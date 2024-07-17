Why Johnny Doesn’t Want to Read

The other day Instapundit linked an article on the role of public school reading assignments in discouraging boys from taking up reading for pleasure. The subject is familiar to anyone to anyone who read Christina Hoff Sommers’ book on the subject. In short, K-12 reading assignments don’t match up with boys’ interests. Boys prefer activity-oriented plot-based stories, schools gravitate toward girls’ interests – quoting Sommers, “[p]ersonal narratives full of emotion and self-disclosure.” I’ll have more to say on that later.

This has me waxing (mostly unpleasantly) nostalgic about my own school-age reading assignments. The earliest one I can recall is of A Tale of Two Cities. I remember scarcely anything about London and a few highlights about Paris. Shakespeare is something I could take only in small doses due to the language barrier. I liked the plot synopses and some of the more memorable passages such as Polonius’ advice to Laertes (someone should CGI W. C. Fields into the role of Polonius). One junior high class assigned two entertaining movie scripts – Colossus: The Forbin Project and Escape from the Planet of the Apes. At home my literary gateway to the world was World Book Encyclopedia; I especially loved the maps and the articles on foreign locales and peoples and exotic animals. I did not grow up reading novels or even comic books. In my late teens I tried reading my mom’s Agatha Christie novels, but for some reason I couldn’t quite get into them.

High school offered (ahem) textbook examples of what’s wrong with school reading assignments. I have finally gotten around to posting Amazon reviews for the three high school reading assignments that turned me off to reading.

A Separate Peace

The reader is definitely separated from peace There is an unwritten rule that to qualify as high literature a modern novel must be bleak. Rare exceptions may exist, but this is not one of them. Two stars for thoughtful messages on envy and reconciliation, but the road to that point is painful. The climax sets up the constant state of dread that dominates the rest of the book. There’s a big, ugly melodrama coming down the pike, the reader can see it as clearly as Commodore Decker could see the approach of the Doomsday Machine in that old “Star Trek” episode, and there’s no way the reader can escape it because there’s a test next week.

The Great Gatsby

Lost generation, indeed I barely remembered any part of the novel by test time when I got stuck with this reading assignment in high school. Teenage boys are not exactly the target audience for a tale of useless rich people, two intersecting love triangles, and a gangster who never gets around to gangstering. I couldn’t get into it as an adult, either. The narrator’s William F. Buckley flair with words can’t make shallow people appealing or shallow parties memorable. Besides the narrator, the only interesting character is Gatsby, who seems so well-adjusted and full of life when he first appears, but his romantic obsession is an albatross around his neck.

My review of The Catcher in the Rye closes with a summary of why modern high literature is at odds with male reading interests.

This sent my reading interest over the cliff First-person storytelling can be an effective way to convey the narrator’s personality. Unfortunately Salinger excels at this. For some reason educators got it in their heads that it would be a great idea for high school students to read a tale of arrested development told from the point of view of the arrestee. Holden Caulfield is the sort of crass, antisocial, emotionally weak little snot who deserves to get stuck in an elevator with Dr. Gregory House. Even as a teenager I figured he didn’t know half of what he was talking about when he rattled on about phonies. If he had any stopped-clock moments I couldn’t tell, even when re-reading the novel as an adult.



Guys like plot-driven stories, they like adventure and mystery, they like characters who would be fun to hang out with, they want to see the main conflict actually get resolved. Catcher has none of this. Caulfield is just as lost at the end of the story as he was at the beginning. Discovering early Heinlein and Frank Herbert’s Dune in my early 20s sparked my interest in reading.

(A side note on Catcher: despite its status as a public school fixture, it never did impact the popular culture beyond certain niches. It didn’t get the Warner Brothers treatment like Of Mice and Men, it didn’t influence popular slang like the very titles of Lolita and Lord of the Flies or Nineteen Eighty-Four‘s title and its native terminology.)

Early Heinlein was fun because the stories were about ordinary people in space. A family business, a field trip gone wrong, a boy and his nominal pet. Dune had fairly sophisticated political intrigue, vivid characters, and a well-worked quasi-mysticism revolving around water. I read sci-fi and fantasy of varying qualities. Asimov’s Foundation is dry but well-paced. The characters in McCaffrey’s Dragonflight bored me. Moorcock’s Elric saga offered nobody to root for. Niven’s best work tended to be on the dry, intellectual side (e.g. Ringworld, The Mote in God’s Eye). LOTR takes some patience, as Tolkien sometimes interrupts the plot to indulge in adding detail to the world, language, and lore. Brave New World struck me as the 1980s without the central planning and with pharmaceutical side effects.

I moved on to other genres, including a great deal of historical and issues-oriented nonfiction, a little manga (particularly the one featuring a different Elric – Fullmetal Alchemist) and even included some classical literature I could not have appreciated as a youth. The reader needs to build on a foundation of fun stuff in order to develop the discipline to take on the more intellectual pursuits, including psychological novels such as The Scarlet Letter (which also requires an adult’s perspective on society). A juvenile cannot relate to the midlife crisis featured in Babbitt, which to me satirized loveless marriages much more than it did the middle class; Babbitt’s failing was not the business and civic involvements in general but overprioritizing them to the expense of personal life.

The signature trends in school-inflicted literature – bleakness, melodramatic angst, the “personal narratives” fixation – also find their way into films and television. The Catcher in the Rye gave us one angsty teen, a show like Dawson’s Creek has a bunch of them, serving as an eternal monument to the phrase “get off my lawn.” Star Trek: Discovery follows a similar trend with a largely twentysomething cast; it also makes attempts at action-adventure, but its touchy-feely elements earn eyerolls from traditional action flick audiences (male or female). Star Trek isn’t as emotionally adult as it used to be. There is a growing cynicism in modern movies in TV, as found in the growth of apocalypse- or dystopian-based series, and in the recent Indiana Jones atrocity. Johnny’s getting turned off by more than just books.