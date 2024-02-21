The question of when to talk to your children, when you live in a repressive dictatorship was something I remember from reading James Michener’s essay into political reporting The Bridge at Andau; an account into the Hungarian Revolt of 1956 against the Soviet Union, published the following year. There came a time when parents of school-aged children, Michener wrote, had to open up to their children, if they were anti-Soviet dissidents, religious, or simply Hungary-first patriots. It was a fine line; either live a lie in front of your children regarding your own beliefs, and at worst, see them irretrievably buy into the whole Soviet system if you left it too late, or trusting that they were sufficiently mature, to be adept at concealing such dissident beliefs in front of their schoolfellows, Communist-indoctrinated teachers – and informers among them. How old did your children need to be, before they could dissemble in front of peers, teachers and spying informants among them? It was a matter of deep concern to Hungarian parents, as Michener related. (Parenthetically, as a teenager and young adult I had never been the least bit enchanted by the golden chimera of communism in any guise. Growing up, my parents knew too many people who had fled from Communist-dominated or threatened countries and had heart-rending stories to tell of their experiences in living in and fleeing Cuba, Russia, Eastern Europe, the far East. Reading Michener’s account of the Hungarian Revolt definitely drew a line under my antipathy towards all-powerful dictatorships of the so-called proletariat.)
So the Department of Homeland Security – a governmental entity which just by it’s very name, sends nasty chills down my back – has funded a program to train teachers, ostensibly in something called ‘media literacy’ but which in practice looks more like monitoring students and their families political and religious beliefs, directing them in the preferred set of progressive doctrines and encouraging kids to inform on their peers … or their families who dissent from such doctrines. (This linked post on Legal Insurrection goes into greater and unsettling detail.) I should think that parents of school-aged children would be looking at this so-called ‘media literacy’ with considerable alarm; it has even more dangerous implications than pushing gender-confusion and outright porn for the elementary-school set. Exactly how many other school systems are participating in this program?
This is all of a piece with authoritarian dictatorships across the political spectrum; get ahold of the youth through the education system, mold them into the new man/woman/whatever, encourage them to inform on their families and peers, and reward them with praise, honors, after the example of Pavlik Morozov, the Boy Hero of the Soviets. I wonder if membership in a new organized youth group is part of Homeland Security’s long-term plans for their properly-indoctrinated school-aged cadres. Perhaps the Department’s experts are considering cute uniforms for participating student participants; something with brown shirts and black shorts, or maybe a bright red neckerchief. Discuss as you wish – and is this program being utilized in your local school district?
The fact that they are openly preparing to inaugurate a “Little Oktobrist” [октябрёнок] organization this far ahead of the election, in whatever form it does or not take, would tend to indicate that they are sure the game is rigged.
And it may well be. Probably a start in the process of preserving operational security in what is to come would be to emphasize and normalize the idea that there are things that you only talk about with the parents. That, and working with the kids to consider people at school as not family. If you know any refugees from totalitarian systems, you might want to talk with them about how they survived.
But these are skills we may well need.
“Governments use public education and public ownership of the media to control the information that their citizens receive. More totalitarian governments as well as those with larger wealth transfers make greater investments in publicly controlled information. This finding is borne out from cross-sectional time-series evidence across countries and is confirmed when the recent fall of communism is specifically examined. My results reject the standard public-good view linking education and democracy, and I find evidence that public educational expenditures vary in similar ways to government ownership of television stations. Country-level data on the organization of families as well as data on South African public schools are also examined.”
Hitler Youth?
Umbridge’s Inquisitorial Squad?
If you know any refugees from totalitarian systems, you might want to talk with them about how they survived.
If you know any of those people you might want to have your kids listen to their horror stories, and tell how they fought back.
I’ve noticed a new shoe dropping about every day now, about a new leftist policy to cement their hold. Incremental moves every day. More and more, I don’t think we’re going to make it to November.
We need to start calling evil by its name.
We’ve always known Big Brother was evil. Censorship, surveillance, evil. Forced medical experiments, news media as state propagandists, stolen elections, partisan intelligence thugs, Kafkaesque kangaroo courts, evil.
Always.
Say the name. Evil.
The left has always desired and worked toward a Big Brother world. Orwell tried to shine a light on it. We should, too.
The COVID lunacy was a test. America failed and the totalitarians noticed.
Take heart, fellow ChicagoBoyz! The DC Swamp UniParty is now in the same position as the Zelensky regime, or Germany after Stalingrad, or the Confederacy after Gettysburg — they have lost the war! Oh, the unpleasantness will continue, probably for years. But the outcome is no longer in doubt.
What kills the DC Swamp UniParty is that they have casually destroyed the US’s former world-beating productive capacity. Something like 50% of the manufactured goods that Americans need — from Mercedes automobiles, to Airbus planes, to German kitchen appliances, to nuts & bolts — have to be imported. And all the DC Swamp Creatures have to offer in exchange is freshly-printed IOUs. Yes, the Swamp Creatures can (and will) make things miserable for US residents, but they can no longer avoid the economic collapse that their own stupidity has made inevitable.
That collapse will be hell for all of us. But when the dust eventually settles, the North American continent will still be here, jam-packed with natural resources. DC will DIE, but future generations will rebuild on the same soil a nation (or nations) of which its citizens can be proud. This has all happened before elsewhere in the world — think of Russia in the 1990s after the collapse of Communism, or China in the 1980s after the end of Mao’s misrule; they both have recovered and grown to new heights.
Recognizing the inevitability of the coming collapse of DC’s world, our task is to pass on useful information to children & grandchildren to give them the tools they will need to rebuild.
Yes, Gavin, but the really difficult issue coming when the ‘unstuck’ happens is how to keep outside interlopers out. Because, you have to know that they’ll see a golden opportunity to snatch a few goodies in the confusion. Some may decide to take possestion of some ‘magic dirt’ during the fracas.
On a parallel note, the mention of Hungary struck a chord. In the current unpleasantness in the Don Basin, some open source intel people are busily noting and cross checking every photo they get ahold of. One incidental seen in the fighting was a T-64 tank (a golden oldie) with the hull number painted on it of ‘0320’. Turns out 0320 is already in the records. It was in Prague in 1956.
This tank is older than I am, and I’m retired. Evidently it is still working.