Day Two of the Trump Administration

Now that the Election is out of the way, Trump can focus on hitting the ground running next January. I hope there is “shock and awe” as he gets down to the serious work of getting the country back on its feet.

There is a lot of work to be done on important things like trade, immigration, ripping the bloated national government down to the studs, and national security. I bet Trump is going to have a stack of executive orders to sign on Day One to address those urgent national issues.

However, there is also time and slack to pursue secondary objectives meant for delivering some well-deserved justice after the past four years. Call it payback, call it game theory, but hopefully after we re-establish some order we can all be friends again. Not only that but some of things are just the right thing to do, for all Americans.

The best part is that these initiatives have all the right enemies and all can be done mostly through the Executive Branch.

First some nice things:

1) With our 250th birthday coming up, Trump should announce that all federal monies used for the occasion will go toward celebrating the event and not commemorating it. It’s a party and you celebrate those things, you commemorate solemn occasions and the Left will want to treat it like a funeral and contextualize it. Yes, there are dark spots such as slavery, discrimination, and land removals, but all can be told within the context of celebrating our remarkable country. States and localities can do what they want if they want to let their freak flag fly.

2) Reinstate Executive Order 1396 “Promoting Beautiful Federal Civic Architecture,” which would require new federal buildings to follow classical and traditional architectural guidelines in place of today’s modernist, brutalist buildings. Biden repealed it (of course) soon upon taking office, to the applause of many who stated that “classical and traditional” smacked of “Euro-centrism.” Yes, it does, and that might be the point.

Now we get chugging with the good stuff:

3) The FBI wants a new HQ. The Hoover building in DC is getting a bit dated and is ugly as hell. I’m okay giving the FBI some money to replace it, but only because I want to see it (I mean the building) razed to the ground. What I don’t want to happen are the plans well underway to build a massive new FBI HQ, with acreage larger than the Pentagon, in the DC metro area. The FBI can get a new HQ with square footage equal to the old Hoover building, but it should be built somewhere else… say, Iowa.

4) The FBI will be the first, but not the last government agency to be sent out of town. As a start, I want to send the EPA to Pie Town, NM. Play your little bureaucratic games out there.

5) Pardon Hunter and Joe and why not, all the Bidens. Make it a complete pardon, let’s end this lawfare against former presidents and their families. However, there is twist. In the spirit of Johnny Sack’s allocution, the Bidens get off the hook by providing the 411 on their various financial dealings, on who else in DC was in on it, and on who in the media knew but looked away. Besides the general rooting out of corruption, I want to break the careers of some media personalities.

6) I want Trump to give a complete and unconditional pardon to the senior leadership of the New York Department of Environmental Conservation who were involved in the raid that led to the death of P’Nut the squirrel. While (probably) not illegal, the raid was a monstrous abuse of power and Trump can say that he just wants to be proactive so that we can put this ugly incident behind us. It’s a trap of course, because when that senior leadership rejects the pardon on the basis they did nothing wrong, it just revives the whole news cycle again.

7) Designate RFK, Jr. as the “Archives Czar” and prepare for a “Summer of Archive Releases,” with a new revelation every week for months. We can start with the Epstein client list.

8) Order a full audit of all the monies sent to Ukraine. That might take a little while, so as an appetizer list the adult male children of everyone who is anyone in Ukraine and is not serving in the military. Guilty until proven innocent.

9) Sanction any foreign government official who is involved in intimidating American social media companies into censoring information. Any foreign official who is involved in any efforts to combat “misinformation,” even just attending a conference, will no longer be allowed to enter the US.

10) Retired Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley should be subject to an Article 32 hearing in order to determine whether there are grounds for convening a court-martial. This is in response to his revelation that, during the last days of the Trump administration, he not only interfered with the chain of command in order to countermand a possible order from the Commander-in-chief, but also that he conspired with a Chinese general concerning the sharing of any future American attack plans. Make an example of him.

11) If you have been following the NFL, you probably have noticed that DC’s football team is in a bit of a renaissance and just oozes likability. They have new ownership, a new coach, and a QB who is not only a fantastic athlete but a great guy. They also want a new stadium and generally everyone wants it at the old RFK Stadium site in DC. That site is owned by the federal government and DC operates it through a lease. Here’s where Trump can be a hero to the DC area. He can make the RFK site available for a new stadium contingent upon the restoration of the “Redskins” name. All the fans want it, and through the years the various tribes I worked with were fans of the team based on the name alone. The only people who don’t want it are sportswriters and people who are right now still crying about the election. To heck with them. As for the sponsors? That was 2020.

There would be no greater symbol of the turning back of the clock on the Left’s nonsense than restoring the name of the Redskins.