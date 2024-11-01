Justice to Monitor Voting Rights Compliance in Swing States

Another part of the Democrats’ post-Election Day strategy taking shape?
Two predicates.
First, the power of the legacy media this election cycle lies not in who believes what they say, but in the ability to bring “themes” into the limelight. The media look for allies that can provide them with the proper hook, witness John Kelly’s Hitler comment that was reported in The Atlantic last week. The purpose of the article wasn’t to inject any new, credible information. Rather, it was to give an excuse for everyone to talk about Trump-as-Hitler (again).
The second is the Democrats’ upcoming reliance on the claim of “voter suppression” and other irregularities, to contest the presidential election result after Nov. 5th. This was part of John Podesta’s ploy to throw the table and deny Trump’s victory in the electoral college in “Game 3” of the Transition Integrity Project war game.
The Democrats have been playing the voter suppression card whenever and wherever possible, essentially claiming that any attempt to clean up voter rolls, have standards regarding ballot access, or have certain requirements for mail-in ballots (like, actually, the ballots actually have to arrive by Election Day) is akin to the return of the KKK. Think I’m exaggerating? In 2021 Georgia passed its Election Integrity Law which required the use of voter ID and tightened regulations on things like mail-in ballot requests and ballot drop boxes. All Hell broke loose. Joe Biden traveled to Georgia and called it “Jim Crow in the 21st Century” in part because it banned outside groups from offering water to voters waiting in line. Georgia was also sued by the Department of Justice, the ACLU, and the NAACP despite the fact that the new law made in-person voting more accessible, through longer early-voting periods and increased funding for more staff and locations.
Just as Hitler would have been confused by the Democrats’ calling Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally (that was festooned with Israeli flags) Nazi, Herman Talmadge would have been confused by his old friend Joe Biden’s characterizing a law that made it easier for blacks in Georgia to vote as “Jim Crow.”
Well, look what was reported in the Washington Post today: “Justice Dept. to Monitor Elections in 86 Counties, Most in Two Decades”
The Justice Department on Friday said it will send election monitors to 86 jurisdictions in 27 states on Tuesday, the most in two decades amid growing fears of improper partisan influence and voter suppression.
Wow. So, did Justice just plan on doing this at the last minute, or was it a coincidence that the Dems’ favorite talking point just got a breath of life on the Friday before Election Day? The full press release from Justice is here and the number of jurisdictions subject to in-person scrutiny is a 49% increase from 2020.
Taking a look at the list of 86 counties:
1) Of the 27 states on the list, all six swing states are represented (Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Nevada).
2) Of the 86 counties being monitored, nearly 30% of them are in those six swing states.
3) Those swing state counties being monitored include the largest counties in each state.
Of the remaining 70% of counties being monitored, some of them are ridiculous. Loudoun, Prince William, and Prince George’s counties are not only some of the most liberal counties in the US (part of the DC metro area), but Prince George’s is the largest and one of the most affluent black-majority counties in the country. There are other mysterious inclusions on the list, such as Minneapolis, Hennepin County, and Queens. To my knowledge there has never been a hint of voter suppression or improper partisan influence in those places.
You get the feeling that many of the counties on the list are filler to hide the real targets, which are the larger counties in the swing states. I already wrote about the pre-built narratives of voter suppression and violence in Maricopa. Would you like to place bets that the sudden decision by Justice to monitor elections in key swing states won’t also uncover all sorts of “voting irregularities” for the media to pick up on and report after Election Day?
Of course it will. Their problem is that few honest people and no Trump supporter will believe it.
I recall again the 1991 press conference in Russia during the failed coup when Russian reporters laughed at the coup leaders- and also the recent occasion here on a TV show I don’t watch when the audience laughed when a guest stated that the media was unbiased.
People know they are being lied to- repeatedly, relentlessly, and stupidly. At some point toleration of this will end and people will cease to obey to the regime that hates them.
What happens then? Presumably the regime starts shooting. Unlike in the last days of the Soviet Union- where the failing regime was unwilling to shoot people or at least unable to get soldiers to obey orders to shoot- I get the sense today that our regime is itching to kill on a grand scale and also has been striving to get a military that will obey orders to shoot Americans.
Larry Correia and Kurt Schlichter have both written about this topic and I’m not going to top them.
But my guess is that they’ll get away with a few times and then people will start shooting back.
Interesting times, etc.
Here is a question — What would have to happen for you to have confidence that published election results accurately reflected the votes of the citizens?
There are a few obvious things — like voting machine software being open-source; same evidence of identity for voting as is required for getting on a plane; and in-person voting only.
Other things could include simplifying the ballot — voting for Federal offices in one election; voting for State officials, bonds, etc in another election on another day. No more complex two-page ballots!
To get even more pointed, how about following what Norway does with tax returns, where they list on the internet every taxpayer’s name and the amount of tax he or she paid. We could list on the internet by Congressional District each citizen’s name and whether or not he or she voted.
Of course, none of that will ever happen. Our “democratic” government lies all the time; we know they lie; and they know we know they lie — but they will not stop lying.