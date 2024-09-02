Hiroshima and Counting All the Dead

It’s how you frame the question that often determines the answer you will receive
Today is the 79th Anniversary of the Surrender of Japan. It is this day, and not August 6th, which is the most appropriate to discuss the question of whether to drop the atomic bombing on Hiroshima was the correct one.
The arguments are by this time well-rehearsed. The opponents of the bombing answer that its use was not only unnecessary and gratuitous but immoral They state that the Japanese were going to surrender anyway, shocked into submission given the declaration of war by the USSR, and the only reason Truman ordered the bomb’s use was to intimidate the now-menacing Soviets.
There of course was the remorse of the scientists, clergy, academicians then and since, who denounced the death and devastation caused by the bombing. Many quoted Aquinas, others less eloquent pointed to moral failings of America and its people
Supporters state that through the Magic and Ultra intercepts, Truman knew that the Japanese weren’t going to surrender, the Japanese Supreme Council was hopelessly deadlocked on whether to continue the war. In fact Hornfischer and Frank both make the point that it wasn’t just Hiroshima or Nagasaki that caused Japan to throw in the towel, but the perception that the Americans had many more of such bombs.
As far as morality? Supporters of the bomb’s use point to the millions of lives, both Japanese and American, that would have been lost in an invasion not to mention a similar Japanese death toll if a blockade was used. Make no mistake the war was going to be brought to a decisive conclusion, the historical example of WW I and failed armistices dictated nothing less than unconditional surrender.
Why would then, the people of Hiroshima, have a greater moral claim to life than the far more numerous of their countrymen, let alone Americans, who would die if the war continued?
Along these lines, Richard Frank in his book “Downfall” offers a similar argument but with a twist that cuts through the detached, yet passionate arguments of the intellectuals. He recounts sitting in a presentation where the speaker recited the typical litany of arguments against Hiroshima, providing specific numbers of causalities and graphic depictions of the devastation wrought. That presentation offended a Chinese historian sitting next to Frank, but not because of what the bomb did to Hiroshima, but what the bomb meant for the Chinese. As a Chinese student said to a colleague of Frank’s “In China, we teach about the atomic bombs differently. When the atomic bombs are mentioned, the whole class stands up and applauds.”
Frank expands our view of the war as one between the US and Japan in the Pacific to one encompassing Japan and the many lands in Asia in which it fought . Frank points to the millions of Asian civilians who had already died, an estimated 8,000 who were dying every day, and asks in the form of our common humanity while the deaths at Hiroshima were tragic, why they had any greater moral claim to life than the many more civilians throughout Asia who would die if the war continued,
So when you are asked to justify Hiroshima in terms of morality, throw it back in their face and ask them in turn how would they have ended the war in the bomb’s absence and whether they have yet counted all the dead.
8 thoughts on “Hiroshima and Counting All the Dead”
Not the first time I have told this tale.
My father came to this country from China; 12 years old, alone, and not speaking English. This was just before Black Friday and the Depression hit. His legal status was far more complicated than immigrants now. Due to the Chinese Exclusion Act, the Page Act, and the Doctrine of Extraterritoriality forced on China by the Western Powers in the 1840’s; under American law he was not regarded as a human being nor was he protected by the law or the Constitution.
He learned the restaurant business and how to be a chef and restaurant owner. He also learned English, verbal and written. By 1943,even though not a person he was a food service supervisor at Lowry Army Air Force Base in Denver.
In 1943, for diplomatic reasons the US repealed the statutes cited AND the Extraterritoriality Doctrine thus making us Chinese legally people. By the way, the US was the last Western Power to repeal Extraterritoriality. He had a good job, was doing war work, and could have lived well. So what did he do? When we became people, he enlisted in the US Army. I note that he was about 30 years old at the time and that is bloody old to start being a soldier.
I got all the details of his military career by research for a book of family history I am writing. He never talked about his time in the Army with the family, like a lot of combat veterans.
The unit he ended up in was an elite unit, and ended up going through the exact same training as the 10th Mountain Division at Camp Hale, Colorado. Thence to Europe.
He did not land on D-Day, but a few days thereafter. His division was in Patton’s 3rd Army and he was a combat infantry squad leader throughout the European war. His unit was not the first to encounter the Russians, but it went farther east than any other Army unit in Europe. His battalion also liberated the last Nazi death camp in their hands [Gunskirchen sub-camp of Matthausen]. His service was such that after he got home he was granted citizenship.
