Why Johnny Doesn’t Want to Read

The other day Instapundit linked an article on the role of public school reading assignments in discouraging boys from taking up reading for pleasure. The subject is familiar to anyone to anyone who read Christina Hoff Sommers’ book on the subject. In short, K-12 reading assignments don’t match up with boys’ interests. Boys prefer activity-oriented plot-based stories, schools gravitate toward girls’ interests – quoting Sommers, “[p]ersonal narratives full of emotion and self-disclosure.” I’ll have more to say on that later.
This has me waxing (mostly unpleasantly) nostalgic about my own school-age reading assignments. The earliest one I can recall is of A Tale of Two Cities. I remember scarcely anything about London and a few highlights about Paris. Shakespeare is something I could take only in small doses due to the language barrier. I liked the plot synopses and some of the more memorable passages such as Polonius’ advice to Laertes (someone should CGI W. C. Fields into the role of Polonius). One junior high class assigned two entertaining movie scripts – Colossus: The Forbin Project and Escape from the Planet of the Apes. At home my literary gateway to the world was World Book Encyclopedia; I especially loved the maps and the articles on foreign locales and peoples and exotic animals. I did not grow up reading novels or even comic books. In my late teens I tried reading my mom’s Agatha Christie novels, but for some reason I couldn’t quite get into them.
High school offered (ahem) textbook examples of what’s wrong with school reading assignments. I have finally gotten around to posting Amazon reviews for the three high school reading assignments that turned me off to reading.
The reader is definitely separated from peaceThere is an unwritten rule that to qualify as high literature a modern novel must be bleak. Rare exceptions may exist, but this is not one of them. Two stars for thoughtful messages on envy and reconciliation, but the road to that point is painful. The climax sets up the constant state of dread that dominates the rest of the book. There’s a big, ugly melodrama coming down the pike, the reader can see it as clearly as Commodore Decker could see the approach of the Doomsday Machine in that old “Star Trek” episode, and there’s no way the reader can escape it because there’s a test next week.
Lost generation, indeedI barely remembered any part of the novel by test time when I got stuck with this reading assignment in high school. Teenage boys are not exactly the target audience for a tale of useless rich people, two intersecting love triangles, and a gangster who never gets around to gangstering. I couldn’t get into it as an adult, either. The narrator’s William F. Buckley flair with words can’t make shallow people appealing or shallow parties memorable. Besides the narrator, the only interesting character is Gatsby, who seems so well-adjusted and full of life when he first appears, but his romantic obsession is an albatross around his neck.
My review of The Catcher in the Rye closes with a summary of why modern high literature is at odds with male reading interests.
This sent my reading interest over the cliffFirst-person storytelling can be an effective way to convey the narrator’s personality. Unfortunately Salinger excels at this. For some reason educators got it in their heads that it would be a great idea for high school students to read a tale of arrested development told from the point of view of the arrestee. Holden Caulfield is the sort of crass, antisocial, emotionally weak little snot who deserves to get stuck in an elevator with Dr. Gregory House. Even as a teenager I figured he didn’t know half of what he was talking about when he rattled on about phonies. If he had any stopped-clock moments I couldn’t tell, even when re-reading the novel as an adult.
Guys like plot-driven stories, they like adventure and mystery, they like characters who would be fun to hang out with, they want to see the main conflict actually get resolved. Catcher has none of this. Caulfield is just as lost at the end of the story as he was at the beginning. Discovering early Heinlein and Frank Herbert’s Dune in my early 20s sparked my interest in reading.
(A side note on Catcher: despite its status as a public school fixture, it never did impact the popular culture beyond certain niches. It didn’t get the Warner Brothers treatment like Of Mice and Men, it didn’t influence popular slang like the very titles of Lolita and Lord of the Flies or Nineteen Eighty-Four‘s title and its native terminology.)
Early Heinlein was fun because the stories were about ordinary people in space. A family business, a field trip gone wrong, a boy and his nominal pet. Dune had fairly sophisticated political intrigue, vivid characters, and a well-worked quasi-mysticism revolving around water. I read sci-fi and fantasy of varying qualities. Asimov’s Foundation is dry but well-paced. The characters in McCaffrey’s Dragonflight bored me. Moorcock’s Elric saga offered nobody to root for. Niven’s best work tended to be on the dry, intellectual side (e.g. Ringworld, The Mote in God’s Eye). LOTR takes some patience, as Tolkien sometimes interrupts the plot to indulge in adding detail to the world, language, and lore. Brave New World struck me as the 1980s without the central planning and with pharmaceutical side effects.
I moved on to other genres, including a great deal of historical and issues-oriented nonfiction, a little manga (particularly the one featuring a different Elric – Fullmetal Alchemist) and even included some classical literature I could not have appreciated as a youth. The reader needs to build on a foundation of fun stuff in order to develop the discipline to take on the more intellectual pursuits, including psychological novels such as The Scarlet Letter (which also requires an adult’s perspective on society). A juvenile cannot relate to the midlife crisis featured in Babbitt, which to me satirized loveless marriages much more than it did the middle class; Babbitt’s failing was not the business and civic involvements in general but overprioritizing them to the expense of personal life.
