“The Saxon is not like us Normans, His manners are not so polite.

But he never means anything serious till he talks about justice and right.

When he stands like an ox in the furrow with his sullen set eyes on your own,

And grumbles, “This isn’t fair dealings,” my son, leave the Saxon alone.

Rudyard Kipling

If there is one concept thought to be more quintessentially English over any other, I think it must be the concept of fair play. Fair dealings, as Kipling put it. That one party should be treated as any other, held to the same standard of conduct, and afforded the same penalties or rewards for the same acts, regardless of economic standing, religious beliefs or racial background. A lot of this concept of “fair dealings” carried over into the American cultural mainstream as well; honored as a concept and an ideal to be striven for. I’d guess that a lot of that general support among Americans generally for the civil rights movement was based on the dawning realization among most of us that Jim Crow laws restricting black Americans were not fair at all.



Fair dealings; it appears that a perceived lack of fair dealings over certain matters of law-breaking, trials and punishment in England lately has led to spasms of mob violence and outright riots in English (and Irish) communities. A well-entrenched ruling class seems more enamored of showering ecstatic welcome, benefits, and social indulgence on economic migrants from Africa and the Middle east … migrants who have little affection for England itself. As another essayist/blogger commented some weeks past – those migrants seem to treat England and the native-born ethnic English as they would a hotel room or a prostitute; used for the moment, and then moving on without any sense of civic obligation.

Curiously these newcomers are valued and indulged by the current ruling class – indulged over and above the native, working and middle-class English. Law-breaking of a horrible and chronic nature on the part of recent migrants and those of an earlier date somehow never excites the impassioned condemnation of the ruling political, intellectual and media elite nearly to the degree to which they damn the ruled classes for objecting vociferously to being preyed upon.

But that is the way of ruling classes, everywhere and throughout history – supremely jealous of their privileges, and resentful of being called to account for misrule. Resentful of being called to account; possibly of knowing in their secret heart of hearts that they have not been fair. In any case, the ruling class is perfectly willing and able to squash any attempt to call for civic order, for fairness, for punishment for the criminal and justice for the victim. Perfectly willing to use the apparatus of the State to bully the relatively powerless into submission, perfectly willing to call for Americans to be silenced … ah, well – this would be old hat to the American colonists of the 18th Century. The rights of Englishmen, and all that.

Most likely, the current British ruling class will succeed in quashing the demonstrations and riots. Two-Tier Kier and his Starmtroopers hold all the advantages … for now. There is the thing about squashing public discussion, dissent, and well-founded objections to Things As They Are; the authorities might buy themselves a bit of peace and quiet over it all, for a time. I can’t help thinking, though – that it’s a bit like locking down the pressure relief valve. When the pressure does blow – it will do so, catastrophically, because those who have been squashed into silence will have ever so many more reasons to hate those who have done the squashing. Another Kipling quote – The Beginning

It was not preached to the crowd,

It was not taught by the State.

No man spoke it aloud,

When the English began to hate.

It was not suddenly bred,

It will not swiftly abate,

Through the chill years ahead,

When Time shall count from the date

That the English began to hate.

Discuss as you wish. For now, we can – since we declared independence from Two-Tier Kier and his ilk a couple of centuries ago.