Best Eaten Cold

Revenge, as the old saying has it, is a dish best served cold. And revenge may not be the only – or the most dangerous – platter best dished up chilled. That would be the dish of anger – that ice-cold, sullen reservoir of fury in the hearts of every right-of-center, non-elite, law-abiding flyover-country middle American with Tea Partyish inclinations … a dish of anger ready to serve up in the wake of a just-barely unsuccessful political assassination attempt this last weekend.
You see, there is a considerable difference between hot fury and cold. Hot fury is impulsive, immediately violent, reactive and more often misplaced. It’s the unthinking destructive fury of the mob, lashing out indiscriminately. Cold fury, on the other hand, does not manifest itself in such spectacular fashion. Cold fury is focused, calculated, unspectacular; it takes its time, waiting for the optimum moment. Cold fury usually can’t be appeased, once unleashed. As I wrote some time ago, regarding the San Francisco Committee of Vigilance –
“The image of a “vigilante” most usually implies a disorganized mob; lawless, mindlessly violent, easily steered but ultimately uncontrollable. The Vigilance Committee was something much, much worse than that. They were organized, they were in earnest, they would not compromise – and they would not back down.”
Something like the campaign of the Vigilance Committee of 1856 stands as an example of cold fury in concrete action; a large component of otherwise law-abiding citizens finally pushed over the edge, pushed to the point where they had to take action: calculated, rational, pitiless action to end the threat posed to their city, their various livings, and indeed, their lives.
For those of us on the non-progressive spectrum, socially and politically – we have been living with escalating crises on various fronts – social, political, cultural – for a good two decades – perhaps longer. Too many of these issues can be blamed on or excused by Democrat party policies and personalities. We’ve thoroughly ventilated and discussed those issues previously, so I won’t go into details, but everyone knows the anger and frustration level has risen to an unbearable pitch.
That hairsbreadth miss was, I think, the last straw – on top of everything else lately. The kangaroo court convicting Trump of a non-crime. The American gulag for the J-6 protesters. The sledge-hammer drumbeat of Pride month and Diversity Über Alles from government and corporations alike. Jew-hate on elite college campuses. The establishment news enthusiastically covering for Biden’s incapacity and his family’s corruption – a coverup only ripped to shreds a few weeks ago. Media personalities and news outlets going all-out for painting Trump as Hitler and suggesting openly that assassinating him would be a good thing.
My sense is that the cold fury has reached that adamantine point of no return. Perhaps I am reading straws blowing in a cold wind, but there are things happening that haven’t happened before. There are reactions; quiet, cold, and calculated. People and academics who posted social media approval of the Trump would-be assassin and wished for better aim and better luck – have lost their jobs. A progressive stalwart’s MSNBC radio talk show is cancelled for a day because hosts and guests can’t be trusted not to throw gasoline on a bonfire. Another stalwart progressive entertainer cancels the rest of a comedy band tour of Australia after a member of the troupe expressed disappointment in the would-be assassin’s aim.
Other harbingers: Jew-hating student activists aren’t getting jobs in the first place. Hollywood’s latest movies and Netflix’s ballyhooed series are bombing at the box office, and the only ones watching the latter are YouTube critics making fun of them. The Disney theme parks were reported to be almost empty over the 4th of July this year. One senses that perhaps various authorities are belatedly sensing danger and deciding that perhaps better to dial it back, before going too far in outraging the normies. Straws perhaps … but is the cold fury of normal citizens finally being felt? Discuss as you wish.
9 thoughts on “Best Eaten Cold”
The revelations are coming out every day. https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2024/07/16/it-gets-worse-three-security-detail-snipers-were-inside-building-used-by-trump-shooter-secret-service-director-says-roof-was-too-slopey-for-sniper-safety/ there were three supposed “counter snipers” inside the building while the shooter climbed the building and took his shot. 30 minutes after he was seen and reported.
It is going to get worse. As Mike K. notes the security arrangements make no sense. In fact, the more we hear, the more it seems that things were arranged so that the SS would not interfere with Crooks rather than to protect President Trump from people like Crooks. Almost like it was intended.
Something to ponder. We have all seen horrendous events take place in the last few decades, some deadly. Most have either involved the government or were investigated by the government. Now, how often has the government story been proved true, and how often has the government story been proved to be self-serving BS? Ockham’s Razor is shaving rather close.
One problem with Committees of Vigilance today is that back in 1856 San Francisco was nowhere near the police state that we are today. Americans seeking to restore the Constitution are going to face deadly opposition from that state. The Cold Fury and great care is the only way to have a chance to prevail. And either way it is going to be most unpleasant.