The signature trends in school-inflicted literature – bleakness, melodramatic angst, the “personal narratives” fixation – also find their way into films and television. The Catcher in the Rye gave us one angsty teen, a show like Dawson’s Creek has a bunch of them, serving as an eternal monument to the phrase “get off my lawn.” Star Trek: Discovery follows a similar trend with a largely twentysomething cast; it also makes attempts at action-adventure, but its touchy-feely elements earn eyerolls from traditional action flick audiences (male or female). Star Trek isn’t as emotionally adult as it used to be. There is a growing cynicism in modern movies in TV, as found in the growth of apocalypse- or dystopian-based series, and in the recent Indiana Jones atrocity. Johnny’s getting turned off by more than just books.
We did Shakespeare (Hamlet & MacBeth) as pseuro-performances, with various students reading the lines from their assigned character. Worked out pretty well, except I still think of Ophelia’s voice as being that of Brenda, and so on with others.
I have written often on the language difficulty of Shakespeare, and of noting how my favorite linguist John McWhorter largely agrees with me. You can go to Assistant Village Idiot and put either Shakespeare or McWhorter in the search bar if you like. The best combo is probably this one: https://assistantvillageidiot.blogspot.com/2021/10/not-understanding-shakespeare-again.html
First, it is poetry, and there is something of a barrier to understanding even in poetry written in our own time. As Elizabethan English is also the language of the Authorised Version of the Bible, and was sometimes intended to be more poetic in that context as well, there is a similar barrier, though less pronounced. Secondly, the meanings of words have gradually changed, as illustrated in this post about “Hamlet.” https://assistantvillageidiot.blogspot.com/2017/03/understanding-shakespeare.html
A personal letter written at the time we would understand better. Parts of the KJV are clear even now.
Girls read more fiction than boys, and always have. Teachers are more often female and more often plug girl books. The effect is cumulative over time.
This comment is not directed to reading assignments, but to writing assignments in high school and college English classes. Both used literary criticism as the way to teach writing to students. Unfortunately, I , my sister, and many other students were uncomfortable with the role of Junior Literary Critic. We were supposed to find symbolism, metaphors, whatever. A lot of what we wrote about symbolism, metaphors, whatever seemed contrived- because it WAS contrived.
Much better to write about what you know instead of what you believe the teacher thinks you should know.
I liked English classes in elementary school and junior high. I hated English classes in high school. The only two times I liked what we did in high school English was when we were directed to write an in-class essay on some topic that had nothing to do with literary criticism.
I didn’t realize it at the time, but my 11th grade English teacher had a better approach. When we objected to tests on Shakespeare plays that had about a third of the test points on various facts, such as who was Hamlet’s girlfriend, his reply was that if you don’t know what happened in the play, how could you go on to write about symbols, character analysis etc. ? As he later wrote his doctoral dissertation on Shakespeare, he knew what he was talking about. I eventually took his advice to heart, and in a Shakespeare class in college, I read each play twice. Got the only semester A grade I ever got in English.
This Johnny didn't like reading this article much. It seemed to be mostly about the author's experiences and preferences.
The only two times I liked what we did in high school English was when we were directed to write an in-class essay on some topic that had nothing to do with literary criticism.
A friend of mine long ago was teaching high school English in northern Idaho. Lots of farmers’ kids in his class. He assigned an essay on “The essence of a doorknob.” I never did hear how it turned out.
I was a member of the “Book of the Month Club” at age 10. At age 14, I saw the movie “Shane” and recognized the plot from a series in “Argosy” magazine. I had read it several years before.
I was an English major in college because I could not get a student loan as “premed.” I enjoyed it thoroughly and was offered a “Woodrow Wilson Fellowship” for graduate work. I started medical school instead.
Why don’t boys like to read?
Because most YA novels for tween-teen boys on the market are horrible baths in dysfunction and despair, when all they want to read are books of adventure, mystery-solving and daring, with hopeful outcomes and sympathetic heroes.
And the required readings in HS classes are even worse.
(This is why I write historicals – so readers who want something less depressing have something more promising to read!)
What Gringo said. If the world depended on my becoming a competent literary critic, we are all in a lot of trouble. I never had the patience to master the whole symbolism, allusion, metaphor, etc. I read a lot, by choice mostly SF but nearly any book was better than no book. I got a fair way through “Silas Marner” in 9th grade because it was the novel in our literature anthology and the teacher couldn’t tell I was reading that instead of whatever was assigned, at least from a distance. I vaguely remember some controversy when I was caught, but nothing serious.
More to the point, by the time I was in jr. high, the ability to read was assumed, mostly correctly. They weren’t teaching reading, they were teaching literature. I doubt the sort of literature that appeals to English teachers and more importantly impresses other English teachers is going to appeal to many teenage boys. At that point I was into Heinlein, cars, guns and airplanes far more than feelings and imagery. If you have something to say, a simple declarative sentence will do just fine. I probably eat a lot more regularly as an engineer than I would have as a poet. In the 50 odd years since, I’ve read and enjoyed Tolstoy, Austen, Hardy and many more that wouldn’t have been on my list then. Tastes broaden.
The real issue is that too many now days simply never learn to read well enough to function. The point of assigning “chapter” books in elementary school should be to get students used to the idea that they can read a hundred pages without their head exploding. At the same time, I remember nearly everyone ordered books from Scholastic and an impressive pile of boxes on delivery day with no discernible effort to direct choices, the same for the library. The emphasis was on reading just about anything that individuals wanted. It seemed to work, I’d bet that every one of the 42 people that graduated with me could read reasonably well. Remember the old PSA; “Reading is fundamental.”, they weren’t wrong