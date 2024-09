Hiroshima and Counting All the Dead

It’s how you frame the question that often determines the answer you will receiveToday is the 79th Anniversary of the Surrender of Japan. It is this day, and not August 6th, which is the most appropriate to discuss the question of whether to drop the atomic bombing on Hiroshima was the correct one.The arguments are by this time well-rehearsed. The opponents of the bombing answer that its use was not only unnecessary and gratuitous but immoral They state that the Japanese were going to surrender anyway, shocked into submission given the declaration of war by the USSR, and the only reason Truman ordered the bomb’s use was to intimidate the now-menacing Soviets.There of course was the remorse of the scientists, clergy, academicians then and since, who denounced the death and devastation caused by the bombing. Many quoted Aquinas, others less eloquent pointed to moral failings of America and its peopleSupporters state that through the Magic and Ultra intercepts, Truman knew that the Japanese weren’t going to surrender, the Japanese Supreme Council was hopelessly deadlocked on whether to continue the war. In fact Hornfischer and Frank both make the point that it wasn’t just Hiroshima or Nagasaki that caused Japan to throw in the towel, but the perception that the Americans had many more of such bombs.As far as morality? Supporters of the bomb’s use point to the millions of lives, both Japanese and American, that would have been lost in an invasion not to mention a similar Japanese death toll if a blockade was used. Make no mistake the war was going to be brought to a decisive conclusion, the historical example of WW I and failed armistices dictated nothing less than unconditional surrender.Why would then, the people of Hiroshima, have a greater moral claim to life than the far more numerous of their countrymen, let alone Americans, who would die if the war continued?Along these lines, Richard Frank in his book “Downfall” offers a similar argument but with a twist that cuts through the detached, yet passionate arguments of the intellectuals. He recounts sitting in a presentation where the speaker recited the typical litany of arguments against Hiroshima, providing specific numbers of causalities and graphic depictions of the devastation wrought. That presentation offended a Chinese historian sitting next to Frank, but not because of what the bomb did to Hiroshima, but what the bomb meant for the Chinese. As a Chinese student said to a colleague of Frank’s “In China, we teach about the atomic bombs differently. When the atomic bombs are mentioned, the whole class stands up and applauds.”Frank expands our view of the war as one between the US and Japan in the Pacific to one encompassing Japan and the many lands in Asia in which it fought . Frank points to the millions of Asian civilians who had already died, an estimated 8,000 who were dying every day, and asks in the form of our common humanity while the deaths at Hiroshima were tragic, why they had any greater moral claim to life than the many more civilians throughout Asia who would die if the war continued,So when you are asked to justify Hiroshima in terms of morality, throw it back in their face and ask them in turn how would they have ended the war in the bomb’s absence and whether they have yet counted all the dead.