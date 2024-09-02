“Defeat” is Not an Option

I am not trying to keep up a running commentary of the day’s events, but there are some things that run so deep that they must be accounted for in real time.
I saw this tweet from H.R. McMaster:
Bari Weiss is right. “Statements of sorrow from the leaders of the free world are insufficient. The message to terrorists and those who support them should be that the defenders of civilization will defeat them. No matter the cost.”
I like Bari, but I am not a big fan of McMaster too interagency for me, but my first reaction was “Heck yeah!” and then I realized what he was saying was in reality what he was condemning, cheap sentiment that is insufficient.
Let’s start off by saying that we use the term “defeat” for all sorts of things like cancer or the urge to eat too much ultraprocessed foods. It has lost its punch. Also I think that just about everyone in the world, especially after our performance the past 20+ years, doubt our will power to defeat anyone.
An American overseas was kidnapped, held for nearly a year, probably tortured in ways I cannot describe on a family blog, used as a human shield against the laws of war, and then murdered. When I travel abroad, I’m always aware of two things; the first is that on my passport is the message from the Secretary of State:
The Secretary of State of the United States of America hereby requests all whom it may concern to permit the citizen/national of the United States named herein to pass without delay or hindrance and in case of need to give all lawful aid and protection.
The second is when I cross back into the US and go through Immigration, the official at the desk hands back my passport and says “Welcome home.”
Hersh Goldberg-Polin was never rendered all lawful aid and protection and he never came home. That means something on a very emotional level
We look after our own. I didn’t care for Britteny Griner before she got picked up and railroaded by the Russians, but I’m glad we got her back. Cost us a lot on trade, but we can settle the Russians’ hash some other ways. We look after our own and to her credit Ms. Griner has shown her gratitude.
There needs to be something very personal and visceral to balance the scales with the murder of Mr. Goldberg-Polin, for and on the behalf of all Americans.
One of the most important rules in life is that when it comes to business or revenge, one must never negotiate with himself. So I will state my very reasonable demands up front. First, all American hostages in Gaza will be placed on a bus and driven through the Rafah checkpoint, The second is that following them is a second bus, filled with the people who were responsible for Goldberg- Polin’s murder, from the guy who pulled the trigger up to the one on Sinwar’s staff who authorized it. Those vile miscreants will be extradited to the US, stand trial for murder, but instead of a death sentence and the martyrdom they crave they will be given life sentences and sent to the hellhole known as the Florence SuperMax where they can rot.
The ugly secret is that the psychology of terrorism is not so much rooted in ideology or religion as it is status and power. Your low to mid-tier terrorist isn’t that much different than a gang member in Chicago, they take on a dangerous job for the status it confers and the promise of greater things to come, whether earthly riches and power or martyrdom. In Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS (and Houthis) they are having the time of their lives. In Florence, they will find none.
That’s my opening offer. I will show my hand and state that I can be eventually bargained down to a drone strike, but only in exchange for the harshest concessions. There is no more important thing in American foreign policy, no “prudence” in any conflicting action regarding interests, than the protection of Americans abroad.
And yes…. we must hate.
Of course we will never get that from Biden-Harris. That’s is also why Trump’s killing Solemani is so satisfying.
Oh one other thing, Whistle up for me Reps. Omar, Tlaib, and AOC and I want them on camera and asked their thoughts about Americans murdered in cold blood by Hamas. Not a released statement or comment from a spokesperson, I want their face on the screen either denouncing Hamas or supporting the killing of Americans.