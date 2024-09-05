The Death Star of the Electoral System

It’s only 61 days until the election, and in reality even less given early balloting. It’s going to be a “wild ride” that will probably go well into January. For now I want to focus on just one piece of the larger picture and that is ballot security.

I came across an article in Tablet, Broken Ballots, which compares our electoral system to that of Somaliland and let’s just say we don’t even meet Third World standards.

It’s a good read in general and his line “The new American voting system is practically calibrated to produce mistrust, and to create broad segments of public opinion that believe the whole thing is fake—regardless of who wins” hits the nail squarely on the head.

However there is one point that sticks out, one that I have been pushing for the past four years, which states:

“Unlike Somalilanders, most Americans no longer have to physically show up at a polling place to vote. Instead they have the choice of filling out and submitting their ballots beyond the observation of election officials, which means there is no assurance that the people in whose names ballots are cast actually signed—or saw—their ballots, voted free of duress or the promise of some benefit, or are even still alive.”

Bingo. Down to the last letter.

We’ve had problems with ballots and ballot security before 2016. There were accusations of fraud with electronic voting machines in Ohio in 2004 which led to objections by Democrats during the electoral vote count. Then of course there was the problem in 2000 in Florida with the “hanging chads.”

What is lesser known was that after those problems, there was a bipartisan , private effort to reduce uncertainty in the electoral system and restore public trust. The Commission on Federal Electoral Reform, also known as the Carter-Baker Commission as it was chaired by Jimmy Carter and James Baker III, published a report in September 2005 that was notable for two reasons.

The first was that it was an (to my knowledge the last) attempt on a bipartisan basis to address ballot access and integrity. Actually that sort of buries the lede because the Commission acknowledges that ballot integrity is both an ongoing and important issue, not something that can be dismissed out-of-hand as it is today as “denialism” or as a dog whistle for voter suppression. Trust must earned by positive measures, both by being built into the system and through active efforts in its ongoing operation. Integrity cannot be established by an argument of ignorance, as it is today, which states no problems exist because no problems have been proven.

Elections may be governed by law, but they are run as operational systems and their effectiveness must be judged as such and not by legal issues as in rules of a courtroom.

Second, the Report states that “absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud,” and goes on to concerns such as 3rd-party collection of ballots, ballots sent to wrong-addresses, and risks stemming from fraud and abuse. Sound familiar? This was almost 20 years ago.

The problem with our electoral system(s) today is that they for the most part do not treat each and every uncompleted ballot as the precious cargo that it is. If you go to a polling place to vote, the precinct official who checks you off the voter roll and hands you the ballot to complete at the polling place knows three things, that 1) a person with your name on the voting list received a ballot, 2) that person and only that person is completing that ballot, and doing so not under visible outside influence, and 3) that it is that voter who deposits the ballot into the ballot box.

You might be an illegal alien voting or claiming to be someone else, but that is another issue and can be resolved quite easily (given the will); for now we have just made the problem of electoral integrity much more manageable.

However with absentee ballots none of those safeguards are in place, especially with automatic absentee balloting. Once an uncompleted ballot leaves the supervision of a polling place, the chain of custody is broken. There is no guarantee that the person to whom the ballot is mailed will receive it, that the intended recipient even exists, or whether the person who completes it does so willingly or under duress. The opportunity for intimidation and fraud grows exponentially when there is both absentee balloting and ballot harvesting, that is when the completed ballot is given to a third party for delivery. Needless to say, the chances of authenticating absentee ballots, given the enormous number of ballots received, are about nil.

I should also add that once the idea of having both completed and uncompleted ballots present outside of a designated polling or election site is normalized, the chances of good old ballot stuffing rise dramatically.

In short, in a system of mass absentee balloting, it is not the voter that matters, so much as it is the number and possession of uncompleted ballots outside of polling places.

This is the evil engine built into the structure of our electoral system, and it can run in parallel with the legal aspects of the electoral system. But regardless whether those ballots are completed secretly by a legitimate voter or by some other means, once those ballots go into the box they are all treated the same.

When people talk about other ways of rigging the system, such as illegal aliens voting, these can integrated directly into the system. It is a work of evil genius in that it is efficient, largely indistinguishable from the legitimate side of the electoral system, and attacks on it are stiff-armed as “voter suppression.”

Stand back and admire its grandeur. Absentee balloting, when combined with ballot harvesting and an efficient ground game, is the Death Star of electoral politics. It truly is, in the words of a wise political sage, “the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”

I don’t even bother to argue about voting fraud with most people, that just degenerates into “election denialism” arguments. I simply lay out the problems with absentee balloting and ballot harvesting and ask them to justify a system that bears all the hallmarks of racketeering and criminal negligence. The onus of proof is on them, not us.