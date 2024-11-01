Justice to Monitor Voting Rights Compliance in Swing States

Another part of the Democrats’ post-Election Day strategy taking shape?

Two predicates.

First, the power of the legacy media this election cycle lies not in who believes what they say, but in the ability to bring “themes” into the limelight. The media look for allies that can provide them with the proper hook, witness John Kelly’s Hitler comment that was reported in The Atlantic last week. The purpose of the article wasn’t to inject any new, credible information. Rather, it was to give an excuse for everyone to talk about Trump-as-Hitler (again).

The second is the Democrats’ upcoming reliance on the claim of “voter suppression” and other irregularities, to contest the presidential election result after Nov. 5th. This was part of John Podesta’s ploy to throw the table and deny Trump’s victory in the electoral college in “Game 3” of the Transition Integrity Project war game.

The Democrats have been playing the voter suppression card whenever and wherever possible, essentially claiming that any attempt to clean up voter rolls, have standards regarding ballot access, or have certain requirements for mail-in ballots (like, actually, the ballots actually have to arrive by Election Day) is akin to the return of the KKK. Think I’m exaggerating? In 2021 Georgia passed its Election Integrity Law which required the use of voter ID and tightened regulations on things like mail-in ballot requests and ballot drop boxes. All Hell broke loose. Joe Biden traveled to Georgia and called it “Jim Crow in the 21st Century” in part because it banned outside groups from offering water to voters waiting in line. Georgia was also sued by the Department of Justice, the ACLU, and the NAACP despite the fact that the new law made in-person voting more accessible, through longer early-voting periods and increased funding for more staff and locations.

Just as Hitler would have been confused by the Democrats’ calling Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally (that was festooned with Israeli flags) Nazi, Herman Talmadge would have been confused by his old friend Joe Biden’s characterizing a law that made it easier for blacks in Georgia to vote as “Jim Crow.”



Well, look what was reported in the Washington Post today: “Justice Dept. to Monitor Elections in 86 Counties, Most in Two Decades”

The Justice Department on Friday said it will send election monitors to 86 jurisdictions in 27 states on Tuesday, the most in two decades amid growing fears of improper partisan influence and voter suppression.

Wow. So, did Justice just plan on doing this at the last minute, or was it a coincidence that the Dems’ favorite talking point just got a breath of life on the Friday before Election Day? The full press release from Justice is here and the number of jurisdictions subject to in-person scrutiny is a 49% increase from 2020.

Taking a look at the list of 86 counties:

1) Of the 27 states on the list, all six swing states are represented (Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Nevada).

2) Of the 86 counties being monitored, nearly 30% of them are in those six swing states.

3) Those swing state counties being monitored include the largest counties in each state.

Of the remaining 70% of counties being monitored, some of them are ridiculous. Loudoun, Prince William, and Prince George’s counties are not only some of the most liberal counties in the US (part of the DC metro area), but Prince George’s is the largest and one of the most affluent black-majority counties in the country. There are other mysterious inclusions on the list, such as Minneapolis, Hennepin County, and Queens. To my knowledge there has never been a hint of voter suppression or improper partisan influence in those places.

You get the feeling that many of the counties on the list are filler to hide the real targets, which are the larger counties in the swing states. I already wrote about the pre-built narratives of voter suppression and violence in Maricopa. Would you like to place bets that the sudden decision by Justice to monitor elections in key swing states won’t also uncover all sorts of “voting irregularities” for the media to pick up on and report after Election Day?