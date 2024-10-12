Random Thoughts (2) : Education Edition

“The actual purpose of much that is called education is not to teach a trade, or take you stumbling to the limits of the undiscovered but to put you in a position to laugh at people.”
2) From Thomas Sowell’s Ever Wonder Why?
Anyone who is serious about wanting to help minority young people must know that the place to start is at precisely the other end of the educational process. That means beginning in the earliest grades teaching reading, math and other mental skills on which their future depends. But that would mean clashing with the teachers’ unions and their own busybody agenda of propaganda and psychological manipulation in the classrooms.
“The path of least resistance is to give minority youngsters a lousy education and then admit them to college by quotas. With a decent education, they wouldn’t need the quotas.”
3) From the Brookings Institution’s SAT Math Scores Mirror and Maintain Racial Inequity
“Relying on a three-digit number to assess a student’s math ability clouds their drive, their resilience, and may impact their confidence in pursuing postsecondary education….
“…..In 2019, the SAT developed an adversity score to contextualize students’ scores to their school and neighborhood. Under pressure, the College Board then abandoned the single statistic in favor of an Environmental Context Dashboard, which provides information like the portion of students at a high school receiving free and reduced lunch, median family income, and advanced-placement enrollment.
“Colleges are starting to consider socioeconomic status in a more systematic way, and the College Board is too. This is vitally important, given how far achievement has already splintered along racial and class lines by the time students are about to graduate high school.”
I will add that at the end of the Brookings article the authors do detail ways of boosting disadvantaged students’ actual pre-college performance. That’s what is called in the trade as CYA, but ask yourself which is more likely to happen in the post-Fair Admissions v. Presidents and Fellows of Harvard world? Hiding affirmative action programs under some version of an “Environmental Context Dashboard” or actually breaking the rice bowls of the K-12 establishment?
More vouchers please.
2 thoughts on “Random Thoughts (2) : Education Edition”
When I was in high school in 1955, we were told we were to take a test and herded into a study hall and that was it. No pre-tests or prep schools. It was a Catholic school in a blue collar neighborhood in Chicago. It is now an all-black school that has a higher percentage of graduates go to college than when I attended. I have no idea what my score was but it was good enough that I was admitted to CalTech. The SAT has changed a lot since those days but I wonder how well it predictes college success.
The point of all the Brooking’s hand waving is precisely that that three digit number does predict success in college. That those below various thresholds will, in general, not be able to both make up the deficit and advance their studies simultaneously. If they could convincingly dispute that fact, there would be no reason for all the blather about “context”.
I worked in a materials testing lab for about eleven years. As luck would have it, I was just talking with some friends about a particular customer that had hired us to do a particularly long, complex and need I add, costly set of tests to qualify a material for sale to the Navy. It’s hard to describe just how comprehensively it failed the first of five increasingly rigorous stages. We abandoned further testing and informed the customer. We were informed, by the by, that said customer was threatening legal action. We sort of shrugged our shoulders and went on with our day that routinely included very consequential tests for clients ranging from Fortune 5 companies to local gas stations. Personally, I was curious just what his case was going to be. He wasn’t going to change the results. Nothing further came of it.
Imagine the next bridge you drive over was designed by someone with a really compelling life story who never quite mastered strength of materials or reinforced concrete design. Using concrete that is below design strength but supplied by a women owned company. Reinforced with steel that repeatedly failed testing but the producer was able to show in court that those standards adversely affected minority owned producers. Good luck.