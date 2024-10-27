The Election, 2024

Personally, I’m voting for Trump and for Republicans generally. My issues include:
The overwhelming importance of free speech, which is under pervasive and increasing Democrat attack (the censorship pressures during Covid and the 2020 election were only the tip of the iceberg)…the strange Democrat affinity for the Iranian regime, the failure to stop Houthi depredations on shipping, and the undercutting of Israel’s self-defense (had Harris had her way about Rafah, Sinwar would still be alive)…the spread of anti-Semitism on ‘elite’ college campuses, including interference with Jewish students attending class, and the Administration’s failure to do anything substantive to address this…the chaos resulting from deliberate failure to enforce the border laws (done obviously for electoral reasons)…Democrat failure to take seriously the Chinese challenge and supply-chain dependency…Harris blaming inflation on ‘price-gouging’ and ‘greed’ while ignoring the effects of spending and money supply.
The dismal performance of much of the public education system, which is condemning millions to virtual innumeracy and illiteracy, while being protected from competition and challenge by the Democrat-affiliated teachers unions…A threat to innovation in the form of economic policies centered around subsidies toward favored industries and companies rather than addressing structural problems; also, the proposal to tax unrealized gains. Energy policies which are unrealistically and harmfully anti-fossil-fuel. Overall, the increasing Democrat orientation toward reengineering the entire society from the top down, which is entirely contrary to the spirit that has made America successful and free.
I think Trump is a problem-solver and a creative thinker, he has a lot of what Michael Gibson of 1517 fund refers to as Polytropos, a Greek word that was used to describe Odysseus and which means, basically ‘will get it done somehow.’ There are obviously plenty of things about the man that I wish were different, but as Bill Ackman pointed out, an election is not like a marriage or a business partnership where you have a whole universe of people to choose from–in this election, you choose from two. In my own view, Trump is the better choice by a wide margin.
7 thoughts on “The Election, 2024”
I realized a long time ago that I was never going to vote for the perfect candidate. My first candidate was Nixon in ’72, certainly an imperfect man. The alternative was McGovern who I considered foolishly naive but certainly never doubted that his intentions were honorable or his commitment to freedom.
This election isn’t like any of the others. There’s too much free flowing hysteria on both sides that’s unproductive and unpersuasive. Certainly in terms of those that might still be persuaded at this stage. I have my doubts that these represent votes likely to be cast.
Where are we headed? I wish I knew. We’ll see.
I’m voting for Donald Trump for the same reason I voted for him in 2020. He’s a bulwark against the immorality of the leftists. With him as president, we had four years of relative prosperity and peace despite the constant attacks from the left. Without him, the advance of the left was accelerated and results of that are manifest.
This time, though, with the stark contrast visible to everyone who cares to see it, he might not be just a bulwark. The surge might just expend itself and recede. The tide seems to be turning against the left. People seem to be regarding their Bizarro-World morality with the revulsion it deserves. A Trump Presidency might just break it for good, and a successive Vance Presidency might actually turn things around.
That’s wishful thinking, I admit. I share the trepidation of what happens post-election even if Trump wins. There could be violence on the level we’ve never seen before. But if Trump gets another chance, he at least staves off the craziness of the Biden Administration for four years. I hope.
I understand the reasons for preferring President Trump to That Woman in this election, and intend to vote accordingly. However, I have no expectations of this making any improvement to our dangerously declining society. We saw before that we could elect President Trump and “Republican” majorities in both House and Congress — and those “Republicans” would spend the next two years joining with the Demoncrats to prevent any positive actions.
We have to remember that a President is not a King. He leads the Executive department, charged with putting the decisions of Congress into effect. Sadly, the Institutional Republicrats in Congress are interested only in short-term self-enrichment, and have no concern for the country or for the people who elected them. Even when a few true Republicans try to make a difference, the Demoncrat-dominated bureaucracy assures there will be no positive change in direction. Note the failure of the prior Trump Administration to Build the Wall.
We are doomed. Our bitter meeting with economic reality is now unavoidable. We can vote — and if we are lucky even have our vote counted honestly — but it won’t change the coming consequences from decades of de-industrialization, military over-stretch, and fiscal incontinence.
By a wide margin.
“We have to remember that a President is not a King.”
True, but . . .
If Trump wins, he will have a hard time getting many of his ideas adopted as legislation. It will be a constant and slow fight. We shouldn’t expect Utopia just because he wins.
But if Trump loses, NONE of his good ideas will be enacted, and many ideas that are very bad WILL be enacted. We CAN expect to become Venezuela quickly.
I don’t look to Trump for Progress so much as I look to him to stop the progressive march.
I read this site daily for exactly the sober, insightful and coherent perspective on the important issues we face as reflected in this post and the comments above. Thank you for helping me keep on top of reality.
Death6
To file under you don’t hate the media enough:
https://nypost.com/2024/10/28/us-news/shameful-msnbc-blasted-for-splicing-nazi-rally-clips-into-coverage-of-trumps-msg-rally/
To include also NBC and MSN.
And in the phenomenal reach to find something negative to report about a candidate category:
https://nypost.com/2024/10/27/lifestyle/does-jd-vances-favorite-magic-the-gathering-card-reveal-politicians-dark-ambitions/