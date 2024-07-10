Never mind the currently-fashionable bit of wokery in the link explaining this reference, bolting on a vague accusation of racism (or raaaaacism) onto anything that a person of pallor says, does, or references – the metaphor of something nasty sticking harder and more firmly no matter how one tries to fight it off and disengage is curiously valid in the case of Joe Biden and the National Establishment Press.
The realization that Mr. Biden is a couple of sandwiches short of a full picnic comes as a horrible shocker … to practically no sane, non-partisan observer of the political scene for the past … I don’t know, decade? Two decades or more? But everyone else is shocked, horrified, discomfited! Until two weeks ago, he was almost universally painted by the National Establishment Press as the Sage of Scranton, honored and revered solon of the Senate, the experienced and steadying VP in the Obama Administration, a kindly and revered family man, beloved by all! (Or at least, somewhat better than that awful, bad, Orange Man!) Unthinkable, asking a blunt and unscreened question of the Incredible Talking Mop, Karine Jean-Pierre, at a White House press conference about Mr. Biden’s disintegrating mental facilities! The very notion – so rude, unprofessional, so very, very Deplorable!
In the wake of the disastrous debate two weeks ago, now we are entertained by the spectacle of well-established members of the professional National Establishment Press, or NEP, squirming and twisting in the wind, reduced to protesting, “What … what? We didn’t know… No one told us!” while desperately trying to disengage themselves from the tar-baby, the tar-baby of all that previous coverage poo-pooing concerns! All those past news features and editorials, insisting on Joe Biden’s peerless command of his mental functions and his administration are on the record, years’ worth of them and there for anyone to review, unless and until they are all firmly escorted to the memory hole and pitched in. Where they likely will be consigned, once those members of the NEP recover their composure and receive new marching orders! How large a segment of the general public who were formerly unaware are now wondering what we have been paying these people for, all these years with our dollars and attention, when all they have been is the Democrat Party public affairs branch. Those who have been paying close attention might just as well say, like John McCain in Die Hard – “Welcome to the party, pal!” Alas, like Winston Churchill’s comment about a political rival occasionally stumbling over an inconvenient truth – likely, they will pick themselves up and hurry on as if nothing ever happened. In the meantime, we can all point and laugh.
Will the NEP be able to carry on, likewise? For the last ten years or more, they played along with the charade, and indignantly told us not to credit what we could see with our own lying eyes, because it was a Russian plot, or a MAGA exaggeration, or raaaaacist, or something or other. But for this election season, at least, the tar-baby of Biden’s incapacity and their complicity in concealing it, is firmly attached – like the legendary tar-baby. For now, there appears to be little hope to dislodge it. No handy briar patch, or memory hole, for the moment; trust in the major news organs by the general public is dropping as fast as the cost of groceries is rising.
Comment as you wish. How much longer will the NEP remain stuck to the tar-baby? Another week? Until the Dem party convention? Election day?
9 thoughts on “The Tar-Baby”
That’s Hedley, Hedley Lamar. And it’s McClane, John McClane.
As for the media, I hope that Republicans remind them of their complicity every chance they get, but they probably won’t.
Watch and see if the next spin cycle doesn’t go like this. The White House will reluctantly announce that Biden has been diagnosed with “early” Parkinson’s. The next breath will be to the effect that Parkinson’s does not produce cognitive impairment and that it is treatable. Both true. Anyone even hinting that a Parkinson’s diagnosis doesn’t in any way preclude concurrent other conditions that do cause cognitive impairment will be attacked as anti-science and as a generally ageist and nasty person.
Note that Michael J. Fox, dealing with Parkinson’s these many years clearly has increasing difficulty forming and saying words but no apparent trouble forming the underlying thoughts, pretty much the opposite of Biden’s problem. For the same reason, I don’t think Biden’s problem is Alzheimer’s. My limited experience is that Alzheimer’s patients can generally speak coherently but that they tend to become unmoored in time, confusing past and present.
Via Rand Simberg at http://www.transterrestrial.com/:
https://amgreatness.com/2024/07/06/democrats-have-gone-full-soviet/
Since J School students tend to be from the lowest percentile intellectually, I suspect the press will continue to be Leftists, until the day they die.
To add to Scott’s mention of incompetence I’ll add Ben Rhodes’ (in)famous quote from 2016 “The average reporter we talk to is 27 years old, and their only reporting experience consists of being around political campaigns. That’s a sea change. They literally know nothing.”
I’ll add that journalists’ self-conception changed back in the 1970s with Watergate and the elevation of Woodward and Bernstein as heroic modern-day muckrakers (despite their being used as tools by Washington insiders like Mark Felt)
That trend has been matched by their willingness to associate the use of political and societal power to achieve desired social ends. Last year former Washington Post editor Leonard Downie and CBS News president Andrew Heyward published the report “Beyond Objectivity: Producing Trustworthy News in Today’s Newsrooms ” which justified changing the notion of “objectivity” to “protect democracy.” Note the paper was reporting the results of a survey of 75 leading members of the media so it reflects the profession, not just their own opinion.
This trend is accelerating with a newer generation entering the field. It’s part of the old adage “it’s not that the power corrupts so much as that power attracts the corrupt.” What we’re seeing over the past 2 weeks with the media suddenly turning en bloc on Biden is what happens when a profession gives up the pretense of speaking truth to power and instead sees themselves as part of the power structure itself.
I’ll admit my expectation of journalism was shaped early in my career by a mentor who advised me to approach my social interactions with the edge of a(n ideal) journalist. Be curious, ask questions, be empathetic, look for what you don’t know.
I have learned a lot with that approach, not just professionally, and it’s enhanced my life. I have managed what would have been otherwise boring social functions by asking questions of equally bored attendees and learning what they do; the other week I learned a lot about the complex business of trash hauling. The other day I came across a guy from the utility company whose sole job was traveling around the county, salvaging light poles damaged by motorists running into them. His perspective on humanity was interesting.
I just came across this and it meshes well with earlier observation regarding the corruption of journalists and power. Richard Fernandez wrote:
It’s a little disconcerting to realize that Washington can be as opaque as the Kremlin. A power struggle is going on, at least inside the Democratic party glimpsed only indirectly, and we must await the official account from the NYT or WaPo to get the “inside story”.
For the past 8 years, we’ve had one revelation after another that once was dismissed as conspiracy theories by the media actually turns out to be true: Russian Collusion hoax to the Hunter lab leak to the lab leak to the “cheap fakes.: The problem is not just the exposure of the media as cra*p-weasels, but that it has polluted, perhaps irretrievably, the information environment. Given that yesterday’s “conspiracy theory” have become tomorrow’s revealed truth, we’ve lost confidence in our intuition to discern real conspiracy theories (and there are a lot of them); that way doesn’t lead to skeptical wisdom but rather opens the door to Hell. You have an idea of what is not true, but little idea of what could be.
The media is in disarray:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13621789/ABC-ultimatum-George-Stephanopoulos-Joe-Biden-crisis.html
This is the most priceless line in the story:
“ABC bosses were reportedly concerned the veteran broadcaster had expressed a private opinion that would fatally undermine his appearance of objectivity.”
For the 0.001% of the audience, stupid enough to believe this hack was ever objective.
“How much longer will the NEP remain stuck to the tar-baby? Another week? Until the Dem party convention? Election day?”
Until Hell’s a hockey rink.