35 Years Ago Today

Demolition of the Berlin Wall began.



On the 20th anniversary I wrote a parody of the Bowling for Soup song “1985” in honor of the collapse of European Communism. I seriously want someone to make a music video out of this.

Woo Hoo Hooooo!

Woo Hoo Hooooo!



Honecker built the wall

He thought that he had it all

Head of the GDR, oh

Wife’s in the Politburo

His dreams were smithereens

By October 16

He was the Number One man

What happened to his plan?



He was the head of party

He was the head of state

He shook his Commie fist

Dissidents he sealed their fates

His own SED

Is now the enemy

Miffed by his corrupt life

And nothing, has been…

All right since



Lech Walesa, and Havel

Way before Obama

There was Ronnie and Gorby

And Russians still in Hungary

The Commies from the old school

They think the change is way uncool

They’re all dissatisfied

With 19, 19, 1989



Woo Hoo Hooooo!

(1989)

Woo Hoo Hooooo!



Pozsgay read the Marxist classics

He knew every creed

“Class struggle,” “Labor theory”

“From ability to need”

But Hungary was whammed

Economy was jammed

Thought he’d try a hand

To come up with a new plan



Where’s the full stores

Like the ones in the West?

And what’s with those East German guys

And weekly unrest?

When did Polish dissidents

Get on the TV?

What ever happened

To Comintern, Five Year Plans

(In the streets were)



Walesa, and Havel

Way before Obama

There was Ronnie and Gorby

And Russians still in Hungary

The Commies from the old school

They think the change is way uncool

They’re all dissatisfied

With 19, 19, 1989



Woo Hoo Hooooo!



Ceaucescu hates these times

He wants to make it stop

“When did the Berlin Wall

Become a pile of rocks?

And tell me why did Prague

Surrender to that playwright?

Please make this stop

Stop, STOP”

[sound of rifle cocking]

“Please no more…”



Walesa, and Havel

Way before Obama

There was Ronnie and Gorby

And Russians still in Hungary

The Commies from the old school

They think the change is way uncool

They’re all dissatisfied

With 19, 19, 1989



Woo Hoo Hooooo!



Lech Walesa, and Havel

Way before Obama

There was Ronnie and Gorby

And Russians still in Hungary

The Commies from the old school

They think the change is way uncool

They’re all dissatisfied

With 19, 19, 1989