Reagan Memories

Coupla things have jogged me into writing this post. First was the finding an old “Reagan For Governor” button in one of my dresser drawers a few days ago. There are many things that have been lost for decades lurking within those drawers. Still looking for my German Volksmarsch medal I got for walking 25 km one Saturday along the Moselle (culminating with a beer and a bratwurst!) during my Army days so long ago.

Second was seeing the great biopic starring Dennis Quaid today that opened in theaters a week ago. The movie reminded me of a lot of Reagan stories that I had forgotten.

Such as his penchant for jelly beans. Not just any jelly beans, but Jelly Bellys, made just 40 minutes away in Fairfield, CA. He acquired that taste while governor in California. Another thing he took to the White House from his governor days was his wine advisor at Corti Brothers Market. I was trying google his name (Darrell Corti?) and didn’t know that he had another Sacramento wine advisor. He didn’t really “take them” but many a White House dinner had wine shipped from our local Corti Brothers store.

I remember that, like his first Presidential run, his winning was considered to be a long-shot. California had a popular Democratic Governor, Edmund G. “Pat” Brown (father of Jerry), who was responsible for a lot of great projects in California, such as our aqueduct system (it has always been so that So California needs water and No California generally has it. The fight continues to this day.

I remember a funny campaign back-and-forth even to this day.

The Brown people asked the electorate, “Why vote for Reagan? He’s just an actor”.

To which the Reagan people replied, “Why not an actor? We’ve had a clown for 8 years!”.

When he won the election in 1966, Nancy refused to live in the old Governor’s Mansion, calling it a fire trap. (My opinion, it was, and is, being a state park today). When Jerry Brown won the election 8 years later in 1974, he chose to call a mattress on the floor in an apartment home.

The legislature approved the building of a new 30,000 sf mansion in nearby Carmichael, but Brown Jr refused to live in it, calling it a “Taj Mahal”. (he might have been right, too). It was eventually sold off and to this day the California Governor has had no residence he can call a “Governor’s Mansion”.

In Reagan’s case, some sympathetic backers rented him a suitable home in an area we call the “Fabulous Forties” – on 45th Street. I can still remember the security hut on the front yard.

The movie brought out a funny story I had forgotten about his time when he was thinking of running for Governor. He knocked on the homes of his neighbors, asking what they thought. One homeowner didn’t know who he was (his acting days were eclipsed by his time in the Screen Actor’s Guild and spokesman for GE (and the host of the old series Death Valley Days, for those old enough to remember).

Anyway, the homeowner didn’t recognize him, and when Nancy gave her a hint that his initials were “RR”, well, I don’t want to spoil if for you if you want to see the movie.

After his Sacramento days, daughter Maureen continued to live here.

I have a couple of very minor connections with the Reagans. The first was when I was a student at UVA, and I read in the paper that back home wife Nancy was getting very despondent over some political attacks. What it was about I can’t even remember, but I was moved to write her a letter. For some years when I was moved enough I wrote letters, another to General Creighton Abrams, then Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

As an Army Pfc no less!

Anyway I told Mrs. Reagan to take heart, as I could see him in National office. To which she replied and thanked me, and assured me that her husband read the letter.

I hope that I don’t sound so presumptions as to suggest that this letter changed anything (I suspect the die had been cast long before), but I have liked to think that it offered some encouragement.

As a sidebar, in the case of General Abrams, an Army friend of mine hadn’t been paid in 6 months and I was getting fed up with the situation. One evening in a pique I sat down and wrote a letter to him, telling him that I was getting “fed up with the Army bureaucracy”. It was addressed simply to “The Pentagon”. I figured he could be found there.

Only after a few days with time to reflect did I consider that there might be some repercussions. Jumping the chain of command is frowned on in the military (as any large organization). And I certainly jumped the chain just a bit. But a couple of weeks went by with nothing and the letter receded from my mind.

Until one day I received a letter with 5 gold stars.

I opened it with some trepidation but the first sentence read: “Dear Pfc Brandt: I want you to know that the bureaucracy gets to me, too. But as soldiers we must persevere. “.

Amazingly my friend got his pay problem straightened out soon after and I heard nothing more.

I should have kept those letters.

My other contact with Reagan was seeing him in San Diego at probably his last campaign stop for the 1980 election. If I remember correctly, he was supposed to arrive around 1800. The pundits all said that the race would be close, but I went to the Mission Valley shopping center to a parking lot with a makeshift stage. He was 2 hours late, but we were entertained by Donnie and Marie Osmond (who, being 2 hours late, were undoubtedly working overtime). When he finally did arrive, I was standing literally 20 feet from him. In his speech, he said that he had learned by internal polling that this was going to be a good night. Then he left for Los Angeles to watch the returns.

It may seem surprising to some that he was even friends with some of his political foes. I remember him saying to then House Majority Leader Thomas “Tipp” O’Neil that “we may fight during the day, but that ends at 6 o’clock”. After 6 o’clock we are just 2 Irishmen having a beer”.

Which they did on occasion.

I think what drove his detractors nuts was that fact that he just ignored them. Didn’t feel the need to go swinging at anyone who said disparaging things about him. And the term “dunce”, “actor”, or “cowboy” were pretty common things said about him. He just ignored them.

The movie was pretty accurate going over his life from the time he was a boy, living with an alcoholic father.

A good friend of mine was a photographer for our major Sacramento newspaper for 47 years. He’s met everyone from Jayne Mansfield to Diane Feinstein to….Ronald Reagan. I’ve told him that he should write a book.

He said that what we know as Reagan in public was pretty much the same man in private.

He remembers one story not published about him when he was riding a horse with reporters and politicians in the Sierras. He pointed out to a vista and told them “They want to build a highway out there, but I won’t let them”.

Besides the movie, a book that I can recommend is “Riding With Reagan”, by John Barletta. Barletta was a Secret Service Agent assigned to Reagan because he was the only one who could ride a horse. He has some stories, and is also mentioned in the movie. I didn’t realize this before reading the book, but Reagan was quite an equestrian, who had horses in his life for decades.

And Dennis Quaid reminded me with a tour of the Reagan Ranch near Santa Barbara (which he bought after his time as Governor in 1974) that he was not a wealthy man.

The movie was great, the theater was ¾ full on a Tuesday afternoon. And not one person left until the credits were finished.

As a framework the movie has throughout a talk with a young Russian and an old KGB spy who tells the young man how Reagan won the Cold War without a shot being fired.

For myself, he was the greatest President in my lifetime.

Cross Posted at The Lexicans