They brought his division home, and the process they started was to re-equip with newer gear and get ready to invade Japan. The process was stopped by the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
If they had not been dropped, there was a great likelihood that I, my children, my grandchildren, and my nieces and nephews who I am writing the history for would never been born because he would have died in Japan.
I come down on the side of dropping those bombs.
Subotai Bahadur
And don’t forget Ketsu-Go, the Japanese plan to mobile all civilians and fight to the death. A side point: The invasion of Okinawa was made to secure the airfield for the anticipated invasion of Kyushu/
I wrote about it – and the invasion that never came – some time ago
https://thelexicans.wordpress.com/2020/02/05/the-case-for-hiroshima/
The proprietor of Bookworm Room also has a personal connection to the atomic bombings:
https://www.bookwormroom.com/2013/08/08/its-not-too-late-to-honor-the-atomic-bomb-drops-on-hiroshima-and-nagasaki/
The comments of various AI researchers and entrepreneurs reminded me: Some of the Los Alamos scientists believed that the US should hand over control of nuclear weapons to the United Nations. OTOH, at least one (John von Neumann) thought the US should launch a preemptive strike on the Soviet Union while we still had overwhelming nuclear dominance.
I think it’s pretty clear in retrospect that neither of these would have been a good idea.
It is understandable…even praiseworthy..that those who have created a technology wuld have a feeling of responsibility for the way in which it is used. But that doesn’t necessarily means that they are best suited to determine that use.
Not many in the Philippines mourned the dead of Japan. Estimates are that a million Filipinos died in the recapture of Manila on top of all the other victims of the occupation.
Everywhere the Japanese went they left a huge trail of dead civilians. In the aftermath of the Doolittle raid they killed about 225,000 Chinese in reprisal for harboring the surviving crews.
My father was also headed to the invasion of Japan. He later was part of the team that reviewed the Japanese film from the Batan Death March. It was decided that they were too provocative to be declassified then and as far as I know have never been declassified in full. They were very graphic, including many decapitations and bayoneting of the already severely debilitated POW’s.
Cui bono?
Holding off on Hiroshima and Nagasaki wouldn’t have benefited the US, and ultimately wouldn’t have benefited the Japanese – but it WOULD have benefited the Soviet Union.
Also, the scientists who balked about A-bombing Japan had looked forward to A-bombing Berlin. Which likewise just coincidentally would have benefited the USSR if the Bomb had been ready earlier or the fall of Nazi Germany had been delayed.
Funny how McCarthyite and Birchist ‘paranoia’ about Soviet agents of influence keeps turning out to have a point.
In the Spring of 1987 at MIT, in our 8.02 lecture in 10-250, Professor Emeritus Phillip Morrison rolled his wheelchair into our class, and he would do from time to time. This time he had something very specific to say. Apparently some Manhattan Project scientists were having deathbed confessions where they claimed they were always opposed to using the Bomb, Oh the Humanity! Weep Weep.
Professor Morrison looked us in the eye and said directly, “They are lying.”
He told us that EVERY one who worked on the Bomb wanted to “SEE IT GO BOOM!” He told us that they were mostly young men who had a lot of collective guilt that they had spent the war safe in the desert while others were fighting and dying. They wanted to strike a blow. He mentioned the leaders there, mostly Hungarian Jews, and what they must have thought.
And he said something I will never forget.
He said that if a man will lie like that, lie to protect his reputation, lie to himself, lie to God, … then nothing that man has ever done can be trusted.
I thought of Prof. Morrison a lot during COVID.
Follow-up:
Oppenheimer was a douche. A good friend directed a play titled, “Louis Slotin Sonata”, about Slotin and the “demon core” and the last week of Slotin’s life as he died from the massive zorch of X-rays he had brought on himself.
The play is fiction, but based directly on lots of original mateiral and letters some unearthed by the playwright, Paul Mullin. It’s very good. I will never forget the scene where Slotin, starting to slip away physically and hallucinating some things, is visited by The Great Man Himself:
SLOTIN: “Hi Bob! Oh sorry, apparently it’s “J. Robert” now. So, BOB, I wanna ask you something…. “I am become death, the Shatterer of worlds”. ? C’mon, you DIDN’T REALLY SAY THAT, did you, BOB?!?! I mean, isn’t that a little … PRETENTIOUS, BOB? Do you really expect people are going to believe you just go around spouting sacred Hindu texts, BOB? Didn’t your PRESS SECRETARY actually write that, BOB?”
Bob was universally disliked and even loathed, it seems. Eff that guy.