast secret conspiracy trope, one that often gets overlooked: unrealistic motive assessment. This is a factor in a number of conspiracy “theories.”



European Jewish banking conspiracy starting major European wars for profit

If such an entity did beat the odds as noted above and managed to survive for centuries, the high level of competence required would not be vulnerable to the broken window fallacy, especially if the conspiracy itself is in collateral damage range of all the windows.



WTC twin towers rigged explosion

That would require the hijackers to willingly coordinate with a government they don’t trust.



WTC7 rigged explosion

People devoting resources and personnel to a difficult large-scale project aren’t prone to employing significantly more than they need. A US government conspiracy to bring down the twin towers for PR purposes would see no added value – and many additional risks – from including a part of the WTC complex few people outside of NYC were even aware of at the time.



Vast a) sex-trafficking b) Satanist cabal c) in positions of power and influence

This is one of the core QAnon claims. Given the small populations associated with each of the circles of that Venn diagram, it would be hard enough to motivate vast numbers to fill the intersections of two of them, much less all three.



“The Storm”

The QAnon prophecy holds that Trump had in the works a law enforcement operation targeting the aforementioned Satanist cabal. One key assumption is that Q supports both Trump and “the Storm.” But such a person would not be motivated to tip off the targets, thus undermining the operation.



Trump/Russia collusion to leak DNC server data

The Steele Dossier could be dubbed the QAnon of the left if it involved random nobodies instead of prominent and powerful individuals. Among its claims is that Russian officials met with members of the Trump campaign to discuss leaking hacked DNC data. The Russians lack motive on two counts. First, intelligence agencies that pull off high-level information breaches like to keep that sort of thing secret, wanting to be able to pull off the feat again, and will inform only those with the highest security clearances. Second, Russian intelligence is expert at stealing and planting information on its own; a ramshackle American presidential campaign has nothing to offer such an endeavor.