Speaking from my personal opinions, I don’t think that the Left is done trying to get rid of President Trump. I also have doubts about a real election happening this November, or at all ever again. But mind you, I have been accused of having a dark and morbid view of my fellow man; even on a good day, with a downhill run, and with a blazing tailwind.
Subotai Bahadur
Violence? Don’t take the bait. It has the hook of “see I told you, bring on the police” in it.
Instead, make the election so solidly a landslide that there exists no plausible challenge. Instead of violence, use laughter. Mock the Dems. Ridicule the obvious bias, ridiculously dumb thinking of the media. Don’t merely horse laugh. The available data exists as rocks to put in your snowballs. These steps will solidify the gathering of a nationwide Vigilance Committee.
as Roy says. “Violence? Don’t take the bait”. I’ve thought that the various provocations were just that, so that the Feds could declare martial law and clamp down.
OTOH: it is not possible to “make the election so solidly a landslide”. I, being 1) alive, 2) white, and 3) male only have one vote. (OTOH, maybe I’m still voting in Delaware even though i’ve been gone for 7 years, but if so, it’s as a Democrat.) And we can be sure that any Republican voting irregularities will be quickly sussed out.
the other suggestions though “use laughter… mock … ridicule”. Yes.
We are in effect living through the collapse of a dynasty, with all that entails.
I have approximately zero faith in American elections, having been following politics since I was a child and also having eyes. Each time the Deep State has had an election turn out poorly for them they come up with ways to “fortify” the next one- and by now they’re pretty obviously compromised. I still recall watching one election night some elderly reporters on TV comment that they had stayed on air until 0300 in 1976 because the Ford/Carter election was so close, which certainly occurred to me after watching five swing states stop counting in 2020.
I think their problem now isn’t phonying up the numbers, it’s making the end result seem plausible. With Trump on the ticket running against a senile incompetent who can’t talk, it seems that the Deep State doubts the plausibility of a Biden win.
Hence, the assassination plot. I also doubt the Deep State is finished attempting to rid themselves of Trump. But when these folks killed JFK- which I now believe they did- it led to years of speculation which eventually went nowhere. This time people watched events live and had witnesses point out that the Secret Service had failed miserably- and suspicion that this was a plot by the regime to eliminate a rival began immediately.
In other words, instead of solving a problem the regime made itself another.
This isn’t what success looks like, or even competence.
Guys! Take note of where the real problem lies in US governance — the utter abject failure of Congress to do its job. CongressScum are deservedly at the bottom of most surveys of trusted people, usually ranking below used-car salesmen — but they still are more likely to die in office than to be voted out.
It does not matter who the President is. We will still be stuck with those bloated self-serving incompetents in Congress. And if President Trump gets elected with strong enough coat-tails to install a “Republican” Congress, we will get exactly what we got before — RINO Congressional failure.
The only solution is Collapse. And Congressional incompetence and malfeasance ensures that Collapse is coming.
Told this to a friend the other night. If you watch Tim Pool, who pretty much made a career of being a milquetoast fence-sitter, is getting angry.
Like REALLY angry.
Here’s just one clip from one of his recent shows.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQsn2Ws1hlY
Beware the radicalized normie…
It’s funny you mention the SF Vigilance Committee as I was just mentioning this to a friend a few days ago. I first learned about it reading Mark Twain’s Book Roughing It years ago. There were a whole strata of citizens in that secretive group – some of the most prominent to workingmen – all formed because the local govt was corrupt.
Megyn Kelley had Charlie Kirk as a guest today and he speculated that had that attempt been successful a civil war would have started. I don’t know if I would go that far – a full-fledged civil war, but cold fury would have been unleashed. I could see prominent representatives of the Left as targets.
My impression in re voting ‘irregularities’ is that there could be some so brazen as to be blatantly obvious.
“What are you gonna do?” The Three-Letter-Agencies will not lift a finger, the Judicial will do the same – nothing, as you have no standing, or it is ‘not ripe’ or it is ‘too ripe, and we cannot do a thing.’
The media will still be in the pocket of the Left, as the PA ‘thing’ will be in the distant past and they will reclaim their ‘authority’, and the coverup of JRB being mentally challenged did not unseat them.
Why not? What can their opponents do to instill fear of being ‘discovered’ when they are out in the open stuffing drop boxes and scooping up ballots from convalescent homes, etc.?