35 Years Ago Today

Demolition of the Berlin Wall began.
On the 20th anniversary I wrote a parody of the Bowling for Soup song “1985” in honor of the collapse of European Communism. I seriously want someone to make a music video out of this.
Woo Hoo Hooooo!
Woo Hoo Hooooo!
Honecker built the wall
He thought that he had it all
Head of the GDR, oh
Wife’s in the Politburo
His dreams were smithereens
By October 16
He was the Number One man
What happened to his plan?
He was the head of party
He was the head of state
He shook his Commie fist
Dissidents he sealed their fates
His own SED
Is now the enemy
Miffed by his corrupt life
And nothing, has been…
All right since
Lech Walesa, and Havel
Way before Obama
There was Ronnie and Gorby
And Russians still in Hungary
The Commies from the old school
They think the change is way uncool
They’re all dissatisfied
With 19, 19, 1989
Woo Hoo Hooooo!
(1989)
Woo Hoo Hooooo!
Pozsgay read the Marxist classics
He knew every creed
“Class struggle,” “Labor theory”
“From ability to need”
But Hungary was whammed
Economy was jammed
Thought he’d try a hand
To come up with a new plan
Where’s the full stores
Like the ones in the West?
And what’s with those East German guys
And weekly unrest?
When did Polish dissidents
Get on the TV?
What ever happened
To Comintern, Five Year Plans
(In the streets were)
Walesa, and Havel
Way before Obama
There was Ronnie and Gorby
And Russians still in Hungary
The Commies from the old school
They think the change is way uncool
They’re all dissatisfied
With 19, 19, 1989
Woo Hoo Hooooo!
Ceaucescu hates these times
He wants to make it stop
“When did the Berlin Wall
Become a pile of rocks?
And tell me why did Prague
Surrender to that playwright?
Please make this stop
Stop, STOP”
[sound of rifle cocking]
“Please no more…”
Walesa, and Havel
Way before Obama
There was Ronnie and Gorby
And Russians still in Hungary
The Commies from the old school
They think the change is way uncool
They’re all dissatisfied
With 19, 19, 1989
Woo Hoo Hooooo!
Lech Walesa, and Havel
Way before Obama
There was Ronnie and Gorby
And Russians still in Hungary
The Commies from the old school
They think the change is way uncool
They’re all dissatisfied
With 19, 19, 1989
2 thoughts on “35 Years Ago Today”
After 70 years and a hundred million dead, no sane person would have bet it would end in a whimper instead of rivers of blood.
We are indeed fortunate that the Soviet Union and its empire ended so peacefully.
I had never heard of that song. I had stopped following pop music by the time it came out. I like the new lyrics.
I grew up with too many Iron Curtain refugees and their children to consider the fall of the Berlin Wall a non-trivial event. In addition, I knew some Hungarian refugees from working in Latin America. One year in grad school I had a roommate whose father had been smuggled into West Berlin in the trunk of a car.